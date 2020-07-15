The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, JULY 6
12:37 a.m. Assault, 4229 SW Beach Ave, Ocean Terrance Condos. Caller reported he was assaulted by subject in condo. Both parties were counseled.
7:43 a.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest. 3910 NE Hwy 101, Pig n Pancake. Caller reported two vehicles at location with people sleeping inside. Felony warrants confirmed out of Marion County for Dangerous Drugs and SPB for parole violation/Burglary. Additional warrant confirmed out of Salem Municipal Court of FTA Trespassing. Gabrial Juan Mata, born 4/14/76, cited and released.
10:23 a.m. Theft, 1040 NW Inlet Ave. Caller reported theft of flower pots from residence.
11:29 a.m. Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Subject came into LCPD to surrender firearm and ammo for destruction.
12:12 p.m. Disorderly Conduct, 4157 N Hwy 101. Several reports of intoxicated subject in the area. Emigdio Lopez Reyes, born 4/30/76, taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
1:45 p.m. Shoplift, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd., Zumiez. Caller reported theft of two skateboards.
6:58 p.m. Crash, 2626 NE Hwy 101. Report of a two car non-injury, non-blocking crash.
8:03 p.m. Theft, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Report of theft of hand basket of items from Safeway.
11:33 Extra Patrol, SE Tide/SE 3rd. There are two new construction sites on the corner which aren’t secured and there is construction material inside, requesting extra patrol.
TUESDAY, JULY 7
12:44 a.m. Extra Patrol, 4430 SE Hwy 101. Due to increased activity in the parking lot and parties coming into the motel and taking things they are asking if LCPD can drive through the parking lot at night to discourage activity.
10:57 a.m. Traffic Crash, NE 15th St./NE Hwy 101. Vehicle struck his and left northbound on Hwy 101. Bright blue newer two door with female driver.
11:05 a.m. Extra Patrol, SW 5th St./SW Ebb Ave. Vacant lot being cleared out. Transients gathered and would like them moved along. Putting up no trespassing signs.
7:36 p.m. Menacing - Domestic, 1012 SW 51st St. Caller reported her boyfriend pulled a gun on her earlier in the day and then had come to her room and threatened to kick the door down. Jesse L. Freeman, born 2/16/77, taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for unlawful use of a weapon and domestic menacing. Firearm was seized.
9:11 p.m. Harassment, NW 32nd St./NW Neptune Ave. Caller reported an unknown female slapped a phone out of her niece’s hand and then pushed her off her skateboard. Caller said it occurred a week ago.
11:30 p.m. Hit and Run, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Caller reported hit and run had occurred in main parking lot. Other vehicle involved left the scene.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 8
1:00 a.m. CITCON, 1252 SW 63rd St. Officer requested case number due to male calling 911 eight times without and emergency. Male was warned not to call 911 again and proceeded to call three more times, screaming and yelling at dispatch.
10:50 a.m. Graffiti, NW 21st and NW 15th St., Beach Access. Report of graffiti, photos taken, parks notified.
1:05 p.m. Traffic Crash, NE 18th Dr./NW Hwy 101. Two vehicle traffic crash, non injury, non blocking, need exchange assist.
3:05 p.m. Crash, NW 15th St./NW Hwy 101. Caller was backed into, she left the scene as she felt intimidated by the other driver.
3:09 p.m. Assault, 4031 NW Hwy 101, Shell. Subjects assaulted by known subject that left in listed vehicle.
THURSDAY, JULY 9
8:38 a.m. Theft, 1012 SW 51st St. Caller reported theft of commercial Dyson hand dryer from public restroom.
9:16 a.m. Stolen Vehicle Recovery, 3015 NW Lee Ave. Caller reported suspicious vehicle parked outside of location with broken driver side window. Vehicle confirmed stolen out of Vancouver. Lincoln City Towing responded for tow.
12:21 p.m. Burglary, Caller reported shed was broken into and two Schwinn beach cruisers stolen.
8:02 p.m. Theft, 675 SE Keel Ave. Victim reported that some items were missing from her residence.
10:29 p.m. Warrant Service, 1025 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported hearing a scream come from a van at Safeway. Officers initiated a traffic stop with vehicle at Les Schwab for headlight out. Passenger cited and released on misdemeanor parole violation out of Lincoln County and a cite and release warrant out of Benton County for DUII and Reckless Endangerment.
FRIDAY, JULY 10
7:52 a.m. Fraud, 1346 SW 63rd. Caller reported financial information and social security number compromised.
1:28 p.m. Theft, 1136 SE Galley CT. Caller reported theft of canoe from location.
SATURDAY, JULY 11
1:03 a.m. Hit and Run, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported a grey sedan struck a white SUV in the parking lot and then left the scene.
Extra Patrol, D River Wayside. Oregon State Park Rangers requested extra patrol during camping violation hours for people camping in front of the seawall near the restrooms. Caller said it’s been happening every night.
2:20 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 1330 NE Hwy 101, Cruise Inn. Caller reported two tires damaged while parked at location.
9:21 p.m. Injury Crash, 2701 NW Hwy 101. Three vehicle crash, blocking with injuries. Two drivers transported to SNLH. Alan M. S. Gates, born 11/27/92, later transported to Lincoln County Jail on charges of Manslaughter, Reckless Driving and Reckless Endangering. Gates also had a warrant out of Lincoln County for FTA - Larceny.
SUNDAY, JULY 12
12:27 a.m. Hit and Run, 1635 NW Harbor Ave, The Coho Inn. Caller reported a vehicle struck a parked vehicle in the parking lot, then proceeded to circle the lot. Driver cited for failure to perform duties as a driver.
2:10 a.m. Welfare Check, NW 40th St. Caller reported male lying on the sidewalk in front of bench. When the officer arrived, Mark M. Detering, born 6/30/85, attempted to fight the officer. Detering was arrested and transported to LCPD. He was charged with Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer and Failure to Report as a Sex Offender.
6:54 a.m. Found Property, 3910 NE Hwy 101, Pig N Pancake. Subject found syringes in parking lot, one possibly full of drug substance.
11:13 a.m. Theft, NW Logan Rd. Wallet, phone and house keys taken from vehicle while parked in area.
2:49 p.m. Theft, 2870 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported package stolen.
3:17 p.m. Armed Person, 3550 SE Harbor Dr. 911 report of armed person at location pointing gun at a male subject in stairwell.
3:38 p.m. Disturbance, 4060 N Hwy 101. 911 report of vehicle vs. pedestrian. No medical needed. Disturbance between parties at location.
3:44 p.m. Stolen Vehicle Recovery, 4060 N Hwy 101. Original call ATL/Welfare Check for male driver at Pronto Pup who appeared altered. Vehicle left westbound on Hwy 18 from location prior to medical arrival. ATL sent, vehicle confirmed stolen out of Albany. Vehicle located at Mcdonalds. LC Towing responded for tow.
