The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, DECEMBER 2
4:24 p.m. Drug, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd., Hot Topic. Caller reported finding drugs on an employee when doing a routine pocket check.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3
10:25 a.m. Domestic Disturbance, 4229 SW Beach Ave. Open line 911 with sounds of a disturbance. Female came on the line and reported a domestic disturbance involving Henry Mendoza, born 9/13/74. Officers conducted a traffic stop with Mendoza in from of the Anchor Inn. Mendoza was taken into custody on a misdemeanor Clackamas County Warrant charging Assault IV and Harassment. He was also charged with Harassment-Domestic and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
11:23 a.m. Suspicious Activity, Chinook Winds RV Parking. Caller reported a male suspect came over to their RV after she fell asleep and when she woke up, the suspect was standing over her exposing himself.
12:02 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Unknown person dropped off debit card.
2:34 p.m. Disturbance, 2320 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported she and her son were involved in an altercation with another male. Glenn T. Burke, born 5/3/89, was taken into custody and transported to LCPD where he was cited and released for Assault IV.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4
1:28 p.m. Hit and Run, 2981 SW Hwy 101, Dory Cove. Caller reported a male in a brown Volvo smashed into her vehicle and took off speeding and swerving in and out of traffic.
1:50 p.m. Crash, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Pac West Ambulance struck the side mirror of a city vehicle.
2:21 p.m. Harassment, 801 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported the suspect approached him and was trying to speak to him in McKay’s Market. There is a no contact release agreement protecting the caller from the suspect. As well as a restraining order protecting the suspect from the caller.
3:23 p.m. Trauma, SW Bard Rd./SW Driftwood Ln. Report that the victim had fallen and had injured his leg. Possible domestic issue.
4:22 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 1745 SW Hwy 101, Pipe Dreams. Caller reported Zachary M. Rix, born 7/21/84, pushed their light post twice and it snapped.
4:37 p.m. Criminal Mischief/Theft, 3305 SW Hwy 101, Christmas Cottage. Caller reported Zachary M. Rix used a large knife to cut down the US flag displayed in front of the business, stuffed it into his pocket and walked away.
4:56 p.m. Harassment, 1315 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported Zachary M. Rix pushed her. Rix was positively identified and taken into custody for criminal mischief, theft and harassment.
5:03 p.m. Theft, 1030 SE Oar Ave. Victim reported that $190 was taken out of her wallet at Bi Mart earlier today.
8:46 p.m. Criminal Mischief, NE 21st St./Reef Ave. Caller reported hearing a crash. Officer responded, advised street sign, stop sign and pole were hit. No major damage.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5
8:28 a.m. Theft, 1715 SW Harbor Ave. Caller reported former dog sitter had keys to the garage, stole a grey sectional couch and floor lamp.
3:19 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 1410 SE 14th St. Caller reported a possible disturbance in front of Goodwill. Lisa Garrison, born 12/31/68, had a warrant out of Nevada and was taken into custody, transported to Lincoln County Jail.
Extra Patrol Request, 2200 NE Holmes Rd. Report of a mailbox opened from the back.
4:07 p.m. Stolen Vehicle, 1515 NE 11th St. Caller reported suspect took his motorhome for a test drive on Dec. 4 and did not return the vehicle. Suspect returned on Dec. 6, victim decided not to press charges and they worked out a civil agreement.
5:19 p.m. Theft, 800 SE Hwy 101, Lincoln City Sporting Goods. Caller reported that a male borrowed a CB whip to open his vehicle. He said he locked his keys in his car. He did not return.
6:43 p.m. Theft, 3108 NE Tide Ave. Caller reported someone broke into the laundry room at the complex he manages and broke into the quarter machine, taking the quarters.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6
10:10 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 2130 NE Hwy 101. Broken window at location.
10:23 a.m. Theft, 1753 NW 34th. Caller reports suspect used a prepaid card registered to Ageing Wisely to make purchases without authorization.
11:18 a.m. Trespass, 2130 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported a male exposing himself by urinating and defecation. Jeffrey Wolfe, born 3/25/49, was previously trespassed from the location and was arrested for Trespass II and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
3:37 p.m. Crash, SE 1st St./Hwy 101. Report of a two-vehicle crash involving a Ford Focus and Ford Mustang.
7:29 p.m. Fraud, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Report of a counterfeit bill.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7
8:43 a.m. Theft, 710 SE Hwy 101. Caller reported deposit was taken last night. Stolen property was later returned.
11:44 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 1317 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported male on a bench in front of store with alcoholic beverage appears to be passed out.
6:41 p.m. Domestic Assault, 1415 NW 31st Pl. Victim came into LCPD to report assault by boyfriend. Kenneth Jensen, born 12/28/60, was arrested for Domestic Assault IV, Strangulation and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
7:19 p.m. Shoplift, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Report of a female stealing a bottle of wine. Brittaney Wooley, born 11/1/90, was located near the Dollar Store and taken into custody for Theft, cited and released.
8:11 p.m. Domestic Assault, 453 N Fawn Dr. Report of a domestic assault.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8
1:58 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 1301 NW 21st St. Caller reported hearing falling glass and then seeing a broken window.
7:07 a.m. Hazard Tow, 4048 NE Hwy 101. Driver and vehicle contacted after initial parking complaint on NW Logan Rd. Vehicle towed by LC Towing as hazard from driveway near Walgreens.
11:15 a.m. Impound Tow, SE Oar Ave. Traffic stop initiated. Vehicle impounded by Car Care, driver cited for no insurance.
