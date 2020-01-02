The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, DECEMBER 23
2:32 a.m. Domestic Disturbance, 4430 SE Hwy 101. Caller reported cousin and cousin’s girlfriend are fighting and they are locked in the bathroom. Brandon Rossow, born 3/14/83, was arrested and transported to Lincoln County Jail with charges of Domestic Assault IV, two counts of Strangulation, Kidnapping II, Harassment, Menacing and Disorderly Conduct.
10:42 a.m. Burglary, 1954 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported business was broken into sometime over the weekend. Tools and miscellaneous coins taken.
11:32 a.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Subject came into police department to turn in a cell phone found in Lincoln City.
12:10 p.m. Theft, 2845 NW Hwy 101. Victim reported construction equipment taken.
12:34 p.m. Fraud, 1800 SE Hwy 101, US Smoke Shop. Victim reported theft of construction equipment.
1:10 p.m. Theft, 1205 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported theft of letters from business sign.
2:17 p.m. Trespass, 2110 SE 8th St. Paul W. Long, born 1/31/46, was taken into custody after a report that he had returned to the residence after being trespassed. Long was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
9:01 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 428 SE Hwy 101. Trevor Schultes, born 10/30/88, had multiple felony warrants and a misdemeanor warrant out of Clackamas County. Schultes was arrested and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24
12:04 p.m. Fraud, 4845 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported a $100 counterfeit bill was used.
2:33 p.m. Patrol Information, Bear Valley Nursery. Owner was giving away free Christmas trees.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25
11:14 a.m. Theft, 1440 SW Dune Ave. Vehicle broken into last night, victim’s purse was taken.
1:29 p.m. Fraud, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported a counterfeit $50 was being passed at cage. Person was located.
1:54 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 4645 NE Johns Ave. Caller reported that her neighbor made suggestive comments to her 13-year-old daughter.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 26
6:57 a.m. Extra Patrol Request, Lincoln Shore Star Resort. Report of person walking around in the dark with a flashlight.
8:11 a.m. Extra Patrol Request, 2451 NW Jetty Ave. Caller claims that someone is gaining access to her attic between 1 a.m. to 4 a.m.
8:20 a.m. Suspicious Vehicle, 2760 NW Neptune Ave., Dorchester City Park. Report of a vehicle in parking lot for several days. Believes people are living out of it.
11:51 a.m. Hit and Run, 4845 SW Hwy 101, IGA. Damage to caller’s vehicle in parking lot. Suspect refused to give information and left in vehicle.
12:46 p.m. Traffic Crash, NW Logan Rd./NW Hwy 101. Two vehicle crash, injuries. One person transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, car was towed by Lincoln City Towing.
3:34 p.m. Theft, 3670 NE West Devils Lake Rd. Victim reported that her front license plate was stolen.
5:28 p.m. Crash, NE Holmes Rd./N Hwy 101. Report of a rear end crash with injury. Lincoln City Towing responded. Driver was cited for following too close.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27
1:09 p.m. Graffiti, 2205 NE 22nd St., Kirtsis Park. Graffiti found on the NE side of main concession building.
5:29 p.m. Impound, Hwy 101/NW 17th St. 2005 Nissan impounded by Car Care. Lawrence D. McRoberts, born 6/26/57, taken into custody for false information. McRoberts was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
7:01 p.m. Crash, SW Hwy 101, Across from ReStore. Caller reported a crashed motorcycle on the side of the road, no driver around, not blocking traffic, warm to the touch. Lincoln City Towing removed vehicle as hazard tow.
9:22 p.m. Assault, 4164 SE Inlet Ave. Denis John Seger, born 6/30/53, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
11:43 p.m. Disturbance, 1501 NW 40th Pl. Chinook Winds Casino security reported a disturbance at the casino hotel. Keven S. Gandy, born 10/4/81, was taken into custody for Harassment, Coercion and Criminal Mischief II. He was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28
7:54 a.m. Theft/Warrant Arrest, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Male detained for theft of wallet. Kevin Watson, born 3/21/86, was taken into custody for Theft I and outstanding warrant CA for FTA Stolen Property. Christina M. Shipps, born 7/12/81, was taken into custody for Conspiracy Theft I and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Both transported to Lincoln City Police Department.
10:42 a.m. Found Property, 1170 NW 8th Ct. Found rifle ammo under stairs.
12:04 p.m. Theft, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported his backpack that contained his laptop was stolen out of his vehicle that was parked at the Lincoln City Outlets.
9:38 p.m. Shoplift/DUII, 4101 NW 44th St., Safeway. Caller reported a male subject stole a case of beer and a cart full of other items and left in a white minivan. Caller reported subject was following behind a police officer when he left. Officer initiated a traffic stop at NW 21st St./NW Hwy 101. Douglas P. Wolford, born 2/8/65, was taken into custody for Theft and for Failure to Carry and Present. Wolford was transported to Lincoln City Police Department and the vehicle was towed by Car Care. After transport, Wolford refused breath test. OFC obtained telephonic search warrant and Wolford was transported to the hospital for blood draw. Wolford later transported to Lincoln County Jail.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29
2:15 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 2166 NE Hwy 101. Marlon Portillo, born 8/20/77, had a warrant for FTA on Hit and Run. Portillo transported to Lincoln County Jail.
3:36 a.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported an intoxicated male was bothering guests and refusing to leave. Gabriel P. Deanda, born 7/14/98, was taken into custody for Trespass and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
6:14 a.m. Trespass, 4101 NW Logan Rd, Safeway. Caller reported a female who had been trespassed yesterday was now sleeping in the bottle return area.
10:04 a.m. Hazard Tow, 2845 NW Port Ave. Vehicle parked the wrong way and partially into roadway creating a hazard. White 1979 Ford towed by Car Care.
6:43 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Subject at police department turned in a wallet and phone.
11:06 p.m. Assist on Arrest, Hwy 101/Inn at Spanish Head. Vehicle stopped for speeding, driver had multiple misdemeanor warrants and was suspended for driving while suspended violation. Vehicle was towed as an impound by Lincoln City Towing. Driver was cited and released on both warrants, was warned for speeding, cited for DWS, no proof of insurance and failure to register vehicle.
