The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, JULY 27
12:59 a.m. Traffic, 1014 NE Hwy 101. Original Call of suspicious activity at location. Impound due to no insurance, towed by Car Care Towing. Driver trespassed from Pier 101.
5:59 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 1000 SE Hwy 101. Jared Smith, born 12/23/67, was taken into custody on a felony warrant out of Lincoln County for failure to appear. Issued citation and released.
8:43 a.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant, NW 26th St./Jetty. Bryan C. Ballantyne, born 8/31/79, contacted on suspicious activity call. Misdemeanor warrant FTA out of Lincoln County, cited and released.
9:45 a.m. Abandoned Auto, 1200 SE Oar Ave. Vehicle towed by Lincoln City Towing.
10:09 a.m. Abandoned Auto, 900 SW 50th St., vehicle towed as abandon by Car Care.
2:24 p.m. Found Property, Seven Gables Area. Found black bag with medications inside, brought to LCPD.
10:09 p.m. Theft, D River Wayside. Wallet stolen from parked vehicle.
4:14 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 860 SW 51st St. Call came in as a welfare check. Kris Steinbichler, born 10/31/78, had three felony warrants, was cited and released to Clackamas County, Marion County and instructed to check in with parole officer within 24 hours.
TUESDAY, JULY 28
10:04 a.m. Welfare Check, NE West Devils Lake Rd./NE 19th St. Female on roadway falling down, disoriented, taken into custody on POH, transported to hospital in Newport.
9:57 a.m. Follow up, 1426 NW 15th St. Located suspect vehicle from hit and run, cited for failure to perform the duties of a driver.
11:57 a.m. Found Property, Near McDonald’s. Found jacket with debit card and cell phone lying in roadway. Brought to LCPD.
4:30 p.m Fraud, 3551 NE Surf Ave. Check passed on caller’s checking account.
8:19 p.m. Warrant Service, 4031 NW Hwy 101, North Shell. Jeffery Dwight Avants, born 10/22/79, cited and released on Lincoln County warrant charging FTA on Assault IV.
9:50 p.m. Trespass 4157 N Hwy 101. Caller reported subjects on the roof of grocery outlet. All subjects cited and released for Trespass.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 29
3:00 p.m. Trespass, 3300 NW Hwy 101, Bus Shelter. Subject trespassed from bus shelters, also Ken Martin carpets at 3333 NW Hwy 101 for urinating in public.
3:05 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 800 SE Hwy 101. Business reported suspicious male attempting to return ammo at location. Subject also caught shoplifting, merchandise was recovered. Suspect left in gold SUV with black front fender and wheelchair on back.
5:10 p.m. Warrant Service, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Jeffery Skotland, born 4/07/66, cited and released on Washington County warrant charging conditional release violation.
5:43 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 3910 NE Hwy 101, Taco Bell. Caller reported that another employee who is a sex offender was seen in a photo touching a 17 year old female inappropriately.
THURSDAY, JULY 30
1:47 p.m. Found Property 2764 NW Anchor Ave. ID and Passport found at location.
Extra Patrol, 3565 NW Hwy 101. Employee at location requesting extra patrol. Subject had come onto the property at least three times, looking at employee’s vehicle and the business. Subject was contacted by police and advised that he was trespassed and would be arrested if he came back.
FRIDAY, JULY 31
1:58 a.m. Domestic Disturbance, 1922 NE Tide Ave. Caller reported physical domestic between male and female at location. Cameron M. Mejia Plaschka, born 10/11/96, taken into custody for Assault IV - Domestic Violence (DV), Harassment - DV, Menacing - DV, and Menacing - non DV. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
3:59 a.m. Recovered Stolen Vehicle, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds. Security reported Clayton Grant, born 9/1/78, told them he had stolen a vehicle and wished to turn himself in. Grant also stated that he lost the keys on the beach. Grant was cited and released for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and warrant for FTA-Burglary out of Klamath County. Vehicle was towed by Lincoln City Towing.
6:31 a.m., Found Property, 4794 SE Hwy 101. Wallet found, the wallet was seized for safekeeping.
1:57 p.m. Extra Patrol, SE 1st, before the bridge on west side city property. Per Parks, there has been a lot activity/camping with a lot of associated litter.
2:02 p.m. Abandoned Auto, SW1400 block SW 63rd St. Lincoln City Towing responded to location for tow.
2:18 p.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Subject at LCPD per Lincoln County Jail. Shirley Lynna Melson, born 5/19/88, had misdemeanor warrants confirmed out of Lincoln and Polk Counties for FTA - Dangerous Drugs and Parole Violation - Dangerous Drugs. Melson cited and released.
3:23 p.m. POH, 2020 NE 22nd Ave, Report of male disorientated and waiting for a taxi to Crescent City, subject transported to hospital.
5:09 p.m. Theft, Newport Pawn Shop. Barry L. Cope, born 1/21/88, cited and released for Theft III after he was located in Newport.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 1
12:55 a.m. Crash, 2015 NW 39th St. Employee reported a vehicle crashed in the parking lot hitting a power pole. Driver left scene prior to officer arrival. Subject had warrants with caution.
4:39 a.m. Disturbance, 4990 NE Logan Rd., Holiday Inn. Caller reported sounds of a disturbance coming form a room at the hotel. Caller called back while officers were en route and reported the subjects had moved to the parking lot. One of the subjects was completely naked and acting erratically. North Lincoln Fire and Pac West responded to assist. Juvenile was possibly on acid was tased and transported to hospital.
9:22 Burglary, 3026 NE Hwy 101, Safari Town Surf. Report of attempted burglary at business.
12:16 p.m. ATL/PC, 34th St., Lincoln Woods Apartments. ATL sent by Salem PD for suicidal subject - PC for a Restraining Order violation. Cell phone ping determined involved vehicle was in Lincoln County Area. Vehicle northbound on HWY 101. Officers made contact with subject and vehicle at Lincoln Woods. Kareem Hany Aggour, born 04/22/83, was taken into custody for Restraining Order violation. Vehicle left secured and parked. Aggour transported to Lincoln County Jail.
1:43 p.m. Animal, 570 SE 51st St. Case number requested for aggressive dog being kept in a red Jeep.
5:29 p.m. Missing Person, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported she has not heard from her brother since 2018.
8:17 p.m. Warrant Service, SW 12th St./SW Hwy 101. Rock Stein, born 10/7/93, cited and released on a misdemeanor warrant out of Tillamook County for violation of conditional release agreement.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 2
9:07 a.m. 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd., LCPD. Phone found on the beach.
9:40 a.m. Protection Order Violation, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd., LCPD. Subject came into LCPD to report numerous text messages from subject in violation of protection order.
9:56 a.m. Found Property, 2945 NW Jetty Ave, Surftides. Caller found possible drugs left in room.
1:45 p.m. Trespass, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Report that a male was told not to return yesterday, but is in the store. Zachary S. Dunlap, born 6/24/87, located at 60’s Café, taken into custody for at Trespass II, courtesy transport to Depoe Bay.
4:12 p.m. Hit and Run, SE 32nd St./SE Hwy 101. Two vehicle, non-injury accident. Green Acura left the scene northbound on Hwy 101.
