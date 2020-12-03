The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, NOV. 23
7:55 a.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 2168 NE Hwy 101, Doggy Day Spa. Caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked in front of location. Vehicle occupied by Robert Leigh Shipp, born 4/17/71. Misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Yamhill County for evidence destruction. Shipp cited and released.
10:12 a.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 2004 NW 36th St., TLC Credit Union. Subject contacted for sleeping in front of location. Misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Malheur County for hit and run. Charles Samuel Derby, born 5/29/80, cited and released.
10:54 a.m. Theft, 259 SE Reef Ave. Caller reported theft of jewelry from location.
11:40 a.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Subject at LCPD to turn in a credit card they found on the beach.
12:04 p.m. Hit and Run, NE Holmes Rd./NE Hwy 101. Caller reported a vehicle was hit by a truck attempting to make a left hand turn onto NE Holmes Rd. Suspect vehicle did not stop. Damage reported to driver side fender.
4:48 p.m. Theft, 1343 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported her purse was stolen at Marci’s Bar and Grill. Credit card used at Safeway and Walgreens. Suspect on surveillance was a Black male, black jeans, short hair, wearing a denim jacket with collar, white Nike shoes with red trim and multi color shoes. Got into a gray or silver possible Chevy Cavalier.
11:23 p.m. DUII, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Original report of erratic driving by a vehicle in area, nearly hitting a pedestrian. Vehicle located occupied near Seafood Grill. FSTS performed on driver. Karlee A. Sevier, born 6/29/99, taken into custody for DUII and transported to LCPD.
TUESDAY, NOV. 24
1:04 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 1009 NW Hwy 101, Reads Candy. Report of a small fire behind the dumpster. Charles S. Derby, born 5/29/80, contacted, taken into custody for Reckless Burning and Trespass. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
9:10 a.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Felony warrant confirmed out of Jackson County for Dangerous Drugs. Marc Wayne Helms, born 6/13/81, cited and released.
9:50 a.m. Theft, 4845 SW Hwy 101, Kenny’s IGA South. Caller reported theft of liquor from location. Subject had previously been asked to leave after they refused to sell to him. Josiah Thomas Naylor, born 3/8/80, cited and released for Theft III and trespassed from property.
11:23 a.m. Theft, 5720 NE Voyage Ave. Caller reported vehicle broken into while parked at location.
3:16 p.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, SW 51st St. Domestic originally reported between parties at location. Misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County for Jennifer Anne Burkdoll, born 4/22/85, for possession of meth. Burkdoll cited and released.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25
Extra Patrol, 660 SE Hwy 101. Extra patrol requested for Posh Wash Complex, especially Lucky Dog Grooming. Subject trespassed from complex, involved in possible stalking issue.
Extra Patrol, 4048 NE Hwy 101, Walgreens. Caller would like night shift to attempt to trespass a subject living in a tent on the property bordering McDonalds. They would also like anyone found on the property after hours to be trespassed.
THURSDAY, NOV. 26
4:42 p.m. Assault, 7780 NW Logan Rd. Caller reported that Stacey Baird, born 4/18/61, had punched him and then kicked his dog. Baird cited and released for Harassment and Disorderly Conduct II.
5:42 p.m. Trespass, 660 SE Hwy 101, Posh Wash. Report of a male subject refusing to leave the property and getting aggressive with other customers. Michael Livingston, born 12/5/92, cited and released for Trespass II.
FRIDAY, NOV. 27
12:15 a.m. Trespass, 3517 NW Hwy 101, Motel 6. Caller reported a male came into the lobby and was refusing to leave. Michael J. Livingston, born 12/5/92, was taken into custody but then requested medical attention. Livingston cited and released for Trespass.
12:50 a.m. Domestic Assault, 1723 NW Harbor Ave. Pacific Winds Condos. Caller reported hearing a female being assaulted outside. Michael T. Creedon, born 12/15/76, called 911 and reported his girlfriend was intoxicated and had kicked him in the mouth. Creedon was taken into custody and charged with Domestic Assault IV and Harassment. He was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
3:30 a.m. Restraining Order/Assist on Arrest, 1184 SE 2nd Ct. Caller reported the father of her children was fighting with his brother. Dale L. Bogart III, born 10/10/89, was taken into custody on a contempt warrant and violation of restraining order. He was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
6:40 a.m. Trespass, 3350 NE Hwy 101. Report of male sleeping in the lobby of Ashley Inn and would not leave, then went to Starbucks and would not leave and was scaring employees and patrons. Michael Livingston, born 12/5/92, arrested for Trespass and transported to LCPD.
9:56 a.m. Theft, 2424 NE Hwy 101. Report of a vehicle left for repairs that had been broken into overnight.
4:12 p.m. Found Property, SW 51st. Caller reported he found a wallet on the beach in Lincoln City.
5:53 p.m. Trespass, 2164 NE Hwy 101, Coin Laundry. Benjamin W. Pasciyo, born 2/15/90, previously trespassed from location and now inside yelling. Pasciyo taken into custody and transported to LCPD, cited and released for Trespass.
SATURDAY, NOV. 28
2:25 a.m. Found Property, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported a small bag was found in the women’s restroom containing a small amount of what appears to be methamphetamine.
1:10 p.m. Burglary, 1524 NW 26th St. Caller reported someone stole a TV from a VRD, either by burglary or a previous renter took it.
SUNDAY, NOV. 29
12:47 a.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 660 SE Hwy 101, Posh Wash. Michael J. Wilder Jr., born 1/8/96, arrested on warrant and an indictment warrant out of Lincoln County. He was cited and released.
3:18 p.m. Found Property, 3205 SW Anchor Ave. Caller reported a guest accidentally left a gun at a VRD.
7:30 p.m. 4800 Block SE Hwy 101. Multiple calls reporting a vehicle crashed into a sign. Driver cited for Driving While Suspended and Careless Driving. Vehicle towed by Car Care Towing.
