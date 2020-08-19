The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, AUGUST 10
9:48 a.m. Suspicious Vehicle, 21st Beach Access. Vehicle with license plate for Ford Explorer being displayed on a Ford Focus. Driver is owner, case number for handicapped placard. Driver cited for parking in handicapped zone.
2:11 p.m. Hazard Tow, SW 4th St. Vehicle reported without tire, blocking street and unoccupied. Car Care responded for hazard tow.
4:08 p.m. Theft, 4031 NW Hwy 101, North Shell. Caller reported gas drive off at location. Approximately $30 stolen on pump eight.
5:14 p.m. Extra Patrol, 510 SE Reef. Report of white male, early 20s, dark hair, dressed in all black with a BMX bike on caller’s property.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 11
8:45 a.m. Welfare Check, 2310 NE Reef Ave., Skate Park. Report of a female saying she was cold and scared. Female transported to the hospital.
10:38 a.m. Theft, 1317 NW Hwy 101, Coastal Shoes. Theft of shoes on video.
3:36 p.m. Theft, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd., Outlet Mall. Vehicle broken into. Door handle damaged while parked at location. Luggage stolen.
4:19 p.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest. 4031 NW Hwy 101, Vacant Lot South. Caller reported possible fight in vacant lot near north Shell. Group contacted, misdemeanor warrant confirmed for Earl Dwyane Henson, born 6/29/65, out of Lincoln County for FTA Trespass II. Henson cited and released with date to appear.
9:13 p.m. Found Property, 1635 NW Harbor Ave., The Coho Inn. Caller reported he accidentally left his firearm in a hotel room from when he stayed there last week. The firearm was located and seized for safekeeping.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12
12:54 p.m. Found Property, SE 48th Pl./SE Hwy 101. Found Visa and EBT card in crosswalk at location. Brought to LCPD.
1:22 p.m. Theft, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd., Scout Northwest. Report of theft of a purse and wallet valued at $1,000 by female.
1:24 p.m. Theft/Criminal Mischief, 130 SE Hwy 101, Northwest Winds. Tires damaged and money stolen from center console of vehicle.
4:02 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 266 SE Hwy 101. Report of graffiti on the building.
7:36 p.m. Civil, 500 SE Neptune Ave. Caller reported subject was served a restraining order today for elder abuse. Subject was also evicted from the residence. Caller wanted to speak with an officer regarding the subject moving into a residence less than 150 feet away and taking items that they were not supposed to.
8:57 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 1527 SE 3rd St. Caller reported she received a call from her sister saying she was at the location and was afraid for her life. Officer made contact with sister who said a subject may be stalking her. The subject was contacted and said they were not in the area.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 13
10:39 a.m. Theft, 4845 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported theft of crab trap from location. Suspects and suspected vehicle located in area of SW 51st St. Adult and two juveniles involved. Cited for Theft III.
11:12 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 800 SE Hwy 101. Case number requested for graffiti at location.
11:15 a.m. Impound Tow, SE 32nd St./S Hwy 101. Traffic stop initiated. Driver cited for Driving While Suspended and no insurance. Lincoln City Towing responded for vehicle.
12:34 p.m. Stolen Vehicle, 2126 SE Surf Ave., Seventh Day Adventist School. Caller reported theft of utility trailer from location, unsigned stolen at this time. Possible suspected vehicle described as green van with male driver in 20s or 30s.
9:53 p.m. Domestic, 2440 NE 29th St. Caller reported Don A. Watson, born 9/29/68, was intoxicated and breaking things. Officers heard a loud, active disturbance at location upon arrival. Watson taken into custody for Menacing - Domestic and Harassment - Domestic. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 14
6:35 a.m. Extra Patrol, Downtown Lincoln City. Caller requested extra patrol in the morning for complaints of excessive speeding.
3:47 p.m. Found Property, Beach Access 44. Found ID and hotel keys in beach bathroom. Items taken for safekeeping.
5:53 p.m. Found Property, 1135 SW 62nd St. Employee found a firearm left at a rental house. Brought to LCPD.
6:47 p.m. Theft, 2800 SE Hwy 101. Report of top slashed on vehicle and items taken.
7:08 p.m. DUII, 4700 SE Hwy 101. Robert Lee Holowati, born 9/1/76, arrested for DUII.
8:14 p.m. Hit and Run, 1410 SE Hwy 101, South Shell. Report of a hit and run involving a red 1992 Honda Accord.
10:40 p.m. Warrant Service, N 2100 Blk., Hwy 101. Allen M. Harmon, born 3/19/92, cited and released on Lincoln County felony warrant charging parole violation on possession of a controlled substance - amphetamine.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 15
9:50 a.m. Found Property, NE Voyage Ave./NE Boyage Way. Black leather purse with shoulder strap found in area. Miscellaneous personal property inside including dental tools.
10:07 a.m. Stolen Firearm, 5771 NW Jetty Ave. Caller reported theft of a firearm from vehicle parked at location.
Extra Patrol, 6450 NE Port. Caller requests additional patrol in area. Tool box to vehicle broken into and set of screwdrivers stolen. Caller did not want to file a report.
10:13 a.m. Theft, 236 SE Mast Ave. Caller reported damage to vehicle license plate.
10:36 a.m. Menacing/Disorderly Conduct, 815 SW 51st St./860 SW 51st St. Multiple calls regarding intoxicated male on the beach yelling obscenities at patrons. William Gene Gerber, born 7/28/79, taken into custody for menacing, disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of inhalants x2. Gerber transported to Lincoln County Jail.
Extra Patrol, 1124 SW 12th St. Additional patrol requested for vehicles speeding in area.
11:16 a.m. Theft, 5322 NE Port Ln. Report of vehicle broken into and items stolen.
12:40 p.m. Extra Patrol, 2452 NE Voyage Lp. Reports of vehicles broken into nothing taken, requesting extra patrol.
5:56 p.m. Found Property, 1736 NW Lincoln Lp. Caller reported finding Oregon Driver's License and credit cards on the beach. Property taken for safekeeping.
8:30 p.m. Trauma, 1631 NW Hwy 101. Caller reports two males arguing and shoving. One male bleeding form a head wound. Male does not know how the injury occurred and was transported to the hospital.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 16
3:22 a.m. Harassment, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Caller reported a male attempted to kiss her multiple times outside Chinook Winds Casino.
10:58 a.m. Citizen Contact, NW 35th St., Beach Access. Boyfriend took keys so unable to move vehicle from beach access. Vehicle towed as hazard by Lincoln City Towing. No valid driver, no insurance and was blocking access for other vehicles.
11:14 a.m. Fraud, 3327 NW Hwy 101, US Market. Female attempted to use a stolen credit card, care and ID retained by store. Female left in a vehicle heading northbound.
12:08 p.m. Hazard Tow, NW 34th St./NW Jetty Ave. Vehicle parked sticking way out into roadway. Towed as hazard by Car Care Tow.
4:36 p.m. Traffic Crash, NE Devils Lake Bv./ NE Hwy 101. Two vehicle non-injury crash. Lincoln City towing requested for tow. Driver cited for following too close.
