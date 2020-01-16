The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, JANUARY 6
5:27 a.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St. Victim reported theft of $500 cash and also money taken using a bank card.
9:55 a.m. Abandoned Auto, SW 50th St./SW Fleet Ave. Abandoned white 2004 Ford at location. Care Care Tow Pro responded.
1:28 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 2205 NE 22nd St., Kirtsis Park. Parks Department employee reported that a storage she was broken into.
4:41 p.m. Crash, SW 13th/Hwy 101. Two vehicle non-injury crash. BMW towed by Car Care. Driver cited for failure to yield to the right of way.
8:21 p.m. Citcon, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported she had a restraining order against a male subject who was recently released from Polk County Jail. Man has been calling her and sending her emails.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 7
Found Property, 3430 NE Hwy 101. Subject at police department turned in personal property found on hotel grounds.
1:32 p.m. Warrant Arrest, 550 SE Hwy 101. Subject contacted at location. Felony warrant confirmed out of Linn County for Probation Violation/Forgery I. Alan Michael Lewis, born 10/3/83 was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Police Department.
3:20 p.m. Traffic Hazard, 4500 SE Hwy 101. 1989 Ford motorhome towed as a traffic hazard by Rowley’s Towing. Vehicle was broken down in the turn lane.
4:20 p.m. House Fire, 925 SW 65th St. 911 report of a residential structure fire.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8
3:17 p.m. Menacing, 5007 SE Keel Ave. 911 report of a disturbance between neighbors involving a firearm.
4:43 p.m. Mental, 1635 NW Harbor Ave., Coho Inn. Subject transported to North Lincoln Hospital after a report of a female laying outside.
10:05 p.m. Assault, 145 NW Inlet Ave., Sea Gypsy. Caller reported her boyfriend punched her in the face and left, possibly heading back to Portland. Richard J. Stewart, born 4/14/66, was pulled over and detained by Polk County deputies outside of Grand Ronde. Stewart was picked up and transported to LCPD by an LCP officer. He was transported to Lincoln County Jail at 12:03 a.m. on charges of Assault IV and Violating a Restraining Order.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 9
11:45 a.m. Traffic Crash, SW 51st St./SW Hwy 101. Two vehicle non-injury and blocking.
3:30 p.m. Theft, 801 SW Hwy 101. Brandon Lee Witt, born 1/20/92, was taken into custody after a report of a shoplifter in custody. Witt was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
3:37 p.m. Traffic Crash, NE 22nd St./NE Hwy 101. Two vehicle non-injury, blocking Hwy 101. Car Care responded, driver issued a citation.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 10
9:33 a.m. Theft, 1315 SW Hwy 101, Halvorson-Mason Corp. Supplier left new sink outside front door and it went missing when the caller arrived. It was later discovered another employee had brought the sink inside, not a theft.
10:12 a.m. Extra Patrol Request, 317 SW Hwy 101, Shirley’s at the Beach. Requested extra patrol on the back door during night shift. Evidence someone had been inside the unoccupied building.
12:42 p.m. Disturbance, 6526 NE Neptune Dr. Caller reported that their mom’s abusive boyfriend arrived and kicked down the bathroom door in a house she is working in. Report taken for damage to residence and possible domestic.
6:21 p.m. Theft, 4648 SE Hwy 101, Chevron. Report of theft of gas valued at $35-$37.
10:20 p.m. Burglary, 1105 NW Inlet Ave. Caller reported door to residence had been kicked in and it appeared that someone had been inside.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 11
1:05 a.m. Burglary, 1301 NW 21st St. Caller reported there were unauthorized guests in one of the rooms. Caller also reported that a female had taken three sets of keys and left.
2:14 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 1777 NW 44th St. Officer made contact with a couple who had set up a tent in the casino bus stop. Matthew A. Trumbull, born 10/8/74, had a felony warrant out of Clatsop County charging Theft I. Trumbull was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
9:20 a.m. Found Property, 2735 NW Inlet Ave. Report of torpedo like marine material washed ashore on beach in front of hotel. Officers located item – described as research glider.
11:17 a.m. Custody, 799 N Deerlane Lp. Christopher A. Cook, born 3/29/85, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail charged with Domestic Violence, Menacing and Criminal Mischief II.
2:36 p.m. Extra Patrol, SE Heron Loop/SE Inlet. Increased transient activity in the area of the utility shed on the SE corner of the intersection. Requesting extra patrol for camping ordinance.
6:12 p.m. Crash, 2701 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported a Jeep struck her vehicle, not blocking road. Driver cited for no valid license.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 12
2:36 a.m. Domestic Disturbance, 1014 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported sounds of a disturbance coming from a room at the location. Marcos A. Vargas Jr., born 1/11/95, was transported by medics for a laceration on the back of his neck and was later transported to Lincoln County Jail on charges of Coercion and Assault IV.
9:26 a.m. Crash, SW 5th St./S Hwy 101 – U.S. Bank. Report of a two vehicle crash non-injury blocking at location. Lincoln City Towing responded for Jeep and Car Care Tow Pro for a Mustang. Driver cited for dangerous left turn.
1:24 p.m. Assault, 4230 SE Hwy 101, Rainbow Villas. Caller reported being assaulted and was transported to the hospital. No action taken at the time, officer waiting for additional evidence.
