The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, SEPT. 21
3:18 a.m. Trespass, 3780 SE Spyglass Ridge Dr. Subject called 911 to report that he had crawled over fence at baseball field and was locked inside a storage shed. Nick Ballentine, born 12/15/88, found in shed at high school and arrested, transported to LCPD, cited and released for Criminal Mischief II and Trespass II.
12:33 p.m. Stolen Vehicle, 4695 NE Winward Pl. Caller reported his vehicle stolen from the parking lot of the apartments.
6:56 p.m. Warrant Arrest, NW 37th St./NW Keel Ave. Report of male who appeared to be peering into houses in the area. James D. Esplin, born 11/30/94, located with misdemeanor warrant out of Lincoln County for possession of meth. Esplin cited and released to appear.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
7:03 a.m. Fraud, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported counterfeit $20 bill.
7:00 p.m. Crash, 4060 N Highway 101. Report of a two vehicle crash at location. Vehicle towed by Car Care, driver cited for illegal lane change.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23
7:59 a.m. Burglary, 1605 SW Highway 101, Gerber Tire. Caller reported a back window broken out at the location.
2:42 p.m. Hit and Run, 1631 NW Highway 101. Witness reported seeing a lumber truck strike a black pickup and provided suspect’s plates. Driver called and filed a report.
Extra Patrol Request, 2821 NW Highway 101, Game Over Arcade. Extra patrol requested due to increase in suspicious activity.
7:46 p.m. Fraud, 1220 SE Oar Ave. Suspect wrote a bad check to victim. Report taken.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
9:37 a.m. Civil, 1070 SE 1st St. Caller reported known suspect stole her vehicle three days ago.
Extra Patrol, 851 SW 10th St. Caller reported seeing on his Ring video a female up on his property looking in windows and looking at tools on property. Female then wandered up and down SW 10th St. for approximately two hours. Female had blonde hair, wearing black, white and gray camouflage jacket with black leggings.
12:21 p.m. Crash, 2000 SE Highway 101. Caller reported vehicle crashed and drove up on curb. Non-injury and non-blocking. Lincoln City Towing responded.
1:23 p.m. Theft, 4990 NE Logan Rd., Holiday Inn. Caller reported theft of a gray 3500 Briggs and Stratton generator from the back of his work truck between 9 p.m. last night and 6 a.m. this morning. No serial number at this time.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
10:32 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 6119 SW Highway 101, Freed Gallery. Caller reported large window was broken out at location.
10:48 a.m. Graffiti, 1815 NW Highway 101. Reports of graffiti on the bank building. Graffiti also seen at Baptist Church on NW 17th.
11:49 a.m. Noise, 4800 Inlet Ave. Requesting extra patrol to be sure that campers in lot behind south Ace are not exceeding the time allotment.
12:33 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th, Chinook Winds Casino. Caller reported theft of wallet.
4:25 p.m. Theft, 1434 NE Mast Ave. Report theft of pressure washer. Yamaha 2000 PSI pressure washer with missing foot.
6:08 p.m. DUII, NE 28th St./Highway 101. Caller reports a female driving a ram that he believes is intoxicated. Uliana Ivanov, born 3/18/77, arrested and transported to LCPD, cited and released for DUII.
10:24 p.m. DUII, NE 19th St./NE West Devils Lake Rd. Report of vehicle stopped in roadway occupied and running. Contact made, FSTS performed, Jack V. Glass, born 3/3/56, was taken into custody for DUII, transported to LCPD.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
7:36 a.m. Domestic, 1543 NE 14th St. Gary Robert Stephens, born 3/31/73, was taken into custody for Assault IV, Menacing and Harassment. Stephens transport to Lincoln County Jail.
1:27 p.m. Car Clout, 2301 NE Reef Ave., Skate Park. Caller reported vehicle broken into while parked at location. Bank of the West debit card and wedding ring stolen.
4:34 p.m. Extra Patrol, 3026 NE Highway 101, Safari Town Surf Shop. Caller requested additional patrol at night for location. Kayaks and paddle boards secured outside with cable wire. Caller advised a subject attempted to steal a kayak last night. No theft reported currently.
Extra Parol, 1713 NW 21st St., Travel Lodge. Hotel requested additional patrol in back parking lot of hotel. Ongoing issues with possible drug use and disturbances between guests.
4:31 p.m. Stolen Vehicle, 2945 NW Jetty Ave. Caller reported her vehicle stolen from Surftides today around 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Vehicle had approximately $5,000 in tools in the back including six Dewalt drills with battery charger, orange and white Still leaf blower, $600 red/white weed eater (unknown make), $200 cash, a Mexican passport belonging, and a bank account number for joint TLC account with caller’s son.
7:34 p.m. Burglary/Theft, 1726 SE Highway 101. Report of a male on Ring camera at NLSS asked to leave, was going through electronic wast. David Williamson, born 5/6/89, arrested, cited and released for Burglary II and Theft II.
9:51 p.m. Disturbance, 1220 NW 25th St. Caller reported female from other side of duplex came over stating she had been in a physical altercation. Mark Overby, born 9/17/85, arrested and charged with Domestic Assault IV and interfering with making a report and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.