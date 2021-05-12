The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, MAY 3
2:12 a.m. Theft/Impound, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Caller reported theft of plants from in front of store. Female associated with white pickup with Arizona plates was seen leaving the area on Logan Rd. Vehicle located, traffic stop initiated, Car Care responded for impound tow. Subjects permanently trespassed from Safeway. Plants returned.
2:48 p.m. Theft, 2114 SE Hwy 101. Report of a male in a black hoodie, jeans and baseball hat wit a black shopping cart took a black Eddie Bauer jacket and left on Hwy 101.
TUESDAY, MAY 4
7:48 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 325 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported stickers were placed on her car and when removed they lifted the paint.
10:17 a.m. Extra Patrol, NW 15h St. Caller reported a white convertible stuck on the beach. Multiple witnesses state it comes down the beach access almost daily around 5 a.m. and does donuts and drives on the beach.
11:15 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Subject turned themselves into LCPD on a failure to appear warrant out of Benton County. Cited and released.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5
12:36 a.m. Driving While Suspended, SW 17th St./SW Fleet Ave. Traffic stop performed, driver was driving while suspended, had no insurance. Driver cited and released, vehicle impounded by Car Care.
4:31 p.m. Harassment, 95 NW Hwy 101, D River Wayside. Caller reported that a male adult harassed her sons at the public restrooms. Officer responded.
8:58 p.m. Criminal Mischief, SW 15th St. Beach Access. Subject cited and released for criminal mischief after throwing a rock at a vehicle.
THURSDAY, MAY 6
2:06 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 4031 NW Hwy 101, Caller reported that a male threw a brick through their window.
9:41 a.m. Stolen Vehicle, 4031 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported a UHaul trailer was stolen.
1:29 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE Devils Lake Rd., LCPD. Subject came into LCPD with a small purse and keys.
10:25 p.m. Warrant Arrest, 950 SE 32nd St. Caller advised a subject was outside their apartment being verbally aggressive. Subject taken to Lincoln County Jail.
FRIDAY, MAY 7
3:02 a.m. Disturbance, 4430 SE Hwy 101. Caller advised they were hearing two subjects arguing in a motel room. Both arrested, charged with assault IV - domestic and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
9:27 a.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Subject turned in a ring she found on SW 13th St.
9:59 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 1000 SE Hwy 101, Goodwill. Caller reported male changing into clothes left in donation area, pretended to have a firearm and aimed it at vehicles. Subject cited and released for disorderly conduct II and theft III.
2:17 p.m. Disturbance, 2300 NE Hwy 101, Wells Fargo Bank. Report of an active fight in the back parking lot. No injuries, parties separated.
3:18 p.m. Hit and Run, 1542 NE Hwy 101, Rocking Horse. Caller reported a vehicle stuck in the public parking lot just behind the location. Report of damage to passenger side of vehicle. Suspect vehicle was a white pickup with a ladder rack.
SATURDAY, MAY 8
6:44 a.m. Trespass, 3425 SE Harbor Dr. 911 report of a verbal disturbance in the apartment office. Responded but returned after additional 911 call for female causing damage inside apartment. Suspect taken into custody and transported to LCPD. Cited and released for trespass II.
11:42 a.m. Burglary, 3635 NW Port Ave. Caller reported shed broken into at location. Lock cut/damaged and two Royobi lawn tools reported missing.
1:39 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds. Report of male using ID that when scanned comes back to female.
3:15 p.m. Crash, NW 44th St./NW Logan Rd. Office responded to hit and run involving a vehicle and scooter.
7:13 p.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds. Security reported a known suspect was on the property who had been permanently trespassed in 2013.
7:34 p.m. Theft, 2310 NE Reef Ave., Skate Park. Caller reported theft of a wallet and skateboard from the vehicle. Bank card used at south Shell. Skateboard described as board only, no trucks or wheels, brand new with a dragon on it. Suspect was a female with short black hair.
SUNDAY, MAY 9
1:04 a.m. Crash, 1777 NW 44th St. Caller reported a crash in the parking lot.
2:29 a.m. DUII, 4031 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported known suspect was parked in a vehicle on a flower bed. Suspect arrested and cited and released on DUII.
10:00 p.m. Disturbance, 720 SE Quay Ave. 911 call, open line with active disturbance in the background. Male contacted outside and attempted to flee. Taser deployed. Suspect taken into custody for resisting arrest, assault IV, assault on peace officer, disorderly conduct II and aggravated harassment. Suspect taken to Lincoln County Jail.
