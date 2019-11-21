The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11
12:19 a.m. Criminal Mischief, NE Holmes Rd./NE Hwy 101. Report from a caller that a male had put a stump in the roadway and caller’s vehicle had run over it. Suspect located at Devils Lake State Park, cited and released for Recklessly Endangering another person, Criminal Mischief 2 and Disorderly Conduct 2.
10:28 a.m. Recovered Stolen Vehicle, 1410 NW 14th St. Caller reported someone had been camping at the location in a vehicle for 2.5 weeks. Unoccupied vehicle returned stolen out of Lincoln City.
7:57 p.m. DUII, SW 29th Hwy 101. Driving complaint of possibly impaired driver. Samuel Robertson, born 7/12/69, was arrested.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12
9:19 a.m. Graffiti, 5040 SE Hwy 101. Caller reported graffiti at vacant lot.
10:23 a.m. Trespass, 3242 NW Keel Ave. Caller reported he had video of someone who came onto his property last night and was going through the trash.
10:51 a.m. EDP, 1777 NW 44th Street. Chinook Winds Casino security reported a female with blue hair was in the elite room refusing to leave and threatening to cutoff people’s body parts. The suspect was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for suicidal comments and cited and released for Trespass II and Criminal Mischief III.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13
12:52 a.m. Warrant Service, SE Hwy 101 23rd St. David Eugene Antonich, born 9/1/82, was taken into custody on Molalla Police Department charging FTA on larceny and Multnomah County SO warrant charging possession of heroin. Also charged with giving false information. Transported to Lincoln County Jail, cited for DWS violation and driving uninsured.
9:05 a.m. Theft, 247 SE Neptune. Caller reported theft of a package from her porch.
9:24 a.m. Theft, 2320 NE Hwy 101, Chevron. Caller reported that yesterday he had given his girlfriend the gas station deposit to take to the bank. She never went to the bank and is now gone. Deposit was approximately $4,000.
9:55 a.m. Crash, 2730 NW Inlet Ave. Caller reported her garage door was hit and damaged overnight. Dispatch determined that the caller had unknowingly hit the garage with her vehicle.
2:15 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 3128 NE Hwy 101. Richard W. Miller was at location and had a statewide felony warrant for parole violation – dangerous drugs. Miller was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
4:21 p.m. Theft, 1604 NE Hwy 101, Old Oregon. Caller reported her rose colored iPhone 7 with a black otter case is missing. Report taken for missing phone, caller also trespassed from Old Oregon.
5:16 p.m. Lost Wallet, NW 13th St./NW Hwy 101. Report of a lost wallet between location and NW 22nd Street.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14
12:20 a.m. DUII, 4101 NW Logan Road, Safeway. Kalen J. Fortuna, born 7/7/88, was taken into custody after a report of a possibly intoxicated driver.
10:10 a.m. Theft, 105 SE Mast. Report of two wind chimes stolen off caller’s porch last night.
12:10 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 3275 Chinook Ave. Depoe Bay. Robert D. Armitage, born 12/16/57, cited and released for failure to register.
1:36 p.m. Burglary, 426 SE Jetty Ave. Caller reported someone came into her apartment and stole her groceries and a small amount of cash while she was at the library.
3:42 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 2164 NE East Devils Lake Rd. Marlin D. Tolbert III, born 1/9/95, was taken into custody on a Yamhill County misdemeanor warrant charging PCS heroin. Tolbert was then transported to the Lincoln City Police Department.
4:59 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 540 NE Hwy 101. Paige A. Riddle, born 1/9/95, was taken into custody on a Lincoln County misdemeanor warrant for an FTA parole violation warrant for harassment. Local charges of PCS meth, Riddle was transported to the Lincoln City Police Department.
6:00 p.m. Hit and Run, 1819 SE 14th St. Victim reported that her vehicle was hit, officers responded.
6:17 p.m. Theft, 710 SE Hwy 101. Caller reported David P. Williamson, born 5/6/89, stole his bike but left one in its place. Williamson was taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
6:51 p.m. Found Property, 945 SW 48th St. Caller reported that someone left a purple mountain bike on his property about four hours ago.
7:23 p.m. Fraud, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported a male with a counterfeit bill. Officers responded and took a report, subjects were not aware that the bill was counterfeit. Money taken as evidence.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15
11:08 a.m. MIP, 3780 SE Spyglass Ridge Dr., Taft High School. Report taken regarding MIP (marijuana).
11:45 a.m. Found Property, 4157 N Hwy 101. Caller dropped off 52 debit/credit cards, two wallets and three checkbooks that were in the lost/found at McMenamins.
3:10 p.m. Crash Non-Injury, 1500 Block SE East Devils Lake Rd. Report of crash on SE East Devils Lake Rd. near the mall, blocking traffic but no injuries.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16
1:24 a.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 3500 NE Holmes Rd. Marissa A. Baker, born 8/20/78, was taken into custody on felony warrant state parole and probation and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
2:40 a.m. Disorderly Conduct, 2945 NE Jetty Ave., Surftides. Original call of manual fire alarm activation at location. There was information that Anderson falsely activated it. Brandi A. Anderson, born 2/25/88, was located at Maxwell’s, taken into custody for Disorderly Conduct 2 and Criminal Mischief 3 and was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
3:09 a.m. Disturbance, 1501 NW 40th Pl. Report of possible domestic inside the room. Had also received a call from friend of female concerned about her welfare. Dispatch contacted the female at the room, male had left on foot and was located at NW 35th / NW Jetty. Patrick A. Clifton, born 3/20/98, was taken into custody on Marion County SO detainer for violation of CCC conditions of no contact with subject and no alcohol. Clifton was then transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
7:51 a.m. Found Property, 95 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported finding a wallet at D River.
9:01 a.m. Failure to Register, 2490 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported Robert Newkirk, born 7/1/63, is not to be on premises and is currently there. Newkirk was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender, transported to the Lincoln City Police Department, cited and released for failure to register as a sex offender felony.
12:07 p.m. Theft, 4430 SE Hwy 101, Best Western Landmark. Caller reported his utility trailer was broken into and tools were stolen. Trailer was not locked.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17
2:04 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th Street. Caller reported that her purse was stolen at the casino with two iPhones in it, her ID and keys. Keys were turned in but not her purse or phones.
2:15 p.m. Found Property, Roads End State Park. Wallet turned in found on Roads End, caller had reported it lost this morning.
4:09 p.m. Crash, 801 SW Hwy 101. Caller reports a non-injury, non-blocking crash but that the 2nd party states they don’t have information with her requesting officer assistance. Suspect was cited for DWS, no ID, driving without insurance and warned for illegal backing.
