The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, APRIL 12
2:18 a.m. Warrant Service, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. LCPD was requested to assist in locating a suspect involved in Lincoln County theft. Suspect located at the casino. Suspect taken into custody and transported to LCPD for two felony warrants charging ID theft, fraudulent use of credit card, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, theft II, unlawful possession of meth, unlawful possession of heroin. Jail refused to lodge. Suspect cited and released.
9:30 a.m. Extra Patrol, NE Sal La Sea. Caller reported speeding on their road over the weekend 40-50 mph. Request for extra patrol for speeding.
3:14 p.m. Fraud, 1545 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported suspect attempted to cash a check that had been reported as fraudulent by construction company.
5:11 p.m. Disorderly Conduct, NW 2nd St./N Hwy 101. Subject cited and released for disorderly conduct after report of subject walking in traffic.
6:34 p.m. Impound Tow, 3128 NE Hwy 101, Antique Mall. Traffic stop initiated at location. Vehicle impounded. Driver cited for driving while suspended and no insurance.
6:52 p.m. Property, 3043 NE 28th St., North Lincoln Hospital. Patient had a handgun in possession.
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
12:08 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 4648 SE Hwy 101, Chevron. Report of vehicle in front of store and male out walking around with a flashlight. Subject contacted, resisted, taken into custody for outstanding Yamhill County warrant for resisting, interfering and trespass. Subject transported to Lincoln County Jail.
10:29 a.m. Welfare Check, 2300 SW Hwy 101. Report of a male subject laying on the ground on the westside of the highway. Subject cited and released on a misdemeanor warrant out of Linn County.
11:24 a.m. Found Property, 1012 SW 51st St. Report of finding a firearm and a needle in a motel room.
12:30 p.m. Welfare Check, 1301 NW 21st St. Caller reported concern that female is disorientated with a toddler who may drive.
4:46 p.m. Extra Patrol, 690 SE Hwy 101. Report of vandalism and transient activity at night.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14
5:36 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 1249 NW 15th St., Sea Rest Motel. Found truck with slashed tire and spray paint on it.
9:20 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 4422 NE Devils Lake Blvd. Subject issued a citation and released for a failure to appear warrant out of Dallas Municipal Court.
11:36 a.m. Traffic Stop, NW Mast Ave./NW 22nd St. Subject cited and released for a contempt of court warrant out of Lane County. Additional citations issued for driving while suspended and driving uninsured. Vehicle towed by Car Care.
2:28 p.m. Disturbance, 704 SE Quay Ave. Subject reported that someone was yelling at them.
4:01 p.m. Crash, 180 SE Hwy 101. Report of a two vehicle non-blocking crash.
6:47 p.m. Warrant Service, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Subject cited and released on Lincoln County warrant charging disorderly conduct.
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
10:04 a.m. Theft, 4009 SW Hwy 101, Inn at Spanish Head. Caller reported her credit card information was used to rent a room at the hotel.
8:16 p.m. Theft, NW 15th St. Caller reported a cell phone was stolen from the beach access, no suspects. Phone described as a IPhone XR in clear case.
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
9:35 a.m. Found Property, 1531 SE Oar Ave. Caller reported finding drug paraphernalia in a room.
11:39 a.m. Theft, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd., Under Armor. Caller reported theft that occurred on April 5. Male left store with two large bags of merchandise in the amount of $800.
5:03 p.m. Assault, 3350 NE Hwy 101, Starbucks. Suspect taken into custody after a report of two females fighting in the parking lot. Officer advised mother assaulted her daughter. Suspect transported to Lincoln County Jail.
5:45 p.m. Hit and Run, 1226 SW 13th St. Report of a hit and run involving a Jeep.
SATURDAY, APRIL 17
1:25 a.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th. Call received from Chinook Winds Casino about an arrest inside the building. Suspect arrested and cited and released for trespass II.
8:12 p.m. Crash, 4576 SE High School Dr. Caller reported hearing a crash. Officer responded, advised one vehicle involved, no injuries. Vehicle towed by Car Care, driver cited for careless driving.
10:36 p.m. Crash, 2818 NW Mast Ave. Caller reported seeing a crash at the location. Unable to determine who was the driver of the vehicle.
SUNDAY, APRIL 18
3:13 a.m. Violation, 1102 SW Coast Ave. Officer called out to the location. Both subjects on scene cited for Minor in Possession and released.
7:48 a.m. Stolen Vehicle, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Caller reported a suspect from a theft of a sway bar from location was believed to be on the property, asleep in a vehicle. Sway bar recovered and returned to victim who did not wish to press charges. Vehicle was listed as stolen, recovered and returned to owner. Suspect cited and released on warrants out of Oregon City, arrested, cited and released for possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
11:36 a.m. Found Property, 1832 NE Port Ave. Caller reported finding two IDs at the location.
12:24 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller found a cell phone in the canyon drive beach area.
12:54 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 606 SE Quay Ave. Caller reported neighbor's trailer window was broken out and front door open.
2:53 p.m. Theft, 4157 N Hwy 101, Grocery Outlet. Caller reported a male and female placed items under a baby stroller and walked out.
4:24 p.m. Theft, SE 54th Dr./S Hwy 101. Multiple calls that a male smashed the windows out of vehicles and grabbed items. Male then jumped into a white BMW and headed southbound on Hwy 101. Oregon State Police stopped the vehicle at Worldmark Resort in Depoe Bay. Car Care towed the vehicle to LCPD for investigation. Two suspects cited and released on charges for both LCPD and LCSO. Lincoln County Jail refused to lodge. LCPD charges include unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, criminal mischief and theft.
5:28 p.m. Hit and Run, 415 SW Hwy 101, Pier 101 Bar and Grill. Caller reported witness came and advised him of a hit and run that occurred in the parking lot.
