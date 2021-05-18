The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, MAY 10
9:04 a.m. Theft, 5910 NW Logan Rd. Report of theft of $5,600 from a truck at location.
2:03 p.m. Hit and Run, 3755 SE High School Dr. Multiple 911 calls regarding a vehicle unable to maintain lane, striking another car, hitting median and flattening two tires. Driver cited for careless driving and put in for driving retest. Vehicle towed by Car Care.
TUESDAY, MAY 11
1:11 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 1503 SE East Devils Lake. Subject came to LCPD to turn himself in on a warrant. Arrested, cited and released on parole violation.
12:15 p.m. EDP, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported seeing a male banging head repeatedly against the wall at Adventist Health, wearing one shoe. Male transported to hospital.
8:01 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Report of subject trying to get into an employee’s vehicle. Subject cited and released for felon in possession of a restricted weapon, possession of meth and heroin, other drugs, weapons and lock picks. Trespassed from Safeway.
10:51 p.m. Impound, N Hwy 101/N 21st St. Vehicle impounded by Car Care Towing after driver was cited for driving uninsured.
11:57 p.m. Impound, SW 51st St. Traffic stop initiated, driver cited for driving while suspended and no insurance. Vehicle impounded by Car Care.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 12
12:40 a.m. Crash, 171 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported a single vehicle crash. Driver charged with disorderly conduct II and reckless endangering. Vehicle towed by Car Care.
1:13 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 136 NE Hwy 101. Report received from McMinnville Police for possible assault that occurred in Lincoln City between Sept. and Nov. 2020 at a motel.
THURSDAY, MAY 13
1:29 a.m. Warrant, SW 50th/SW Ebb Ave. Officer called out for arrest at location. Subject cited and released on warrant.
2:13 a.m. Impound, NW 21st/NW Harbor Ave. Vehicle was impounded due to driver not having insurance or a Oregon driver’s license.
11:28 a.m. Theft, 1531 SE Oar Ave. Caller reported subject had been caught stealing from the stores at the Outlet Mall. Suspect cited and released for criminal trespass II and theft II.
1:12 p.m. Domestic, 950 SE 32nd St. Caller reported male and female fighting in the parking lot.
3:24 p.m. Found Property, SW 62nd St./Hwy 101. Subject found an IPad and brought it to LCPD.
9:10 p.m. Overdose, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported a possible overdose. Officer responded, property seized.
FRIDAY, MAY 14
6:55 a.m. Theft, 2114 SE Hwy 101, Bear Valley Nursery. Caller reported a male stole two hanging plants from location and left southbound on Hwy 101. Officer conducted traffic stop on vehicle. Suspect cited and released for theft II and driving while suspended. Vehicle towed and impounded. Bolt cutters, window punch and suspected methamphetamine seized.
8:47 a.m. POH, 2650 NW Mast Ave. Report of two males fighting in front of location. One male had a garden hose around the other's neck and throwing items, screaming and yelling. Subject taken to hospital.
10:15 a.m. Found Property, 3545 NW Hwy 101, Oceanlake Vet Clinic. Men's wallet found in the bushes.
10:31 a.m. Theft, SW 64th St./SW Inlet Ave. Caller reported construction shop and trailer were broken into. Tools stolen, locks broken and damage to trailer.
11:27 a.m. Theft, NW 15th St. Caller reported school property and lunches were stolen while on a class field trip.
11:32 a.m. Found Property, 1808 NE Hwy 101. Caller found a wallet outside of location. Wallet returned to owner.
2:23 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 1734 SE Hwy 101. Subject arrested on multiple warrants out of Lincoln County. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
3:11 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 1091 SE 1st St. Subject taken into custody for assault IV - domestic and menacing, witnessed by a minor child. Subject transported to Lincoln County Jail.
9:55 p.m. Theft, 4031 NW Hwy 101. Caller advised suspect and vehicle drove off without paying for gas.
10:37 p.m. Fraud, 1625 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported that he found several credit cards in he ex roommate's room in different names.
SATURDAY, MAY 15
10:04 a.m. Stolen Vehicle, 1629 NE 15th St. Caller reported her vehicle was stolen sometime during the night. No suspects.
2:12 p.m. Fight, SW 51st St. 911 report of a physical fight on the beach near location. One male subject had a chainsaw from cutting driftwood.
2:07 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 136 NE Hwy 101, Comfort Inn. Several calls regarding male subject walking into traffic and asking patrons to call 911.
4:06 p.m. Theft, Oceanlake Beach Access. Caller reported a vehicle was broken into while parked at location. Wallet stolen from inside, no damage.
SUNDAY, MAY 16
11:07 a.m. Extra Patrol, 510 SE Reef. Caller found items near her home that appear to belong to a known subject. Requested extra patrol.
12:06 p.m. Found Property, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported guest turned in black tar heroin that they found.
2:34 p.m. Stolen Vehicle, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported his vehicle was stolen from location. Caller had keys. No suspects.
3:06 p.m. Extra Patrol, 1825 NE 72nd St. Caller requested extra patrol from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. due to a mattress and pillows found in the backyard.
3:20 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 1015 NE Keel Ave. Caller reported subject at location possible taking items. Officer contacted subject and a foot pursuit ensued. Subject charged with trespass II and theft III, cited and released for warrants out of Lincoln County and Marion County.
