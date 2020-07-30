The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, JULY 20
10:08 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 2735 NW Inlet Ave., Starfish Manor. Caller reports that they believe ex fiancé and brother have been using their credit card numbers fraudulently.
11:55 a.m. Fraud, 2644 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported online fraud that she sent money to.
12:19 p.m. Traffic Crash, 3517 NW Hwy 101, Motel 6. Report of a two-vehicle crash at location.
12:42 p.m. Assist, 1501 NW 40th Pl., Chinook Winds Resort. Missing person out of Newberg located at location. Contacted and she advised that she is fine. Newberg case officer notified.
4:40 p.m. Extra Patrol, 1400 NE 11th St., Music Store. Extra patrol requested due to shed behind location broken into. Caller doesn’t want to report damage or any theft.
11:18 p.m. Theft, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Caller reported male attempting to steal $400 worth of groceries. Pushed past employee and broke automatic door. Suspect then fled on foot into the wooded area behind the Lincoln City Animal Clinic. Officers were UTL male suspect.
TUESDAY, JULY 21
6:07 a.m. Extra Patrol, 660 SE Hwy 101, Posh Wash. Extra patrol is requested for location between the house of 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. If listed male is sleeping inside location, management would like him trespassed.
10:13 a.m. Graffiti, 3203 SW Hwy 101, Rock Your World. Graffiti on side of building.
10:53 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 3315 SE Harbor Dr. Report of transaction done online to purchase a puppy. Sent money and now asking for more.
1:13 p.m. Crash, 1777 NW 44th St. Skateboarder crashed at location. Transported by life flight for trauma injuries.
2:09 p.m. Interfering, 1930 SE Lee Ave. Case number taken for interfering.
8:36 p.m. Violation, 1585 SE 19th St. Jennifer Lynn Bradley, born 5/28/81, transported to Lincoln County Jail on two counts of violating a no contact agreement.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22
11:52 a.m. Stolen Vehicle, 1900 NE Hwy 101, Power Ford. Fake credit card used to pay for part of vehicle cost. Subject not returning vehicle.
11:46 a.m. Domestic, 1540 NW 39th St. Caller reported by physically assaulted by boyfriend last night. No injuries, doesn’t want to press charges, but requests extra patrol in case he returns.
3:25 p.m. Shoplift, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd., Famous Footwear. Caller reported theft of two pairs of Nikes.
9:58 p.m. Theft, 3950 N Hwy 101, Thriftway. Justin D. Farley, born 6/28/94, cited and released for theft.
THURSDAY, JULY 23
12:08 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Subject turned in phone found on beach in Florence.
12:55 p.m. Extra Patrol, SE East Devils Lake Rd./SE Oar. Extra Patrol for driving issues. Reports of vehicles coming westbound up the hill too fast and not seeing pedestrians crossing.
6:47 p.m. Theft, 2020 NE 22nd St., The Beach Club. Wallet stolen from the back room.
9:14 p.m. Warrant Service, 1030 SE Oar Ave., Bi Mart. Anne Marie Davidson, born 4/12/84, cited and released on Lincoln County Jail warrant charging probation violation.
10:53 p.m. Fire, 4792 SE Hwy 101, Lincoln City Surf Shop. Multiple callers reported a fire in the area of listed location. Male had awoken to his sleeping bag and blankets on fire. Minor burns to his hand. Minor damage to surf shop building. Witnesses assisted in putting out fire. Another subject was sleeping in a mini van nearby and denied setting the male on fire. No evidence of arson. LCPD and NLFR responded.
FRIDAY, JULY 24
10:13 a.m. Fraud, 1147 SW 16th St. Report of theft/fraud from listed location.
11:22 a.m. Theft, 1014 NE Hwy 101. Report of theft of approximately $200 from vending machine.
12:59 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 2100 SE 21st St., Oceanlake Christian Church. Suspicious vehicle reported at church. Occupants walking into wooded area. Contact made with vehicle at Community Center. Amber Nicole McColligan, born 10/28/86, cited and released for failure to register as a sex offender. Both females warned for trespass.
1:20 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 710 SE Quay. Caller reported that people who don’t live at the address are going in and out of the house. Male and female were doing laundry, female had warrant out of Lincoln County. Janelle Klaar, born 6/13/83, cited and released.
4:02 p.m. Hit and Run, NE 12th/Hwy 101. Caller reported his vehicle was struck by another vehicle that left. Good samaritan stopped and gave him a plate number for other vehicle involved. Female witness positively ID’d DMV photo of suspect.
5:38 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Casino reported that last night a female picked up a large amount of cash that had been dropped on the escalator. Victim called to report the theft.
6:54 p.m. Disorderly Conduct, 3350 NE Hwy 101. Enrique Omar Mejia, born 7/8/91, taken into custody after a report of a man with a beer pushing the crosswalk button over and over. Mejia cited and released from LCPD.
SATURDAY, JULY 25
12:12 a.m. Intoxication, 2945 SW Coast Ave., Surftides. Security reported three intoxicated males in a vehicle. Officer responded. Trenton J. Hall-Sanders, born 11/19/01, cited for minor in possession of alcohol and transported to hospital.
7:16 a.m. Theft, 3327 NW Hwy 101, US Market. Report of theft at location.
10:47 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 3234 NW Inlet Ave. Report of graffiti on the north side of garage at residence.
3:15 p.m. Crash, 3327 NW Hwy 101. Caller reports his vehicle was struck and other driver reported that she was uninsured. Female cited for driving without insurance.
SUNDAY, JULY 26
6:10 a.m. Hit and Run, 7659 NW Logan Rd. Report of vehicle abandoned on property and damage caused. Derek S. Bumgardner, born 1/25/80, determined to be the driver and taken into custody for Hit and Run, Criminal Mischief and Trespass. Transported to LCPD.
5:20 p.m. Found Property, D River Wayside. Caller found a teal iPhone 11 with clear case.
6:51 p.m. Theft, 950 SE 32nd St. Caller reported theft of gold bracelet and house keys.
