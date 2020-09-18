The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
7:01 a.m. Disturbance, 1409 NW 14th Street. Originally came in as a medical call for a fall, turns out to be a fight between juveniles. Medical continued for injuries, one juvenile transported to North Lincoln Hospital via ambulance.
8:47 a.m. Theft, 591 SW 24th Drive. Two bicycles stolen from location overnight.
10:23 a.m. Found Property, 1503 SE Devils Lake Road, Lincoln City Police Department. Wallet found in Taft area.
3:06 p.m. Fraud, 1777 NW 44th Street, Chinook Winds Casino. Counterfeit bill, subject traded bill with victim who then attempted to cash at the window.
8:05 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE Devils Lake Road. Caller reporting her daughter found a cellphone up against a stop sign in Neotsu.
11:47 p.m. Disturbance, 1501 40th Place, Chinook Winds Casino Suites. Security reporting possible domestic violence in front of hotel. Douglas R. Singer, born 1/19/1963, taken into custody with Assault IV Domestic and Menacing Domestic and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
3:19 p.m. RO Violation, 4675 NE Johns Avenue. Caller reported suspect called and messaged her last night.
4:44 p.m. Assist on Arrest/Vehicle Impound, SE East Devils Lake Road/SE Port Street. Traffic stop performed, driver cited for driving while suspended and no insurance. Vehicle impounded by Lincoln City Towing.
10:18 p.m. Stolen Vehicle, 3510 NE Highway 191, Sea Echo Motel. Caller reporting suspect drove off in his vehicle while he was letting her charge her phone. She appeared to be heading northbound from location.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
6:29 p.m. Found Animal, NE 19th Street/NE West Devils Lake Road. Dog brought to Lincoln City Police Department and returned to owner.
11:04 p.m. Disturbance, Lincoln City Community Center 1250 NE Oar Avenue. Report of a male and female fighting in a vehicle. Officer responded and subjects contacted.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
7:44 a.m. Burglary, 1745 SW Highway 101, Pipedreams. Silent alarm activation at location. Open door discovered, entry made. Did not appear anything was missing.
1:23 p.m. Found Property, 1955 NE 12th Street. Generator found sitting on the street.
9:14 p.m. Burglary, 4157 N Highway 101, Grocery Outlet. Officers responded to report of someone breaking out windows at location. Christian M. Berry, born 7/23/1991, was located inside the business. He was taken into custody with assistance from LCSO K9. Transported to Lincoln County Jail on charges of Burglary II, Criminal Mischief I, Trespass II, Theft I, and interfering with a police officer.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
5:40 a.m. Theft, 860 SW 51st Street. Anonymous report of a subject trying to break into the coin operated binoculars on the deck by Mo’s. Jacob Sutter, born 7/11/1991, taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Police Department. Subject cited for Criminal Mischief II and possession of stolen tools.
10:57 a.m. Burglary, 1207 SW Harbor Avenue. Caller reporting residence was broken into after evacuation. Front door damage and open upon return. Miscellaneous property reported stolen.
12:20 p.m. Disturbance, 1515 NE 11th Street. Report of a disturbance over property exchange. Report taken for suspicious circumstances.
4:29 p.m. Burglary, 4615 NE Johns Avenue. Caller reporting residence was broken into after evacuation. Front door damage and open upon return. Unknown if any property is missing at this time.
6:23 p.m. Found Property, SE 19th Street. Officer received a found social security card from a citizen who found it on the sidewalk.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
11:09 p.m. Crash, 1040 SE Spyglass Ridge Drive. Two callers reporting a vehicle had crashed into their house. David Jr. P. Williamson, born 5/6/1989, taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Police Department. Car Care responded for impound tow. Cited and released for Reckless Driving and Criminal Mischief I, investigation ongoing.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
10:16 a.m. Found Property, SE 51st Street. Wallet and ID found at location.
2:28 p.m. Theft, 3425 NW Jetty Avenue. Caller reported theft of building materials from job site at location during fire evacuation.
2:50 p.m. Burglary, 1220 SE Oar Avenue. Caller reporting neighbor’s apartment broken into, damage to door frame and door by prying. No sign of theft/ransacking. Apartment manager attempted contact with tenant who evacuated earlier in the week.
9:50 p.m. Theft, 1616 NW 36th Street. Vehicle broken into overnight.
