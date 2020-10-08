The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, SEPT. 28
3:28 a.m. Suspicious Activity, NW 15th St./NW Harbor Ave. Report of suspicious subject that ran eastbound on 15th St. carrying a large duffle bag. Subject dropped duffle bag per caller, located at 1284 NW 15th St.
11:03 a.m. Suspicious Activity, SW Beach Ave. Caller reported female stole his backpack three weeks ago. This occurred somewhere on Beach Ave. Caller said he has attempted to get backpack from female and was cited and released in Newport on Sept. 25 for Assault. Caller made concerning comments to officer about getting his backpack from the female.
7:28 p.m. Found Property, 1635 NW Harbor Ave., Coho Inn. LG phone with red case turned into front counter. Found on beach in front of motel.
8:35 p.m. Extra Patrol, 4910 SE Hwy 101. Caller reported a male with black hair, black beard, in a silver four door sedan has asked her for sexual favors six times over the last few weeks. Caller advised to call when he is in the area.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 29
2:36 a.m. Follow Up, 145 NW Inlet Ave. Checking location for caller’s stolen vehicle. Reservation made at location on her stolen credit card. Subaru is in Portland stolen.
9:40 a.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Subject at LCPD to turn in wallet found.
10:00 a.m. Stolen Vehicle, 1070 SE 1st St., Ocean Breeze. Caller reported vehicle stolen from location. Vehicle last in possession of known subject.
12:17 p.m. Theft/FIR, 120 SE Hwy 101, Cap’n Gulls. Patrick Henry Alexander Martin, born 8//85, contacted at location and in possession of stolen property. Martin Cited and released for Theft III.
12:37 p.m. Theft, 4801 SW 48th Ct. Caller reported purse stolen from in front of her garage.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30
3:05 p.m. Trespass, 3350 NE Hwy 101, Starbucks. Business staff reported subject on property harassing patrons, blocking vehicles in drive thru.
3:17 p.m. Theft, 950 SE 32nd St. Caller reported theft of her prescription drugs on Sept. 21.
4:56 p.m. Disturbance, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Rocky Gonzalez, born 3/24/86, was in front of the police department yelling. Gonzalez taken into custody for Disorderly Conduct and Trespassing.
THURSDAY, OCT. 1
12:36 a.m. DUII, NW 34th St./Hwy 101. Stephen S. Eubanks, born 3/28/79, taken into custody for DUII. Care Care Tow Pro arrived on scene for an impound tow. Eubanks cited and released for DUII.
6:17 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 3327 NW Hwy 101. Caller was asked to call 911 by a male reporting a female may have been assaulted. Officers made contact with female, she reported she was hit and threatened by a male subject. Report was taken for possible menacing.
9:02 a.m. Missing Person, 1531 SE Oar Ave., Renew Consulting. Caller reported client missing since last night, may have gotten a ride to Portland. History of Schizophrenia, hallucinations, prostitution, drug use and theft. No recent suicidal comments. Subject returned at approximately 11:45 a.m.
Extra Patrol, 1030 SE Oar Ave., BiMart. Someone cut the foam pad at the loading dock, possibly in attempt to access storage trailer. Extra patrol requested.
Extra Patrol, 3915 NW Jetty Ave. Caller is property manager at location. Reported transients are possibly camping in the bushes in the front lawn of the cottage ant the apartments behind Chinook Winds. Possible evidence that they had a fire as well. Extra night time patrol requested.
10:43 a.m. Theft, 1955NW 39th St. Caller reported multiple tools stolen overnight. All tools marked with ‘KB’ on the battery packs. Location is right next to the Oksenholt building, caller thinks they may have video of the incident.
11:18 a.m. Extra Patrol, 2442 NE Voyage Lp. Locked community mailbox broken into and two packages stolen. No suspects.
2:16 p.m. Follow Up, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Caller reported Emigdio Lopez Reyes, born 4/30/76, was causing a disturbance at the Logan Rd. entrance to Safeway. Lopez Reyes cited and released for Criminal Trespass II in relation to incident at Starbucks the day before.
Extra Patrol, 4960 NE Voyage Ave. Report of damage to locked community mailboxes. No access gained. Looks like someone used vice grips in attempt to pry locking mechanism. No suspects.
