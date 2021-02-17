The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, FEB. 8
12:25 Abandoned Auto, SE 3rd St./SE Mast Ave. Car Care Towing responded to tow a 1997 gray Honda Civic.
12:21 Burglary, 5201 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported their condo was broken into and squatters have been inside.
1:04 p.m. Theft, 2821 NW Hwy 101, Game Over. Caller reported theft of $1,800 from business.
TUESDAY, FEB. 9
8:44 a.m. Burglary, 4355 N Hwy 101, Terp Collective. 911 report of burglary in progress. Female suspect fled building and left northbound on Highway 101 in a vehicle.
8:45 a.m. Disturbance, 4157 N Hwy 101, Lighthouse Coin Laundry. Report of possible fight inside business. Suspect taken into custody, cited and released for Harassment and Disorderly Conduct.
9:22 a.m. Stolen Vehicle, 4416 SE Hwy 101. Caller reported vehicle stolen from location. Unknown suspect description. Vehicle left northbound Highway 101 from location. Caller’s son attempted to follow.
7:25 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 950 SE 32nd St. Caller reported they were with a subject who is in possession of a restricted weapon and possible drug items. Suspect arrested, cited and released for felon in possession of a restricted weapon, cited for possession of heroin.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10
10:35 a.m. Crash, 1410 SE Hwy 101, South Shell. 911 report of a two vehicle injury crash blocking traffic. Driver cited for following too close and no proof of insurance.
3:04 p.m. Found Property, 335 SE Quay Ave. Caller reported finding belongings in her yard.
8:44 p.m. Trespass, 1726 SE Hwy 101, North Lincoln Sanitary. Subjects seen on property outside of business hours. Suspect cited and released for criminal trespass.
9:57 p.m. Trespass, 1726 SE Hwy 101, North Lincoln Sanitary. Subjects seen on property after hours. Suspect cited and released for criminal trespass. He also had a felony warrant out of Lincoln County for Harassing Communication and a felony warrant for a parole violation. Lincoln County Jail declined to lodge.
THURSDAY, FEB. 11
4:12 a.m. Burglary, SW 11th Dr. Caller reported two males going in and out of house, breaking windows.
2:00 p.m. Warrant Service, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Suspect taken into custody on a state parole board warrant charging parole violation and Lincoln County warrant. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
7:19 p.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported a male subject refusing to leave the property. The subject was contacted in the main parking lot after hitting a patron vehicle. Suspect taken into custody and transported to LCPD. During transport, suspect attempted to break out of patrol vehicle window. He was cited and released from LCPD for Trespass II, Criminal Mischief III x2 and Criminal Mischief I.
FRIDAY, FEB. 12
9:11 a.m. Abandoned Vehicle, 801 SW Hwy 101. Car Care Towing responded to to abandoned 2002 green Toyota Avalon.
4:21 p.m. Extra Patrol, SW 51st at Beach Access. Report that if you walk out from the pavilion when the road turns north, towards the Inn at Spanish Head, go straight and there is a brown tarp and a transient camp. They were instructed to leave. Caller would like night shift to confirm they have. He states there were 2-3 axes laying around the camp.
SATURDAY, FEB. 13
1:42 a.m. Robbery, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security advised that a guest reported an unknown male had ripped a necklace off of her on the gaming floor.
6:50 a.m. Vehicle Impound, SW Ebb/SW Hwy 101. Traffic stop initiated, no licensed driver available. Driver issued a citation for driving while suspended and written warnings for speed, operating without standard lighting, vehicle impounded by Car Care Towing.
1:53 p.m. Stolen Vehicle, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd., Lincoln City Outlet Mall. Caller reported his vehicle was stolen from the top level of the parking garage at the mall.
3:56 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 705 SE Quay Ave. Caller reported a subject was outside screaming and yelling vulgar statements about them.
6:41 p.m. Trespass, 2945 NW Jetty Ave. Caller reported a group of people were being loud and refusing to leave when asked to. One female said she would not be leaving without a refund. Suspect was taken into custody and transported to LCPD. They were cited and released for Trespass II.
11:14 p.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported a male at the table games was refusing to leave after being issued a six month exclusion. Subject was cited and released for Trespass.
SUNDAY, FEB. 14
8:43 a.m. Car Clout, 2312 NE 34th St. Two residents reported vehicles had been broken into and property missing. No damage reported to vehicles.
