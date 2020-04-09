The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, MARCH 30
12:02 p.m. Trespass, SE 3rd St., Public Parking Lot. Subject presented with 90 day exclusion notice. All vehicles and persons left location.
7:43 p.m. Assist on Arrest, SW Bard Rd., Upper Agnes Creek Lot. Report from LCSO of possible car jacking on North Bank Rd. Vehicle located at location. Nicholas A. Wright, born 6/16/90, detained for LCSO that responded to the scene and took custody of Wright and vehicle.
TUESDAY, MARCH 31
7:04 a.m. Burglary, 4648 SE Hwy 101. Caller reported business window had been broken.
4:07 p.m. Found Property, 1015 SW 51st St. During a consent search of residence, a checkbook was found belonging to someone who was not a resident.
8:03 p.m. Report, 1745 NE West Devils Lake Rd. 911 hang up. Caller heard male yelling. Officer responded and contacted subjects.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1
12:51 p.m. POH, 1512 SE Hwy 101. Report of nude female walking on Hwy 101 near location. Female transported to hospital.
4:18 p.m. Theft, 4031 NW Hwy 101, Shell. Female in blue Ford Focus drove off without paying for gas.
7:18 p.m. Theft, 1139 NW Hwy 101. Caller made contact with officer near Catholic Church. Reported his longboard was stolen from Beaver State Apartments Monday night. Described as mostly blue with red wheels.
THURSDAY, APRIL 2
8:03 a.m. Trespass, 3565 NE West Devils Lake Rd. Report of a van parked behind church with tarp and trash around it.
12:26 p.m. POH, 144 SE Hwy 101. Report of male acting erratically outside Subway. Male detained, transported to hospital.
10:50 p.m. Disturbance, 4101 NE Devils Lake Rd. Neighbor reported hearing a woman screaming for help and telling someone to get out of her house. Officers forced entry. Report taken.
FRIDAY, APRIL 3
1:00 p.m. Follow Up, 3478 NE Hwy 101. Coleman Risdon, born 8/17/59, cited and released for theft of services and trespass II.
2:52 p.m. Trespass, 1335 NW 16th St. Caller reported a subject who had been previously trespassed had returned and left a note on her door.
5:59 p.m. Crash, 415 SW Hwy 101, Pier 101. Caller reported a two vehicle collision, non-injury, blocking traffic. Information exchanged, vehicles moved without assistance.
SATURDAY, APRIL 4
9:22 a.m. Found Property, 1035 NW Harbor Ave. Sailor Jacks caller reports finding a Renelli brand accordion in a case by their dumpster, older, value estimated to be under $250. Caller’s boss wished to keep it if not reported stolen or lost. Accordion left with caller.
10:57 a.m. Stolen Vehicle, 1940 NE Hwy 101, Power Ford. 2000 gold with black trim Ford stolen. Vehicle located at 1635 NW Harbor Ave., unoccupied and recovered.
3:17 p.m. Theft, 4157 N Hwy 101, Grocery Outlet. Caller reported a male walked out of store with basket full of items, did not pay. When confronted, the male stated employee did not give him receipt. Male ran back to vehicle and left. $30-$0 worth of items taken. At 3:01 a.m. on April 5, Alan Gates, born 11/27/92, contacted at NE Sal La Sea Dr. and taken into custody for Theft III. Gates transported to LCPD, cited and released with date to appear.
SUNDAY, APRIL 5
7:36 a.m. Trespass, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Rite Aid. Caller reported subject sleeping near loading docks at location. Jason William Tinnian, born 7/17/75, cited and released for trespass with date to appear.
Extra Patrol, 1226 SW 13th St., St. Peter Lutheran Church. Report that last night they had someone in the memorial garden and they built a fire. Memorial garden is on east side between their building and Jillian’s Salon in a fenced area. Requesting extra night patrol.
11:16 a.m. Disturbance, 7770 NW Logan Rd. Report of male throwing rocks at people and dogs, yelling for them to get off his beach. Stacey Baird, born 4/18/61, cited and released for Reckless Endangering and Disorderly Conduct.
11:55 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 1926 NE 18th St. Caller reported restraining order violation.
1:07 p.m. Extra Patrol, 426 SE Jetty Ave. Had a threat left on voicemail, seems to have been from Wisconsin. Requesting extra patrol especially at night and told to call if anything suspicious occurs.
