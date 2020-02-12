The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3
8:01 a.m. Theft, 860 SW 51st St. Tool trailer broken into while parked at location. Milwaukee cordless tools stolen, each tool has ‘JW’ on the bottom of the battery pack.
10:13 a.m. Abandoned Vehicle, NE 6th/N Hwy 101. Lincoln City Towing responded to tow 1992 gray Jeep. Both passenger side tires were flat.
10:27 a.m. Abandoned Vehicle, 2100 Blk NE 39th Dr. Lincoln City Towing responded to tow 2002 Audi.
11:29 a.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Victim reported that his phone was taken out of his vehicle.
11:32 a.m. Crash, 3350 NE Hwy 101. Two vehicles involved in crash. Lincoln City Towing responded. Jason Lee Hurd, born 5/22/75, was cited for careless driving.
2:09 p.m. Crash, NE 21st St./NE Hwy 101. Report of a two vehicle non-injury, blocking crash at location. Lincoln City Towing responded for Ford. Brian Austin Carlson, born 11/10/95, cited for careless driving and no insurance.
3:07 p.m. Shoplift, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd., Zumiez. Theft of shoes from location. Suspect left on foot in unknown direction. Old shoes left in box. At 10:40 p.m., a caller reported a male, who was a suspect in a theft case from Zumiez, was at Safeway wearing the reportedly stolen shoes. During the arrest, the suspect was also discovered to have a small bag of heroin in his pants pocket. Glenn L. Thompson, born 5/22/89, was taken into custody for theft III, possession and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
4:33 p.m. Fraud, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported check fraud. Checks previously issued to utilities and cashed. Then they were stolen, amounts altered and reissued.
6:14 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Justin D. Farley, born 6/28/94, came into LCPD stating he missed his court date and was turning himself in on a warrant out of Salem. Farley was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
6:19 p.m. Fraud, 3310 SE Harbor Dr., The Ridge Apartments. Caller reported she was scammed out of $100 from an Amazon Prime account.
7:50 p.m. Crash, 4239 SW Hwy 101. Report of a two-vehicle crash, blocking traffic, multiple injuries. Car Care responded for both vehicles. Lukeus A. West, born 3/15/93, was cited for careless driving.
9:12 p.m. Theft, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported sometime tonight his wallet, which included his ID, credit cards and social security care, was possibly stolen from his car.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4
10:31 a.m. Fraud, 2417 NW Inlet Ave. Victim of telephonic scam in amount of $500.
2:25 p.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 5911 SW Hwy 101, Bayhouse. Report of subjects taking things off boat for sale. Travis M. Cavender, born 10/26/74, and Jennifer A. Burkdoll, born 4/22/85, were located on foot at the Siletz Bridge. Both were taken into custody on outstanding warrants and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
4:40 p.m. Extra Patrol Request, Across from 1543 NE 14th St. Cabins located here, lots of foot traffic, concerned about drug transactions.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5
2:02 a.m. Drug, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Report of a crystal substance found and taken to security.
8:01 p.m. Fraud, 2429 NW Hwy 101, Kenny’s IGA. Male attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. Subject left with a female in a small white two-door vehicle. Male had tattoos on his face and neck.
8:51 p.m. Warrant Arrest, 4031 NW Hwy 101, North Shell. Shawn M. Harris, born 3/10/92, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail on misdemeanor Lincoln County warrant for possession of heroin and a statewide felony warrant out of Washington County for dangerous drugs.
9:39 p.m. Disturbance, 1501 NW 40th Pl., Chinook Winds Suites. Security called to report they had received multiple calls about a disturbance in a hotel room involving a male and female. Ryan J. Pederson, born 2/4/88, was taken into custody for disorderly conduct. Allison L. Lewis, born 4/24/92, was taken into custody for interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct. Both were transported to Lincoln County Jail.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6
5:23 a.m. Warrant Arrest, 1091 SE 1st St., Inn at Lincoln City. Caller reported male and female asleep in a white SUV in the parking lot. Officer made contact with subjects. Female had a statewide felony warrant out of Marion County for PV larceny. Aqua A. Tillman, born 3/26/77, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
9:45 a.m. Theft, 2784 SW Dune Ave. Travel trailer broken into and items stolen including Honda generator.
5:35 p.m. Found Property, 2921 NW Hwy 101, Game Over. Employee reported finding a wallet left at the business.
5:55 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 801 SW Hwy 101, McKay’s. Victim reported that someone slashed his tire earlier in the day.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7
9:55 a.m. Extra Patrol, SW 7th St./SW Fleet Ave. Found needles on the ground. Caller concerned about drug people hanging out.
1:56 p.m. Theft, 1585 SE 19th St. Report of missing social security card for himself and kids taken from mail at location.
4:05 p.m. Extra Patrol, 180 SE Hwy 101, Lake Village Condos. Area side of property, adjacent to Hwy 101, also area in the bushes behind fence at same location. Fence possibly cut for access to property.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8
9:30 a.m. Hazard Tow, 2400 SW Coast Ave. Caller reported a vehicle parked in wrong lane with hazards on. Driver walked away from vehicle. Apparently ran out of gas. Car Care responded and vehicle was removed as a hazard tow.
1:25 p.m. Crash, SE 51st/SE Jetty. Report of a two vehicle non-injury, non-blocking crash at location.
6:28 p.m. Extra Patrol, 1517 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported a male has been showing up at her work, asking questions. Requesting extra patrol around 6 p.m. when she gets off work as she leaves alone.
7:43 p.m. Impound Tow, NE 15th St./Hwy 101. Officer initiated a traffic stop. Driver was suspended and didn’t have insurance. Vehicle was parked partway in lane of travel. Vehicle was impounded. Joseph A. Ratcliff, born 4/3/83, was cited for no insurance and driving while suspended.
10:32 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Report of theft of a wallet, contents retrieved, wallet not retrieved, Agustin Luna Alvarez, born 5/27/83, detained by security. Luna Alvarez charged with theft II, cited and released.
11:42 p.m. Fraud, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Report of counterfeit $100 bill.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9
6:42 a.m. Possession of Controlled Substance, 2166 NE Hwy 101. Report of three transient males smoking meth inside the business. Ian Nicholas Welker, born 8/17/77, was taken into custody for possession of meth and transported to LCPD. Kelly Edward Helms, born 3/29/69, was taken into custody for burglary and transported to LCPD.
2:00 p.m. Extra Patrol, 1066 NW 6th Ct. Request of extra patrol at location for any activity. LCPD given permission by owner to access property if anything found open/unsecure.
5:13 p.m. Missing Vehicle, SW 51st St. Caller reported her vehicle had been stolen from the 51st St. public parking lot. Vehicle was located moments later at the end of 51st St., parked and secure.
11:13 p.m. Follow Up/Assist on Arrest, 4079 NW Logan Rd. Contact made with Loyd Butler, born 7/10/80, at can and bottle return at Safeway. Butler arrested on charges of criminal trespass II and theft III, and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
