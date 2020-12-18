The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, DEC. 7
6:51 a.m. Disturbance, 801 SW Hwy 101, McKays. Report of a male trying to steal an item and had altercation with an employee. Thomas G. Tischler, born 6/20/92, cited and released for Criminal Mischief III.
4:54 p.m. Follow Up, 1585 SE 19th St. Report of $1,000 in Direct TV fraud.
10:15 p.m. Trespass, 2166 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported a person sleeping under a counter. Barbara Stevens, born 4/12/70, cited and released for Trespass.
TUESDAY, DEC. 8
5:35 a.m. EDP, 801 SW Hwy 101, City Hall. Report of a male screaming in the parking garage.
10:33 a.m. Burglary, 3769 SW Anchor Ct. Caller reported burglary at location. Broken main floor window near kitchen, miscellaneous property stolen.
1:03 p.m. Car Clout, 1520 NW 22nd St. Caller reported vehicle broken into while parked at location. Approximately $600 of personal property stolen. Caller requested additional night shift patrol.
2:28 p.m. Car Clout, 1911 NE 18th St. Caller reported vehicle broken into while parked at location. Black Dewalt tool bag, impact drill, drill 20 volt battery, charger, Ryobi charger, black Nautica jacket with red inside and Ray Bans sunglasses taken.
2:57 p.m. Theft, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Subject at LCPD reported computer stolen.
3:04 p.m. Crash, 2140 NE Hwy 101. Report of a motor vehicle crash with airbag deployment and injuries. Pacwest Ambulance and North Lincoln Fire responded. Lincoln City Towing towed silver 2015 Kia due to heavy front end damage.
Extra Patrol, 432 SE Port Ave. Caller requested additional patrol at night. Secondary residence should be vacant. Recent theft of utilities discovered.
3:03 p.m. Missing Property, 3170 NE Cascara Ct. Caller reported she is missing her purse. Missing property included Coach wallet, credit cards and ID.
6:39 p.m. Trespass, 4845 SW Hwy 101, IGA. Employee reported that a male had returned to the store after being trespassed.
7:50 p.m. Theft, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Report of a male leaving with a cart full of groceries. Tanner L. Henson, born 2/28/96, cited for Theft and released.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9
2:15 a.m. EDP, 5142 SE Hwy 101. Caller reported that 50 cars had followed him from McMinnville to Lincoln City and were following him around town. His son called later to say he was outside with a gun chasing people. Officer responded, gun taken for safekeeping.
4:49 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd., LCPD. Female located in parking lot crying. Officer followed her to Ceder Crest Apartments where she was having trouble with a male she allowed to stay.
6:02 a.m. Theft, 3430 NE Hwy 101, Ashley Inn. Tools stolen from inside the canopy including Dewalt hand tools and chargers all engraved with ‘HER.’
1:57 p.m. Domestic Disturbance, 3043 NE 28th St. Caller reported a male and female were in an argument and male tried to back over female.
THURSDAY, DEC. 10
7:55 a.m. Trespass, 4667 NW Picnic Ct. Caller reported subject in the wooded area picking mushrooms. Location is private gated community with ongoing trespass issues. Jason W. Guffey, born 3/30/74, cited and released on Lincoln County felony warrant charging Dangerous Drugs. Guffey also advised he is trespassed from all Lincoln Shore Star Resort property.
11:42 a.m. Theft, 3327 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported Tyson L. Franck, born 7/13/81, threw her backpack in the mud when she refused to sell him a cigarette. Franck had also stolen a beer that had been purchased. Franck cited and released for Theft III.
1:39 p.m. Trespass, 2166 NE Hwy 101, Oceanlake Coin Laundry. Caller reported Tyson L. Franck, born 7/13/81, was on the property after having been trespassed. Franck cited and released for Trespass.
2:29 p.m. Theft, 208 SE Oar Ave. Caller reported theft of 16 bags of cans from his yard. Theft occurred overnight and someone went around the fence to get to the cans.
4:18 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 660 SE Hwy 101, Posh Wash. Caller reported a male was standing behind other customers and pulled out a baton. Male then left northbound on Hwy 101 in a silver Mercedes.
4:50 p.m. Hit and Run, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd., Outlet Mall. Caller reported that a tan pickup, possibly a Chevrolet, backed into his vehicle and drove off.
FRIDAY, DEC. 11
1:42 p.m. Burglary, 1345 NW Harbor Ave. Caller reported someone entered the residence and stole a flat screen TV.
6:35 p.m. Crash, 2733 NW Hwy 101. Report of a three vehicle crash at location. Driver taken to hospital, vehicle towed by Car Care Towing.
10:32 p.m. Trespass, 1631 NW Hwy 101, Maxwell’s. Roger Decarlo, born 3/19/60, taken into custody after report of subject creating a disturbance and refusing to leave. Charged with Assault IV and Disorderly Conduct, Harassment, Criminal Mischief I and Trespass. Decarlo transported to LCPD where he was cited and released.
SATURDAY, DEC. 12
6:10 a.m. Domestic Disturbance, 2530 NE 31st St., Lincoln Village Apartments. Anonymous caller reported female came to her apartment to report her ex boyfriend had a bat and was in her apartment threatening her. Shawn M. Harris, born 3/10/92, arrested for Domestic Menacing and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
7:20 a.m. Fight, 3517 NW Hwy 101, Motel 6. Caller reported physical fight between two male subjects. Victim reported Issac R. Brown, born 6/7/01, had forced his way into his room and was not a guest. Brown fought with officers when they arrived on scene. Brown taken into custody on charges of Burglary I, Attempted Assault I, Assault IV, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Mischief II. Brown was transported to LCPD and later to Lincoln County Jail.
10:12 a.m. Shoplift, 2159 NW Hwy 101, Imagine That. Report of theft of adult products.
11:53 a.m. Crash, 3452 NW Jetty Ave. Caller reported vehicle crashed into a cinderblock fence. Vehicle was partially in yard and partially blocking the street.
Driver reported he had gotten dizzy and blacked out.
SUNDAY, DEC. 13
12:38 a.m. Disturbance, NW 22nd St./NE Hwy 101. Caller reported what sounded like a disturbance. Lots of yelling in background. Tyson L. Franck, born 7/13/81, taken into custody for Disorder Conduct II, Assault IV and Harassment. Transported to LCPD and then to Lincoln County Jail.
12:04 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 1940 SE 19th St. Caller reported vehicle possibly damaged after someone borrowed it. James Cleland Lawson, born 1/23/63, taken into custody for Restraining Order Violation and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
4:18 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 4821 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported business window damaged. No suspects.
4:34 p.m. Theft, 1797 SE 14th St. Report of theft of his son’s bicycle, black and teal 26L trail rider, should look brand new.
10:03 p.m. Domestic, 1220 SE Oar Ave. Caller reported neighbor’s father is physically assaulting the neighbor. Nathan C. Opperud, born 1/12/76, had left the scene and was located at SE 14th/SE Oar Ave. He was arrested and transported to hospital to be treated for a laceration to the face. He was then transported to Lincoln County Jail and charged with Domestic Assault IV and Harassment.
