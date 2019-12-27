The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, DECEMBER 16
6:25 a.m. Fraud, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Chinook Winds Casino reported receiving a counterfeit $20 bill. No suspects.
5:23 p.m. Theft, 1540 NW 31st Pl. Caller reported his license plate was missing.
6:38 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Caller reported her backpack was stolen from the casino by a male described as wearing black on black, possibly driving a motorhome.
7:21 p.m. Fraud, 522 NW Inlet Ave. Caller reported fraudulent funds being transferred by a third party.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17
1:19 p.m. Restraining Order, 1724 NW 37th St. Caller advised her client had violated his restraining order.
2:29 p.m. Theft, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd., Lincoln City Police Department. Subject came into LCPD to report he believes his wallet was stolen at Safeway.
4:05 p.m. Burglary, 1123 SW 51st. Two handguns stolen from residence.
7:15 p.m. Warrant Service, SW 50th St. Jennifer Anne Burkdoll, born 4/22/85, was taken into custody on Lincoln County Jail warrant charging FTA on possession of meth.
7:53 p.m. Traffic, North Bank Rd./Old Scenic Hwy. Vehicle was initially pulled over for failure to drive within lane, driver then refused to show ID. Robert Garboden, born 2/16/78, was cited and released for failure to carry Oregon Drivers License and Driving While Suspended violation.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18
11:10 p.m. Trespass, 1330 NE Hwy 101, Cruise Inn. Caller reported a male refusing to leave and was in possession of a debit card that didn’t belong to him. Ian Welker, born 8/17/77, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for Trespass. Debit card returned to Welker’s mother.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19
8:32 a.m. Burglary, 1151 NW Inlet Ave. Caller reported house was broken into, checks were stolen.
9:41 a.m. Crash, 1609 NW Hwy 101. 911 report of motor vehicle accident in front of location. Non-injury, blocking southbound lane of traffic. Marcus Allen Butler, born 5/29/83, was cited for providing false insurance information, careless driving, driving while suspended and no insurance.
2:41 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 1604 NE Hwy 101. Vehicle was damaged outside of Old Oregon.
3:23 p.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, S 29th St./S Hwy 101. Traffic stop initiated. Warrant confirmed on passenger for felony parole violation. Shane Michael Merkley, born 5/29/79, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Police Department.
2:36 p.m. Drug, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Drug paraphernalia found by security. Item seized to be destroyed.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20
2:53 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 2004 NW 36th St., TLC/ Fibre Federal Credit Union. Officer responded to an alarm call at location. James D. Ruffin, born 11/6/85, was sleeping near the entrance. He was taken into custody on two misdemeanor Polk County warrants charging FTA-Dangerous Drugs. Ruffin was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
5:57 a.m. Theft, 2166 NE Hwy 101, Coin Laundry. Caller reported he has seen someone using a Sawzall to break into a soda machine at the laundromat.
7:02 a.m. Counterfeit Bill, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Chinook Winds security reported two counterfeit $20’s.
8:31 a.m. Abandoned Auto, SE Oar Ave./SE Devils Lake Rd. Red GMC van abandoned, Lincoln City Towing removed it.
11:08 a.m. Found Property, 928 SW 5th St., US Bank. Caller reported a customer found a small pouch/purse by the ATM. Contained drug paraphernalia.
11:35 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 1410 SE Hwy 101, South Shell Station. Caller reported a stolen UHaul vehicle trailer out of California was parked at the South Shell.
2:57 p.m. Traffic Crash, NW 22nd St./NW Hwy 101. Two vehicle traffic crash. Both vehicles towed by Car Care.
3:45 p.m. Disturbance, 3043 NE 28th St., Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. Caller reported Brooks K. Winebarger, born 11/4/75, was angry, making threats about shooting up the hospital, hitting and punching walls. Winebarger was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for Disorderly Conduct.
6:25 p.m. Extra Patrol Request, 1910 NW Harbor Ave. Requesting extra patrol around his residence in the afternoon when packages get delivered. One was taken out of his mailbox.
6:45 p.m. Hit and Run, 801 SW Hwy 101, City Hall Covered Parking. Caller reported a Volvo hit his vehicle in the parking lot. The other driver apparently went into the library.
7:30 p.m. Trespass, 4157 N Hwy 101. Caller reported that a transient female who had been previously trespassed was on scene and threatened her.
9:26 p.m. Missing Person, 2690 NE Yacht Ave. Caller reported his father had been missing from Lakeview Senior Living for two hours. He called the facility and they were unable to find him. He was later found at Lakeview safe and never left the facility.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21
4:13 p.m. Hit and Run, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Occurred last night in the parking lot. Security surveillance indentified the vehicle.
4:42 p.m. Civil, 1695 NE Regatta Way. Report of firearms missing. Eight firearms located and transported to Lincoln City Police Department for safekeeping.
6:56 p.m. Welfare Check, 550 SE Hwy 101, Palace Inn and Suites. Caller reported her daughter was in a hotel room with an adult male who was intoxicated and providing alcohol to her daughter along with two other minor males.
8:21 p.m. Trespass/Follow Up, 448 NE Hwy 101, Walgreens. Caller reported transient sleeping behind the building. Tanya Marfill, born 4/6/74, was taken into custody for previous trespass at Lighthouse Square and transported to Lincoln County Jail. She was also trespassed from Walgreens.
10:01 p.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St. Chinook Winds Casino security reported Rodney Ruiz, born 4/13/67, was on property after having been barred several times. Ruiz was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Police Department where he was cited and released for Criminal Trespass I.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22
2:27 a.m. Fight, 1631 NW Hwy 101, Maxwell’s. Caller reported physical fight in the street in from of Maxwell’s. Ernie Acosta, born 9/16/88, was taken into custody for Assault IV. He was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
2:52 p.m. AOA/Stolen Vehicle, 1777 NW 44th St. Warrenton Police Department received information that a stolen vehicle and suspect may be in the casino area.
4:34 p.m. Fraud, 3510 NE Hwy 101. Subject came to LCPD to report theft of wallet and fraudulent use of debit card.
7:24 p.m. Theft, 1452 NE 6th Dr. Reported theft of a black Jansport backpack with art supplies and a wood recorder taken from tent at hiker/biker area of state park.
11:33 p.m. Theft, 3310 SE Harbor Dr., Ridge Apartments. Caller is a driver for Central Coast Cab. Reported a female possible stole his money from his cab when he dropped her off.
