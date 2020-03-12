The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, MARCH 2
9:17 a.m. Domestic, 171 SW Hwy 101. 911 report of domestic. Male took property from female and fled on foot northbound from location. Pablo Garcia Moore, born 4/3/78, was contacted off of NW 7th Ct beach access and taken into custody. Misdemeanor warrant confirmed on female, Chelsea Leanne Croy, born 11/13/98, out of Multnomah County for FTA/Larceny. Croy cited and released with date to appear.
11:32 a.m. Assault, 1266 SW 50th St. Caller physically assaulted and transported to SNLH. Darren Allen Guffey, born 4/16/75, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
Extra Patrol Request, SW 8th Ct. Between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. for transient activity. Transients reported by homeowners attempting door handles in area.
Extra Patrol Request, 1035 NW Harbor Ave., Sailor Jack. Between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. for transient activity.
9:02 p.m. Assault, 1343 NW Hwy 101. Caller reports she went out to speak with Steven Sayler, born 4/12/60, about sleeping on the bench in front of the restaurant. He forcibly pushed her and cursed at her. Sayler arrested for Harassment and Assault IV and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
4:26 p.m. Warrant Arrest, 3043 NE 28th St. Subject contacted at SNLH. Misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County for FTA Intimidation. Anthony Lee Demicell, born 7/17/75, cited and released with date to appear.
8:03 p.m. Warrant Arrest, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Jason B. Card, born 9/22/70, contacted at location and taken into custody for outstanding misdemeanor warrant. Card transported to Lincoln County Jail.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
2:25 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 3400 NE Yacht Ave. Suspicious activity at Holmes Rd. Park involving a male. Rocky Gonzalez, born 3/24/86, had warrants out of NPL. He was arrested and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
6:08 a.m. Trespass, 4101 NW Logan. Call received of male refusing to leave Safeway plaza. Ronald E. Baysinger, born 3/23/74, was arrested for Trespass, trespassed from entire Safeway complex and transported to Lincoln County Jail. Baysinger is a constitutionalist, highly confrontational with law enforcement, made threats of harming law enforcement and said he had a weapon on him prior to being detailed at taserpoint.
7:46 a.m. Reported Robbery, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Caller reported he was approached in the parking lot of location. Wallet, keys and cell phone taken. Two males and two females left in gray/silver four-door sedan, possibly toward Tillamook.
9:23 a.m. Warrant Arrest, 4229 SW Hwy 101. 911 report of physical fight in parking lot of location. Misdemeanor warrant confirmed on Brock Alan Wilder, born 5/2/80, for assault IV domestic out of Marion County. Wilder taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
12:20 p.m. Warrant Arrest, 3691 NW Hwy 101. Patrick Henry Alexander Martin, born 8/4/85, taken into custody on Lincoln County warrant charging FTA, original charge of mail theft and criminal trespass II. He was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
1:27 p.m. Harassment, 705 SE Quay Ave. Caller reported that her neighbor was standing at the end of the driveway yelling.
2:57 p.m. Warrant Arrest, 4422 NE Devils Lake Bv. PO ADVD client has misdemeanor warrant. Warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County for FTA/Traffic offense Driving while Suspended. Paul Allen Butler, born 6/18/79, taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
7:31 p.m. Warrant Service, 801 SW Hwy 101, City Hall. James Dean Esplin, born 11/30/94, taken into custody on Lincoln County warrant charging FTA. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
10:36 a.m. Found Property, LCPD Fuel Pump. Found gas card belonging to Allen Lot Maintenance.
2:51 p.m. Extra Patrol, 712 SE Neptune Ave. Requesting extra patrol in area due to locating drug paraphernalia and possible misuse of address for mail fraud.
3:15 p.m. Crash, NE Hwy 101/NE 15th St. Two vehicle accident. One vehicle towed by Car Care Towing. Driver cited for failure to obey traffic control device.
3:59 p.m. Theft, 801 SW Hwy 101, Driftwood Public Library. Employee reported that six books were taken.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
9:47 a.m. Follow Up, 3110 NE Tide Ave. Isley B. Tredwell Pahukoa, born 9/21/92, was taken into custody for mail theft, fraudulent use of credit card and ID theft. Suspect transported to LCPD.
6:23 p.m. Arrest, 500 S Hwy 101. Alan M. Lewis, born 10/3/83, taken into custody on a PV detainer and on PC for delivery of marijuana to a minor 1,000 ft. from school. Suspect transported to Lincoln County Jail.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
5:18 p.m. Hit and Run, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd., Outlet Mall. Vehicle struck while working. Witness left note with suspect vehicle information.
10:16 p.m. DUII, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported an intoxicated male had driven to the suites parking lot after being issued an exclusion for six months. Brandon D. Le, born 1/1/72, taken into custody for DUII and transported to LCPD. Le was later transported to Lincoln County Jail.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
4:05 a.m. DUII, NW 28th St./ NW Neptune Ave. Chinook Winds Security reported a possible intoxicated driver. Officers stopped the vehicle at listed location and conducted SFTS on the driver. Amanda K. Hills, born 10/6/91, was taken into custody and transported to LCPD where she was cited and released for DUII.
3:38 p.m. Found Property, 2710 SW Coast Ave. Caller reported her mother found a cell phone while walking Nelscott Beach.
7:28 p.m. Crash, 2401 NW Hwy 101. Report of vehicle hitting Papa Murphy business.
9:17 p.m. Disturbance, 950 SE 32nd St. Report of intoxicated female inside yelling, trying to hit caller and refusing to leave. Female is an ex of caller.
11:58 p.m. Trespass, 1631 NW Hwy 101, Maxwell’s. Caller reported suspect who has been trespassed previously from the location was on the back deck refusing to leave. Weni B. Jensen, born 12/20/70, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for trespass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.