The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police, Lincoln County Sheriff, and Oregon State Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, AUGUST 26
9:14 a.m. Fraud, 3324 SW Beach Ave. Caller reported debit card had been compromised.
10:26 a.m. Crash, 2174 NE Hwy 101. Non-injury motor vehicle accident. Officer responded to assist in information exchange.
11:24 a.m. Theft, 2672 SW Anchor Ave. Caller reported theft of drug medications.
7:35 p.m. Crash, 5415 NW Jetty. Caller reports her car was backed into and driver of other vehicle could not provide insurance information.
9:08 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 3520 SE Harbor Dr. Caller reports a male screaming in the woods behind the apartments.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 27
1:29 a.m. Cover, Hwy 101 near milepost 101. Received cover request from Oregon State Police. Driver stopped at Sundown/Hwy 101 and taken into custody by OSP.
2:54 a.m. Domestic, 2005 NE Reef Ave. Reports off screaming and yelling coming from inside of home. Medical responded, subject was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for facial injury. All parties were uncooperative in relaying information regarding what took place.
11:06 a.m. Crash, 1740 NE 10th St. Four vehicle motor vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.
1:32 p.m. Hit and Run, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Caller stated a pickup damaged her door then drove off.
2:48 p.m. Theft, 4060 NE Hwy 101. Caller claims purse was stolen from McDonald's on Sunday.
8:00 p.m. Suspicious Vehicle, 3350 NE Hwy 101. Drug items seized from maroon 1999 Buick Regal.
11:26 p.m. Hit and Run, 1910 NE 20th St. Caller reports a motor home backed into his vehicle and garbage cans then left the scene. Suspect information was provided.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28
2:31 a.m. Recovered Stolen Vehicle, 2333 NE 29th Dr. Officer came across stolen vehicle out of Stayton Police Department. Officer observed two subjects exiting the vehicle. Brandon Pruett, born 12/2/91, was taken into custody for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Interfering and PO Detainer. He was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
7:39 a.m. Theft, 2316 NE 34th St. Caller reported that her laptop was stolen from her apartment.
8:50 a.m. Theft, 2153 NW Mast Ave. Caller reported that his cell phone was stolen.
2:46 p.m. AOA/Warrant Arrest, 3128 NE Hwy 101. Courtney Bellemore, born 7/10/97 was issued a citation and released on contempt of court warrant out of Philomath.
5:07 p.m. Recovered Stolen Vehicle, 145 NW Inlet Ave. Sea Gypsy. Red 1994 Honda left in parking lot for a couple of weeks. Vehicle returned stolen out of Lincoln City Police Department.
9:14 p.m. Found Property, 2150 NE Oar Pl. Caller found a large knife in the bushes at the community center.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 29
12:00 a.m. Theft, 2164 NE Hwy 101, Oceanlake Laundry. Caller reported theft of his wallet that he left in the restroom.
8:48 a.m. Shoplift, 4700 SE Hwy 101, US Food Mart. Caller reported a male had stolen a bunch of beer and was causing a disturbance. Thomas Dinielli, born 8/21/92, was taken into custody for Theft III and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
5:27 p.m. Extra Patrol Request, 3726 NW Jetty Ave. Outside decorative lights torn off.
7:50 p.m. Extra Patrol Request, Devils Lake State Park. Ranger request extra patrol during night hours as campers are saying food, alcohol and camping supplies are being stolen.
8:41 p.m. DUII, 4648 SE Hwy 101, Chevron. Traffic stop initiated, field sobriety tests performed. Zachary Toole, born 6/7/00, was taken into custody for DUII and transported to Lincoln City Police Department. Toole was cited and released for DUII – Drug and MIP – Marijuana.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 30
7:07 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 1777 NW 44th St. Security reported they had contact with two underage females on the gaming floor. Females were picked up by a male from Salem. Security was concerned that one of the females is on the website for missing and exploited children.
12:14 p.m. Hang Up, 427 SE Oar. Calls to 911 from the location. Hang up on ball back and no answer on two more callbacks. Officers sent to location and found there had been an argument taking place. Patrick McCrea, born 10/6/90 was cited and released on warrant out of Douglas County.
7:12 p.m. Traffic Impound, NW 14th St./N Hwy 101. Driver stopped for traffic offense and unlicensed driver’s vehicle was towed.
8:03 p.m. AOA. 2333 NE 29th Dr. Felony warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County for parole violation. Solinna Monique Butler, born 4/23/91, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
11:40 p.m. DUII, 1500 Blk SE East Devils Lake Rd. Freddo Vilorea, born 12/26/70, was taken into custody, booked, cited to appear and released at Lincoln City Police Department for DUII.
11:56 p.m. Robbery, SW 32nd St. Caller reports subject had been assaulted at an unknown location. Dispatch had caller tell victim to call 911 and her location was found by GPS. Victim was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 31
7:14 a.m. Assault, 708 NE Mast Ave. Caller reported he was assaulted by his roommate on Aug. 16. Daniel De Moy, born 9/25/62, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail on charges of domestic strangulation.
8:59 a.m. Fraud, 1051 NW 7th Ct. Caller reported he reserved a VRD at the location via subjects list and wired $800. Caller tried to confirm rental before coming to Lincoln City, but there was no answer at phone number provided. Phone Number was not at Meredith Lodging.
10:35 a.m. Crash, NW 36th St./NW Hwy 101. Report of a two vehicle, non-injury/non-blocking crash.
12:51 p.m. Crash, N Hwy 101/NE West Devils Lake Rd. Caller reports that yesterday she was rear ended by a Volvo. Caller contacted her insurance and they requested a police report be filed.
4:18 p.m. Missing Person. Caller reported she last heard from her daughter in Lincoln City Aug. 30. Daughter said she was going to be leaving and traveling up the coast. Family is unable to reach her by phone.
4:23 p.m. Found Property, 3104 NE Tide Ave. Caller reports finding a motorized scooter in the woods behind the Lincoln Woods Apartments.
4:40 p.m. Theft, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller reports theft of an orange giant bike and followed suspect from store. Caller saw him walking back to outlet mall without the bike. Jesus Hernandez, born 8/27/84, was found at the outlet mall, arrested and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
6:23 p.m. DUII, NW 15th St. Access. Multiple calls reporting vehicle driving all over the beach with beer bottles falling out of the vehicle. Vehicle was located, Thomas Edward Dent, born 5/24/57, was lodged at Lincoln County Jail for Reckless Driving DUII, Cited no valid OP, Driving Uninsured and Breath Test Refusal.
7:11 p.m. Assault, 3310 SE Harbor Dr. Caller reports her son is out of control, has stabbed a friend in the shoulder with a kitchen knife.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
12:32 a.m. DUII, NW 30th St./NW Hwy 101. Traffic stop initiated, Field Sobriety Tests performed, Joseph Skogstad, born 1/24/57, was taken into custody for DUII and transported to Lincoln City Police Department.
5:38 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 21st St. Multiple calls of intoxicated male yelling profanities and running up and screaming at people on the beach. Denis Tkachenko, born 10/1/83, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct II, evaluated by medics for intoxication and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
6:35 p.m. Crash, NE Hwy 101/ NE 6th Dr. Report of a two vehicle crash, partially blocking, no injuries.
6:24 p.m. Theft, 1500 SE East Devils Lake. Caller reports her cell phone was stolen at Rackroom Shoes at the outlet mall.
