The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, JULY 13
8:03 a.m. Ordinance Violation, 700 SE Inlet Ave. Silver 2001 Volkswagen towed as abandoned auto by Car Care.
12:53 p.m. Hit and Run, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds. Vehicle struck caller then left toward arcade.
1:30 p.m. EDP, Holmes Road Park. Caller reported that someone threw a soda at them.
1:55 p.m. Trespass, SW Fleet Ave./SW Hwy 101. Report of subject passed out along building, using outside electrical outlet. Subject contacted, advised not to use business electricity and to move along, cited for drinking in public.
3:49 p.m. Hit and Run, 1646 NE Hwy 101, The Grill. Caller said a vehicle was struck that was parked on side of the building.
TUESDAY, JULY 14
1:54 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 3264 NW Jetty Ave., Whistling Winds Motel. Caller reported hearing a female yelling for help and screaming. Possible female on top of roof. Caller called back to report a male and female on the roof of a building, got down and run across the street to the motel. Female transported to hospital.
11:18 a.m. Theft, 1836 NW Jetty Ave. Kayak missing from truck in driveway overnight. Kayak located on the side of the road at NW 25th/NW Jetty Ave.
12:09 p.m. Hit and Run, 2735 NW Inlet Ave., Starfish Manor. Vehicle struck in parking lot of location yesterday.
1:52 p.m. Restraining Order Violation, 528 SW 33rd St. Caller reported receiving phone call from subject who violated the restraining order.
3:20 p.m. Hit and Run, 4041 NW Logan Rd., Rite Aid. Vehicle struck while parked in lot of location.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 15
12:46 a.m. Assault, 2945 NW Hwy 101, Inn at Wecoma. Caller reported she got into an argument with her boyfriend, he tried to take her car, then he punched her in the face. Caller was transported to hospital and treated for injuries. Malcom EJ Chaney, born 12/4/91, was later found walking along Hwy 101, and was arrested and transported to Lincoln County Jail on Domestic charge.
9:45 a.m. Disturbance, SE High School Dr./SE Hwy 101. Male ran up on roadway and kicked caller’s vehicle, started chasing her. James D. Stephen, born 3/9/82, was taken into custody for Criminal Mischief I, Disorderly Conduct II, also a misdemeanor warrant out of Linn County for FTA. Cited and released on all charges and given courtesy transport to Depoe Bay.
11:50 a.m. Found Property, 4229 SW Beach Ave. Ocean Terrace Condos. Housekeeper found a firearm left in room.
12:19 p.m. Theft, 4006 NE West Devils Lake Rd., Blue Heron. Report of custom made cart stolen from property. Carts are approximately 3 ft. by 3 ft., blue fiberglass, has raised letters of “BHL” in the fiberglass.
12:14 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 1797 SE 14th St. Independence PD requested contact of runaway at location to confirm she is code 4 before they clear her.
12:53 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd., LCPD. Wallet turned into post office.
1:50 p.m. Hit and Run, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Vehicle struck while parked at location.
2:35 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd., LCPD. Wallet found at D River brought to the PD to turn in.
4:05 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 3425 NW Jetty Ave. Window broken out at location.
4:50 p.m. Hit and Run, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Victim reported a hit and run that occurred last friday.
5:48 p.m. Stolen Vehicle, 1300 SW Hwy 101. Report of a stolen black 2002 GMC Yukon.
8:16 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 1631 NW Hwy 101. Russell D. Gallego, born 3/6/67, cited and released on Lincoln County warrant charging FTA - Harassing Communication.
11:57 p.m. Violation of No Contact Order, 1585 SE 19th St. Caller reported subjects had been arguing for almost an hour. Pre-trial no contact order in place protecting male from the female. Female was gone prior to police arrival.
THURSDAY, JULY 16
11:17 a.m. Theft, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Theft reported.
12:22 p.m. Crash, SE 1st St./SE Hwy 101. Report of a non-injury, non-blocking crash at location. Officers responded and assisted with information exchange.
2:53 p.m. Stalking, 4079 NW Logan Rd. Caller reported female in SUV followed her from Safeway to LCPD after confrontation regarding mask mandate and was threatening her in the parking lot. Jo Anne Gillean, born 2/6/59, taken into custody and charged with stalking, cited and released.
5:57 p.m. Extra Patrol, 1215 SW Coast Ave. Request for extra patrol at his residence. A male and female stole two green glass bottles from outside the house.
