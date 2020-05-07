The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, APRIL 27
7:58 a.m. Theft, SE 51st St./LCSD building. Caller reported the chain on the fence was cut and property accessed. 5x10 aluminum utility trailer stolen.
5:06 p.m. Suspicious Activity, SW 10th Pl. Caller reported male and female were coming out of condemned home. Front door wide open.
9:30 p.m. Extra Patrol, 1089 SW 51st St., Agape Church. Request for extra patrol for transients trespassing on property, especially after lunches on Thursday, 3 p.m. or later.
TUESDAY, APRIL 28
12:20 p.m. Elude, 4060 N Hwy 101. Original call for suspicious female driver, appeared altered, possibly intoxicated at location. Upon contact, driver fled, stop attempted and driver failed to yield heading northbound on Hwy 101 from NW Logan Rd. Pursuit continued on Hwy 18 to milepost 28. Spikes deployed by Polk/Yamhill County. Driver taken into custody and transported to Willamette Valley Medical Center in Mcminnville. Sheena Dawn Pitcher, born 10/1/83, cited for felony elude and failure to carry and present.
12:30 p.m. Fraud, 3477 SE Fleet Ave. Caller reported credit card information compromised online.
3:32 p.m. Criminal Mischief/Harassment, 1509 NW 25th St. Victim reported that a male broke his flower pot outside his house. Michael J. Burk, born 10/2/86, charged with Criminal Mischief, Aggravated Harassment, Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest. Burk transported to Lincoln County Jail.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29
7:54 a.m. Burglary, 1713 NW 21st. St., Travel Lodge. Caller reported storage shed on hotel property was broken into, lock damaged and leaf blower stolen. Stihl red/white backpack blower.
9:37 a.m. Burglary, 950 SE 32nd St., Laundry Room. Caller reported laundry facility broken into over night. Locks drilled out of machines and funds stolen.
1:42 p.m. Possible Stolen Vehicle, 427 SE Oar Ave. Caller reported vehicle stolen from location. Possibly being driven by female involved. 1999 Green Volkswagen listed as stolen.
9:36 p.m. Animal, 1939 SE Port Dr. Dogs were picked up and brought to LCPD.
THURSDAY, APRIL 30
7:56 a.m. Found Property, 2749 SW Dune. Caller found an older IPhone, possibly a four, at address. Phone taken for safekeeping.
2:58 p.m. Abandoned Tow, SE Fleet/SE 32nd St. 2001 Black Ford Escape towed by Lincoln City Towing.
8:46 p.m. Burglary, 1225 SE 1st St. Property manager reported someone may have been living in a rental house without permission.
FRIDAY, MAY 1
8:02 a.m. Extra Patrol, 1713 NW 21st St., Travel Lodge. Extra patrol requested at night, specifically for a 1995 green Chevy.
9:46 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 310 NE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported vehicle involved in theft at transit station, went out East Devils Lake Rd. Contact made near listed address and subjects detained for arrival of LCSO.
11:12 p.m. Extra Patrol, 275 SW EBB Ave. Caller reported two people came onto the back porch at listed address at approximately 7 p.m. Caller was able to confront them via Ring video and they left. Subjects appeared to be the same people from previous case.
SATURDAY, MAY 2
2:51 a.m. Missing Person, 3535 SE Harbor Dr. Caller reported his brother had left at 9 a.m. on May 1 to go to Safeway and then to possibly go to Newport to see his kids. He did not return home and his cell phone goes directly to voicemail.
11:42 a.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller found a wallet in the corridor rest stop. Turned it into LCPD.
12:28 p.m. 3043 NE 28th St. Report of shots fired in parking lot by old hospital location. Oscar Moreno Gonzalez, born 10/14/98, taken into custody and transported to hospital and later to Corvallis.
10:25 p.m. Disorderly Conduct, 4031 NW Hwy 101. Brandon R. Holve, born 10/26/76, called LCPD and Newport PD multiple times insisting that an officer needed to come give him a ride to Newport. Holve cited for Disorderly Conduct and was released in Lincoln Beach.
SUNDAY, MAY 3
12:51 p.m. Extra Patrol, 1126 SW 51st. Caller reports a female who has set up a tent just west of dock at the bay on the beach, has been going around the neighborhood on foot.
8:36 p.m. Disturbance, 1753 NE 14th St. Caller reported hearing a woman screaming and yelling. Subject left the scene before officers had arrived.
