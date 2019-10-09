The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police, Lincoln County Sheriff, and Oregon State Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
8:23 a.m. Suspicious Vehicle, 4422 NE Devils Lake Blvd. Multiple callers reported a male stopped his vehicle in the middle of the southbound lane, got out of the vehicle and walked away. Vehicle towed as hazard tow by Car Care Tow Pro.
9:34 a.m. Abandoned Tow, NE West Devils Lake Blvd./NE 3000 Block. 1997 Grey Volvo towed as abandoned by Car Care Tow Pro.
Found Property, NE 26th St. Caller reported at 11:37 p.m. on Sept. 29, she had left her gun at the vacation rental she had stayed at. Officer retrieved the firearm for safekeeping at Lincoln City Police Department until owner could come pick it up.
8:21 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 3018 NW Mast Ave. Caller reported a male falling down, knocking on door at residence, has warrant out of Washington County. Shawn Ogle, born 10/22/58, was arrested on warrant, transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for medical clearance and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1
4:13 a.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant, 2200 SW Bard Rd., Agnes Creek. A vehicle was located with occupants parked at the location. Identity of Joshua Flud, born 3/27/78, discovered with misdemeanor warrant out of Lincoln County for DUII. Flud was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
11:52 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 630 SE Quay Ave. Caller reported Margaret Hughes, born 10/7/48, was violating a no contact release agreement by verbally taunting her. Hughes was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
12:28 p.m. Shoplift, 4031 NW Hwy 101, North Shell. Caller reported transient male with red hair and a black trench coast stole beer and left on foot. Kelly Helms, born 3/29/69, was cited and released for Theft III.
1:35 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 1541 SE 3rd St. Anonymous call reporting possible drug activity in the area of listen location McKenna Robertson, born 6/2/85, was taken into custody on a statewide felony warrant out of Linn County charging with possession of meth, as well as a local charge for possession of a weapon by a felon.
5:00 p.m. Extra Patrol Request, 4422 NE Devils Lake Blvd., State Office Building. Caller working at health department requests extra patrol for homeless urinating in parking lot.
7:29 p.m. Animal, NW 36th St./Hwy 101. Deer hit by vehicle. Officer responded and animal dispatched.
7:57 p.m. Restraining Order Violation, Possession of Meth, 323 SE Oar Ave. Nicole Cipres, born 4/24/82, was taken into custody for RO violation and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
8:49 p.m. Stolen Vehicle, 1554 NW 35th Pl. Caller reported stolen 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee with chrome wheels, cracked rear bumper, lifted two inches and smoky black taillights.
10:15 p.m. Drugs, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Male dropped wallet and package of white crystal substance. George Baker, born 3/16/56, was contacted, taken into custody, cited and released for possession of meth.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2
3:38 a.m. Recovered Stolen, NE Devils Lake Blvd., Resource Center. 2001 Gold Jeep located unoccupied at location. Owner contacted and responded to retrieve the vehicle.
8:15 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 4618 SE Hwy 101, My Masters Antiques. Caller reported a window to his business was broken out with rocks.
2:58 p.m. Fraud, 1776 NW 36th St. Caller reported being scammed out of $3,000 from an online ad.
3:00 p.m. Theft, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Douglas County called to report that two suspects had credit cards belonging to a victim. They claim they found the cards outside of the casino, but used the cards at a shell station.
Extra Patrol Request, 1510 SW Dune Ave. Reports of transient camps in the wooded area. Requesting extra patrol at night.
Extra Patrol Request, 2490 NE Hwy 101, St. James Episcopal. Caller reporting a lot of transient activity lately, especially between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Caller said there has been a lot of vehicle and foot traffic, with people hanging out between the church property and Kirtsis Park.
8:56 p.m. Disorderly Conduct, 2436 NE 29th St. Caller reported that his neighbor was outside yelling. Don Ace Watson, born 9/29/67, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
9:58 p.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St. Carla Ann Smith, born 7/10/57, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail after refusing to leave Chinook Winds Casino.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3
9:42 a.m. Crash, 4060 N Hwy 101. Non-blocking, minor injury vehicle vs. bicyclist crash.
3:57 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 1621 NW Hwy 101. Officer came upon highly intoxicated male in front of Maxwells. North Lincoln Fire and medics responded for evaluation. Jeremy Freitag, born 6/6/85, was taken into custody on PO Detainer.
9:13 p.m. Assault, 1091 SE 1st St., Lincoln City Inn. Caller advised male and female fighting. Officers located subjects outside. Female was transported to North Lincoln Hospital by ambulance. Gloria Santoyo, born 6/21/82, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
10:02 p.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest. 2451 NW Jetty Ave. Caller reported prowler, possible burglary at vacant residence. Two subjects contacted in area. Misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County on James Lee Corley, born 5/31/83, for possession of heroin. Corley was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
10:38 p.m. Reckless Driving, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Chad David Steinke, born 8/21/76, was cited and released after a driving complaint.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4
12:55 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 1501 NW 40th Pl., Chinook Winds Hotel. Security received a report of a female yelling in the hallway. Officer responded, contacted intoxicated female who disclosed that she had been assaulted by her boyfriend in Washington.
7:30 a.m. Burglary, 4075 NW Logan Rd., Service Master. Caller reported theft of two laptops from the business overnight.
9:47 a.m. Domestic Disturbance, 1160 SE 2nd Ct. Caller reported that her son was causing a disturbance and breaking things. Ian Welker, born 8/17/77, was taken into custody for Criminal Mischief III and Theft II and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
10:50 a.m. Crash, NW 15th Street/NW Hwy 101. Caller reported a semi-truck backed over a small car.
2:53 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 3043 NE 28th St. Caller reports they have video of a juvenile pulling the fire alarm at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
5:52 p.m. Warrant Service, 4601 NE Windward Pl. Shawn Eugene Manzow, born 3/25/80, was cited and released on Lincoln County Jail warrant FTA on crime Trespassing II.
6:59 p.m. Warrant Service, 456 SE Neptune Ave. Ernesto Canales, born 4/11/95, was taken into custody on Salem Police Department warrant charging FTA and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5
3:30 a.m. Assist on Arrest/RO Violation, 3043 NE 28th St. Gabrielle Elenda Garza, born 10/19/97, was contacted at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and taken into custody for violation of no contact order.
10:59 a.m. Found Property, SE Harbor Dr./SE Spyglass Ridge Dr. Property from vehicle stolen in Lincoln County was located and seized.
2:59 p.m. Trespass, 4700 SE Hwy 101. Caller reports a male was arguing with an employee and refusing to leave.
10:07 p.m. Domestic Menacing, 4808 NE Voyage Ave. Caller reports her son has been drinking and broke her bedroom door and she is scared.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6
11:39 a.m. Disturbance, 1500 SE Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported subject was yelling at her at the mall while the caller was walking her dog.
6:28 p.m. Theft/Assist on Arrest, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Caller reports that two subjects in a white mini-van were loading carts full of stolen objects into the van in front of Miracle Ear. Oregon State Police stopped the vehicle in front of Rite Aid and arrested Silvia Suno Martinez, born 6/12/67, on Theft II and Miguel Hernandez, born 9/31/88 on warrant out of Marion County. Both subjects transported to Lincoln County Jail.
