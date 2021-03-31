The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, MARCH 22
4:48 a.m. Follow Up, NW Logan Rd./NW 40th St. Report of a vehicle involved in earlier menacing was towed up an embankment on Hwy 18 and had left westbound. Vehicle located, suspect taken into custody and transported to LCPD. Cited and released for possession of meth and DUII.
12:30 p.m. Abandoned Vehicle, NE 4600 Johns Ave. Lincoln City Towing declined tow due to back of truck full of stuff.
10:26 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Vehicle broken into while at location.
TUESDAY, MARCH 23
12:26 a.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Subject with six month exclusion was seen on the gaming floor. Suspect taken into custody for trespass, transported to LCPD, cited and released.
11:57 a.m. Disturbance, 4100 SE Hwy 101. Report that subject was throwing bottles and damaging property in an RV. Suspect taken into custody for Harassment and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
4:53 p.m. Stolen Vehicle, NW 2nd Dr./NW Inlet Ave. Suspect taken into custody after a report of a suspicious vehicle. Suspect charged on two Washington County warrant. Also charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24
2:56 a.m. Disturbance, 3430 NE Hwy 101, Ashley Inn. Report of a disturbance in a room. Subjects contacted, restraining order located and warrant on one subject. Suspect taken into custody for restraining order violation and misdemeanor warrant out of Multnomah County for Disorderly Conduct II. Transported to LCPD and later to Lincoln County Jail.
8:26 a.m. Theft, 1940 NE Hwy 101. Report of a theft of a catalytic convertor.
12:13 p.m. Found Property, 4534 SE 51st. Caller reports she found a wallet on the property she was showing.
12:18 p.m. Found Property, 95 SW Hwy 101. Caller found a bag containing ammunition and marijuana cigarettes.
7:03 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake. Subject came to LCPD to turn in a cell phone.
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
2:03 a.m. FIR, 3430 NE Hwy 101, Ashley Inn. Officer called out for a female with a stolen shopping cart. Female had missed the last bus home and was transported to Newport.
6:05 a.m. Warrant Service, 1600 NE 14th St. Officer called out at the location for a warrant arrest. Suspect cited and released.
8:27 a.m. Menace, 1070 SE 1st St., Ocean Breeze Motel. Caller reported a male with a knife was in the lobby, screaming and yelling. Coworker of caller managed to get the knife from the male. Suspect was detained and transported to Newport.
9:48 a.m. Found Property, 1503 SE E Devils Lake Rd. Subject at LCPD to turn in a found wallet.
12:50 p.m. Disturbance, 1511 NW Harbor Ave., Seagull Motel. Caller reported an intoxicated female was refusing to leave, screaming and yelling out the door and windows. Suspect arrested and transported to LCPD. Suspect later cited and released for Trespass II.
4:50 p.m. Traffic, NE Oar Ave./NE 17th St. Officer initiated a traffic stop, driver was cited and released for a Polk County warrant charging DUII.
6:31 p.m. Assault, 4060 N Hwy 101, McDonalds. Victim reported that her manager pushed her.
8:25 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported theft of $99 slot machine ticket. Suspect located at Ester Lee and gave property to officer. Property returned to victim.
10:58 p.m. Warrant Service, 1549 SE 3rd St. Suspect taken into custody after a traffic stop for driving while suspended, also charged on Polk County warrant for a traffic offense.
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
1:07 a.m. Traffic, NW 17th/NW Hwy 101. Driver originally stopped and cited for no insurance and suspended driver's license. The driver drove off and was stopped again by another officer. Driver cited and vehicle was impounded.
2:09 a.m. Hit and Run, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported hit and run in the parking lot.
8:01 a.m. Criminal Mischief, NW 15th St. Caller reported a vehicle drove into a park bench. Vehicle was gone by the time officers arrived. Damages and repair cost estimated at $5,000.
2:40 p.m. Crash, 3430 NE Hwy 101. Report of a two vesicle crash, non-blocking, non-injury. Request for officer due to the amount of damage.
5:29 p.m. Hit and Run, 801 SW Hwy 101, City Hall. Caller reported he witnessed a hit and run. Suspected vehicle the scene heading southbound on Hwy 101.
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
4:26 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Call was taken from security about a suspicious occupied vehicle with possible narcotic activity. Officer arrived at the scene and took both subjects into custody. Bother cited and released for criminal possession of heroine. Male also cited for possession of meth.
9:25 a.m. Theft, 1415 NW 31st Pl. Caller reported her two bicycles were stolen after the gate to the storage area was broken into.
9:48 a.m. Follow Up, 4806 NE Voyage Ave. Subject cited and released for failure to register as a sex offender.
10:50 a.m. Follow Up, 2166 NE Hwy 101, Coin Laundry. Officers located a suspected vehicle from a prior hit and run. Suspect cited and released on two Lincoln County warrants, jail refused to lodge. Suspect cited and released for reckless driving, failure to report duties as a driver, driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
7:16 p.m. DUII, D River Wayside. Numerous reports of an intoxicated male wandering around the area of Galluccis and Game Over. Subject seen getting into a vehicle and heading southbound on Hwy 101. Vehicle located and stopped, FSTS performed and suspect taken into custody for DUII. Transported to LCPD.
8:33 p.m. Intoxicated Subject, 1301 NW 21st St., Sea Horse Motel. Report of an intoxicated male banging on the door. Subjects contacted, taken into custody for disorderly conduct and transported to LCPD.
11:20 p.m. Disturbance, 7287 NE Neptune Dr. Caller reported their sister's boyfriend was intoxicated and out of control and hit them. Subject taken into custody, transported to LCPD for domestic assault IV and harassment.
SUNDAY, MARCH 28
12:19 a.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St. Casino reported a ticket worth $311.08 stolen.
12:43 a.m. Disturbance, 1777 NW 44th St. Officer responded to the location after a report of theft. While on scene, the officer requested additional units for an altercation inside the casino. One subject cited for trespass II and released. Another subject arrested for harassment, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct II and trespass II. Second subject taken to Lincoln County Jail.
3:46 a.m. Fraud, 1777 NW 44th St. Found counterfeit $100 bill.
5:04 p.m. Found Property, 1363 NW 26th St. Caller reported guest left a firearm in the nightstand at location. Firearm seized.