9:09 p.m. Trespass, 1511 NW 19th St. Caller reported that a male was attempting to break into his house while his juvenile son was home alone.
11:12 p.m. Disturbance, 4079 NW Logan Rd., Safeway Plaza. Brady R. Wilbert, born 8/21/86, was yelling at officers and causing a disturbance while they were on a separate call in the area. Officers had contact with Wilbert earlier in the night as well. He was confrontational at that time also. Wilbert taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for Criminal Mischief, Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest and Offensive Littering.
FRIDAY, JULY 17
12:58 a.m. Disturbance, 606 NW Inlet Ave. Officers responded to this location twice for disturbances involving Adam D. Weaver, born 6/26/90. Weaver taken into custody for harassment and transported to LCPD. Weaver cited and released at 5:57 a.m. and was given courtesy transport.
12:00 p.m. Trespass, 4422 West Devils Lake Blvd. Caller reported female had been in and out of their facility, asked to leave multiple times. Subject trespassed from Lincoln County Mental Health.
2:04 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Property found on Hwy 101, wallet, credit cards and several hundred dollars cash. Property returned to owner.
8:37 p.m. DUII, 1249 NW 15th St. Matthew Michael Haller, born 3/8/55, taken into custody after a report of an intoxicated male leaving Kyllos.
9:48 p.m. Elude, 1833 NE 10th St. Caller reported a suspicious van parked in the yard of an empty house. Shannon Kay Cowart, born 10/29/72, taken into custody at NE Logan Rd./NE Port Ln. after an elude. Charged with Eluding by Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, Interfering with Police and False Information.
SATURDAY, JULY 18
12:49 p.m. Stolen Vehicle, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. 2003 gray GMC vehicle reported stolen.
1:45 p.m. Traffic Crash, N Hwy 101/West of Neotsu Dr. Non-injury, partially blocking crash at location. Information exchanged, driver cited for Careless Driving with accident.
3:31 p.m. Disturbance, 4157 N Hwy 101, Dollar Tree. Report of subjects fighting in front of the store. Suspect vehicle left northbound on Hwy 101.
7:30 p.m. Fire Alarm, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd., LCPD. Joseph D. Kress, born 4/25/92, entered LCPD lobby of new building and pulled the fire alarm. alarm sounded for more than 20 minutes, interrupting operations in the dispatch center. NLFR responded to assist with alarm. Kress taken into custody for Disorderly Conduct I, Criminal Trespass II, Criminal Mischief III and a P&P Detainer, later transported to Lincoln County Jail.
8:07 p.m. DUII Crash, SE 3rd St./SE Hwy 101. Officer came across crash at location. FSTS conducted. Brett A. Delgado, born 8/8/98, taken into custody for DUII and Reckless Driving and transported to LCPD. He was also given a traffic citation for driving the wrong way down a one way.
9:57 p.m. Fight, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported fight in the lounge. Jason Linares, born 5/5/87, and Alize Godinez, born 7/16/98, taken into custody for Disorderly Conduct II and Trespass II. Both parties transported to LCPD where they were cited and released.
11:09 p.m. Domestic, 4009 SW Hwy 101, Inn at Spanish Head. Reports of a trauma to a thumb caused by a possible domestic altercation. Female was transported to hospital.
SUNDAY, JULY 19
1:32 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St. Caller reported theft of gaming voucher worth $552. Casino security notified.
2:10 p.m. Burglary, 3018 NW Marine Dr. Caller reported theft of furniture and miscellaneous property and home decor from vacation rental.
4:22 p.m. EDP, 1501 NW 40th Pl. Report of a male with a sword crying and yelling in front of building at Chinook Winds Resort. Junior Brown, born 6/1/01, and Kaleb Hatch, born 7/20/98, cited and released for Disorderly Conduct. Brown, cited and released for Minor in Possession and both parties trespassed from Chinook Winds Casino Property.
4:45 p.m. Theft, 2120 NW 44th St. Report of shoplift at Safeway. Marc Bannick, born 1/24/86, was cited and released for Theft III.
4:44 p.m. Found Property, 2645 NW Inlet Ave. Caller reported someone left a credit card and book with credit card information in it.
7:57 p.m. Disturbance, 1777 NW 44th., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported Kaleb Hatch, born 7/20/98, was excluded, went to RV lot and was taking things off RV's and throwing them. Received 911 call of a disturbance from a guest, attempted to assault. Hatch was detained, arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Trespass x4 and Attempting to Assault a Peace Officer. He was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
