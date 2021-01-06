The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, DEC. 28
9:00 a.m. Found Property, 1226 SW 13th St., Lutheran Church. Report of property dumped in the garden area. New rims from Les Schwab were returned.
11:34 a.m. Theft, 136 NE Hwy 101. Victim reported that housekeeping took property she left in the room.
4:03 p.m. Theft, 2735 NW Inlet Ave. Victim reported that his vehicle was broken into while he was staying at the Starfish Manor.
11:51 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 4430 SE Hwy 101, Best Western. Report of female acting very paranoid, thinks she’s being followed. Contact made, pistol take for safekeeping.
TUESDAY, DEC. 29
11:27 a.m. Crash, Schooner Creek Bridge. Report of a two vehicle crash on the bridge.
2:03 p.m. Extra Patrol, 4600 SW Coast Ave. Request for more patrol in the area due to speeding cars.
1:34 p.m. Theft, 3517 NW Hwy 101, Motel 6. Caller reported a male subject stole a phone off a room service cart.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30
7:57 a.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 4648 SE Hwy 101, South Chevron. Subject arrested on multiple warrants out of Lincoln County. He was transported to LCPD where he was cited and released.
Extra Patrol, 1110 NW 1st Ct. Kyllos Seafood. Caller requesting extra patrol at night due to transients sleeping under the business and starting warming fires. Subjects are gone during the day, but have been leaving smoldering logs.
11:44 a.m. Extra Patrol, 801 SW Hwy 101, City Hall. Someone has been spraying graffiti under the city hall. Request extra patrol at night.
3:42 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 3510 NE Hwy 101. Report of a vehicle failing to maintain its lane of travel. Subject taken into custody for violating a no contact release agreement out of Tillamook County. Subject transported to Lincoln County Jail.
5:57 p.m. Trespass, 1302 SW 63rd St. Caller reported that a friend was at her house and was highly intoxicated and being inappropriate. Subject left the scene. Subject was taken into custody for DUII after a traffic stop on Gleneden Beach Loop. Cited and released.
6:02 p.m. Theft, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Stolen Credit card used at multiple stores.
9:13 p.m. Missing Person, 1035 NW Harbor Ave. Caller reported son left on foot yesterday after an argument. Caller said he is in a manic state, but doesn’t think he will be violent. Subject wearing a gray hoodie and black athletic pants, carrying a sleeping bag.
THURSDAY, DEC. 31
8:55 a.m. Theft, 2085 NE West Devils Lake Rd. Report of theft of watches at location.
8:31 p.m. DUII, 550 SE Hwy 101. Police initiated traffic stop, FSTS performed. Driver taken into custody and transported to LCPD. Cited and released from LCPD for DUII - Controlled Substance.
FRIDAY, JAN. 1
5:31 a.m. Attempted Burglary, 1870 SE 3rd St. Caller reported a person was at his house trying to break his door down and then broke a window and attempted to crawl in. Suspect taken into custody and transported to LCPD. Subject cited and released for Attempted Burglary I after being evaluated by medics.
8:08 a.m. Burglary, 2236 NW Keel Ave. Caller reported a male, bald with goatee, no shirt, is trying to break in through his sliding door. Suspect ran into backyard of second complainant and was arrested and charged with Burglary I, Trespass II and Felony Possession of Meth. Transported to LCPD and then to Lincoln County Jail.
10:14 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 690 SE Hwy 101. Report of locks broken that were just replaced. A bar was broken off change machine and door has been pried.
4:16 p.m. Theft, 4085 NW Logan Rd., Auto Zone. Caller reported a male stole items from the business, walked out and got into a black Hummer. Suspect stopped and had deliverable amounts of heroin and methamphetamine. Subject cited and released on multiple charges.
5:54 p.m. Stolen Vehicle, 1070 SE 1st St., Ocean Breeze. Victim reported that her boyfriend took her vehicle tow days ago without permission.
SATURDAY, JAN. 2
9:59 a.m. Theft, 1635 NW Harbor Ave. Caller reported a vehicle broken into while parked at location. Broken passenger side window. Firearm reported stolen Mossberg Patriot 308 with wood stock in soft case. No ammo reported stolen.
11:18 a.m. Theft, 2735 NW Inlet Ave., Starfish Manor Hotel. Caller reported his vehicle was broken into and items stolen from the bed of his truck. Alcohol, law chair, propane fire pit, were among the items stolen.
11:35 a.m. EDP/POH, 1000 SE Hwy 101, Goodwill. Caller reported physical domestic altercation in parking lot of location. Female yelling and screaming outside of vehicle, possibly drinking motor oil. Warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County for Criminal Mischief/Property Damage. Female refused o be transported by medics, was cited and released.
SUNDAY, JAN. 3
1:00 p.m. Domestic Assault, 2020 NE Hwy 101. Reports of a vehicle driving on the highway with a male wearing pajamas, riding on the hood of the vehicle. Suspect arrested for Aggravated Assault IV - Domestic. He was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
3:10 p.m. Domestic/Strangulation, 1609 NW 30th St. Report of disturbance between male and female at location. Subjects advised to stay separated until police arrived. Male taken into custody for Strangulation and transported to LCPD.
2:26 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 1740 NE 10th St. Caller reported vehicle vandalized while parked in driveway of location.
3:04 p.m. Theft, 2690 NE Yacht Ave., Lakeview Senior Living. Caller reported cash and prescription medications taken from her purse last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.