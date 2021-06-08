The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. See the full week’s police blotter at thenewsguard.com.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday May 28th
9:32A.M. Ordinance Violation, 4000 Block/HWY 101. Abandoned tow by Lincoln City Towing.
9:29A.M. Menacing, 2125 NW HWY 101. Reporting male banging cans against windows. Male had been trespassed from location on 5/27/2021. Male was transported to LCPD where he was later cited and released for menacing and discon.
1:39P.M. Crimis, 6436 SW Harbor Ave. Caller reported property damage to VRD. Report taken.
7:41P.M. Warrant Service, 1500 SE 3rd ST. Suspect cited and released on LCJ warrant charging FTA on resisting arrest, interfering with PSO, criminal mischief II and criminal trespassing II.
7:57P.M. Warrant Service, 1540 SE 3rd ST. Suspect taken into custody on OR State P&P warrant charging PV on Assault. Transported to LCJ.
9:44P.M. Disturbance, 2134 NE Quay PL #A. Caller was not on scene/not INV, was asked by her friend to call regarding a physical disturbance.
Saturday May 29th
2:10A.M. Warrant Service, Chinook Winds Casino 1777 NW 44th St. Suspect taken into custody and transported to LCJ on CA Dept of Corrections Warrant charging PV on Assault.
9:09A.M. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake RD. Crab pot found on 5/28/2021.
12:08P.M. Drug, 1777 NW 44th St. Chinook Winds. Casino security reported black backpack found in bushes near lot 57. Drugs found inside.
1:17P.M. AOAOSP, 800 SE HWY 101- LC Sporting Goods. Weapons denial.
2:13P.M. Found Property, 844 SW 50th St. Found wallet on beach between SW 51st and Inn At Spanish Head.
4:05P.M. Trespassing AOA Warrant, 1315 SW Dune Ave. Reporting male attempting to break into home, placed something over outside camera. Suspect was arrested for trespassing 2 and Lincoln County Warrant for PV Assault. Transported to LCJ.
6:42P.M. Restraining Order Violation, 1503 SE East Devils Lake RD, LCPD. Walked into LCPD to report violation of restraining order.
Sunday May 30th
2:02A.M. Traffic, NW Logan RD/NW HWY 101. Cited and released for driving while revoked. Misdemeanor.
11:30A.M. Found Property, 2735 NW inlet Ave. Caller reports they found a firearm in an unoccupied room. Firearm seized for safekeeping, report taken.
4:51P.M. Suspicious activity, 2701 NW HWY 101 The Doorchester House. Caller reported physical harassment. Reports referred to senior disability services. Report Taken.
5:55P.M. Crash, NE Holmes RD/NE Tide Ave. 911 Report of MVA-VEH VS. Motorcycle blocking with injury. 2 PTS export to SNLH for trauma injury. Car care responded for tow on both vehicles. Driver 2 cited for no valid OP, DWS MISD, Careless driving, and no insurance. Driver 1 cited for failure to yield right of way.
9:36P.M. Theft, 1777 NW 44th ST, Chinook Winds. Report of wallet stolen and suspect detained.
Monday May 31st
11:56A.M. Theft, 801 SW HWY 101. Caller reports a plastic tote of jewelry was stolen from back of vehicle on 5/28/2021.
1:50P.M. Follow up 21-0454, 1116 SW 51st ST Apt #204. Issued citation and released on an indictment warrant associated with case 21-0454.
8:10P.M. Suspicious Activity 2310 NE Reef AVE. LC Skate Park. Report of shots being fired in area. Located suspect with reports the he had been firing a gun at the ground and in the air. Taken into custody for reckless endangering and disorderly conduct, felon in possession of firearm unlawful use of a firearm. Transported to LCPD.
Tuesday, June 1st
2:23A.M. Stolen Vehicle, 1777 NW 44th ST-Chinook Winds. Caller reported vehicle stolen from main parking lot at Casino.
12:13P.M. Suspicious Activity, 1817 NE 7th DR. Report taken for informational purposes.
12:16P.M. Extra Patrol, 2048 NE Port AVE. Reporting that a battery was stolen from his trailer sometime in the last three weeks, requesting extra patrols.
2:29P.M. Crash, 2614 SE HWY 101. Two vehicle crash with injuries.
Wed, June 2nd
12:13P.M. Theft 4250 N HWY 101, Wild Flower Grill. Reporting multiple checks stolen form location and cashed.
12:52P.M. Domestic, SE 1st ST. Caller reported a black van had parked in the middle of the street, male and female got out, screaming and telling. Male was choking female. Traffic stop initiated due to vehicle leaving scene. Suspect was arrested for DV and transported to LCJ.
1:33P.M. Assault, 2156 NE HWY 101. Reports a male came into cricket wireless and hit him in the face.
2:13P.M. Crash, 4762 SE 51st ST. Two vehicle non injury crash, information exchange, no citations, and report taken.
2:15P.M. Hit and run, 1806 NE HWY 101, Candy Land. Caller reported that a vehicle struck the mirror on their vehicle and kept driving. Report taken.
