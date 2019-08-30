The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police, Lincoln County Sheriff, and Oregon State Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, AUGUST 19
8:59 a.m. Disturbance, 2166 NW Hwy 101. Male and female seen arguing in front of laundromat. Gabriella Garza, born 10/16/97 was arrested and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
11:01 a.m. Found Person, 2166 NW Hwy 101. Elderly male approached officer advising he didn’t know where he was and was confused.
1:41 p.m. Crash, 1524 NW Harbor Ave. Report of a single vehicle ran off road.
3:45 p.m. Crash, 1605 SW Hwy 101. Three-vehicle, non-injury motor vehicle accident.
5:43 p.m. Theft, Chinook Winds Casino. Man reported a theft of his wallet earlier in the day.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 20
1:08 p.m. Missing Property, Lincoln City. Lost Mexican passport in Lincoln City during the Fourth of July.
2:29 p.m. Robbery, Zumiez. Report that a subject stole shoes and when confronted she struck the manager and fled on foot. Subject ran into the woods south of SW 14th St. and was located and taken into custody. Tara Nichole Bates, born 2/28/84 was charged with Robbery III, Theft III, Harassment and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
5:33 p.m. Fraud, 2945 NW Jetty Ave. Caller reports fraudulent activity on his account, with a delivery address in Lincoln City.
6:56 p.m. Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, NW 15th St. Beach Access. Caller reports three subjects possibly trying to steal a bike. Casen Hayes, born 3/4/00, was cited and released on scene for felon in possession of restricted weapon (metal knuckles). Items on Hayes’ and a second subject seized for evaluation.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21
1:53 p.m. Non-Injury Crash, 1300 N Hwy 101. Officer located a non-injury crash on Hwy 101.
3:23 p.m. Civil, 426 SE Jetty Ave. Caller reported that people helped her move and now there are items missing they have not returned.
4:46 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Found backpack on the highway.
7:59 p.m. Theft, Oceanlake Coin Laundry. Caller reported that someone broke into the change machines on Monday.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 22
9:48 a.m. Drug, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported found drug paraphernalia.
12:35 p.m. DUI, 3026 NE Hwy 101. Report of a male subject stumbling before getting into a vehicle and having difficulty attempting to back the vehicle up. Randy Crase, born 8/24/61, was taken into custody for driving under the influence and driving while suspended misdemeanor.
4:56 p.m. Criminal Mischief, Taft Baseball Field. Caller reported damage to the baseball complex.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 23
8:58 a.m. Theft, 4009 SW Hwy 101. Caller reports soda machines were broken into again and they have the suspects on video.
3:39 p.m. Burglary, 1913 NW Harbor Ave. Caller reports several items stolen out of his garage.
6:05 p.m. Disturbance, 1321 NE 6th Dr. Caller reports an ongoing disturbance.
9:36 p.m. AOA/Warrant Arrest, SE Oar Ave. James Darren Myers, born 8/1/88 was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail with a felony warrant out of Clackamas County for parole violation.
11:08 p.m. Warrant Service, 2785 NW Hwy 101. Marlon Portillo, born 8/20/77, was taken into custody on Lincoln County Jail warrant.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 24
12:12 a.m. Warrant Service, 1931 NW Hwy 101. Benjamin Noffsinger, born 8/26/79, was taken into custody on Lincoln County Jail warrant.
6:35 a.m. Fraud, 3258 Marine Ave. Caller reported credit card opened in her name and used in Tennessee.
10:22 a.m. Crash, NE 15th St./NW Hwy 101. Report of two vehicle, non-injury rear end crash.
11:03 a.m. Burglary, 1421 SW Fleet Ave. Caller reports yesterday his backpack was stolen from his residence with checkbook and approximately $900.
2:03 p.m. Fraud, 1777 NW 44th St. Chinook Winds Casino security reported a counterfeit $10 bill.
4:52 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St. Caller reports theft of a $250 ticket.
7:32 p.m. Hit and Run, 1452 NE 6th St. Caller reports suspect struck her vehicle, said she would pull over and then left.
9:05 p.m. Disturbance, 4808 NE Voyage Ave. Multiple callers reported a disturbance. Larenz D. Caldwell, born 9/11/99, was taken into custody on PO Detainer and disorderly conduct and was transported to Lincoln County Jail. Cody Rogers, born 7/23/99 was cited for minor in possession of alcohol.
11:18 p.m. Menacing, 1777 NW 44th St. Security reported a disturbance inside the lounge with a knife involved. Levi Cody Alfaro-Corner, born 8/22/91, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail on charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Menacing.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 25
12:46 a.m. Domestic, 2945 NW Jetty Ave. Surftides. Caller reported physical domestic in hotel room. Renard Jabbar Craiwell, born 2/11/76, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
2:55 a.m. Assault, NW 14th St./N Hwy 101. Caller reported being assaulted by male subject named ‘Russ’.
7:13 a.m. Hazard Tow, 2300 NE 14th St. Vehicle parked near Spring Lake Trails on NE 14th. Vehicle was partially in the roadway, windows down and dash lights on.
7:35 a.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Rd. Caller found wallet in cab he was driving. Turned in at Lincoln City Police Department.
8:35 a.m. Domestic Disturbance, 3430 SE Harbor Ave. Neighbors reported hearing a teenage male yelling, swearing and screaming “help me.” Juvenile was transported to Lincoln City Police Department and released to grandparent.
11:20 a.m. Trespass, 1777 44th St. Chinook Winds Casino security reported Isacc Deanda Jr., born 12/23/89, had come onto the property multiple times after being excluded. Deanda Jr. was cited and released for Trespass II.
Extra Patrol Requested, Lincoln City Skate Park. Caller reported someone playing loud music all the time, ongoing issue. Caller said it happens mostly in the daytime.
3:09 p.m. Shoplift, Goodwill. Goodwill staff reported they had a shoplifter in their office. Autumn Baker, born 1/30/78, was cited and released for Theft III.
3:36 p.m. Theft, 1673 SE East Devils Lake Rd, Anchor Storage. Caller reported his wife had $300 taken out of her purse when they were at Anchor Storage. Possible suspect described as female in her 30s in an older white sedan.
3:58 p.m. Hit and Run, NE 15th/Hwy 101. Caller reports a hit and run involving a yellow Camaro. Suspect vehicle found and towed by Car Care as a hazard tow. Steven Robbins, born 11/23/63, was transported to the police department, cited and released for failure to perform duties of a driver.
7:18 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 2130 NE Hwy 101. Caller reports male and female behind old auto parts store she believes they were smoking drugs. Drug pipe seized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.