4:22 p.m. Theft, 4031 NW Hwy 101, North Shell. Caller reported her wallet was stolen from her vehicle at approximately 2:30 a.m. Wallet contained US Bank debit card, EBT card, OR ID, Social Security card, and $400 cash. Caller advised that North Shell may have video of incident.
5:45 p.m. Menacing, 4060 N Hwy 101, McDonalds. Victim reported that a male pointed a gun at him. Officer responded.
FRIDAY, OCT. 2
1:16 a.m. Suspicious Vehicle, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported vehicle parked in parking lot, male appearing to smoke something out of a pipe. Changing location of vehicle between lots. Stephen C. Ashworth, born 2/9/83, was cited and released on two warrants out of Washington County and Columbia County.
8:53 a.m. Recovered Stolen Vehicle, NW 26th St., Beach Access. Report of vehicle with window smashed out and battery removed parked at beach access. Vehicle confirmed stolen out of Vancouver, Wash.
11:10 a.m. Follow Up, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds. Vehicle was driving to Chinook Winds, male exiting vehicle and entering casino. Jeremiah Willis, born 7/24/93, arrested on nationwide DOC warrant out of Washington, additional charges of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon x3, Possession of Burglary Tools, UUMV, Possession of Stolen Vehicle, pending warrants also out of Washington that will be addressed when he is returned to state. Willis transported to LCPD and then to Lincoln County Jail.
12:22 p.m. Suspicious Vehicle, 4069 NW Logan Rd. Driver parked abruptly and walked off from location. Ignition appeared to be punched out. Vehicle was also displaying a disabled placard belonging to a deceased person. Officer made contact with the driver. Plate and disabled placard seized. Driver cited for Driving Suspended, Driving Uninsured, Failure to Display Plates and Unlawful Use of a Disabled Permit.
2:07 p.m. Theft, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd., Sunglass Hut. Report of theft, possibly four pairs of sunglasses.
3:21 p.m. Extra Patrol, 184 NW Inlet Ave. Request of extra patrol at location between 2 a.m. and 5 p.m. due to recent theft.
Found Property, 2945 NW Jetty Ave., Surftides. Caller reported finding a small baggie of a crystal substance and a pipe in a room after tenants check out.
9:35 p.m. Theft, 2133 NW Inlet Ave., Nordic Motel. Victim reported that his wallet was stolen.
11:24 p.m. Hit and run, 1777 NW 44th St. Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported a vehicle hit a pole in elite parking area, then left the scene.
SATURDAY, OCT. 3
9:46 a.m. Found Property, Taft 51st St. Beach Access. Caller found rose gold iPhone 11 on the beach a few days ago. Brought to LCPD to turn it in.
Extra Patrol, 2250 NE Hwy 101, Starbucks. Caller reported chronic problem with Starbucks customers blocking sidewalk with their vehicles. Caller uses a walker to get around and reports the traffic is making it unsafe for pedestrians. Extra patrol requested due to ongoing nature of problem.
10:26 a.m. Crash, SE Hwy 101/SE 51st St. Report of a two vehicle, non-injury/non-blocking crash at location.
1:03 p.m. Crash, NW 22nd/Hwy 101. Report of a two vehicle, non-injury/non-blocking crash at location.
3:13 p.m. Crash, 3521 SW Hwy 101. Callers reported single vehicle crash. Vehicle was in the ditch and facing the wrong way. Driver walked off and tried to hide a liquor bottle. Wesley S. Posney, born 8/21/88, taken into custody and transported to LCPD. Posney cited and released for DUII and Driving While Suspended.
6:34 p.m. Disturbance, 2224 NE Hwy 101, Dairy Queen. Report of male in parking lot yelling and getting into vehicles. Emigdio Lopez Reyes, born 4/30/78, contacted trespassed from Dairy Queen, cited and released for Disorderly Conduct II.
7:30 p.m. Found Property, 5910 NW Logan Rd., Roads End State Park. Found flip flops and cell phone in front of their car.
8:16 p.m. Impound Vehicle, SE 27th St./ SE Hwy 101. Traffic stop initiated, vehicle impound for no insurance.
11:01 p.m. Found Property, 2700 NE 14th St., Regatta Park. Request officer check location for black Northface backpack. Backpack located, taken to LCPD.
11:24 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 145 NW Inlet Ave., Sea Gypsy. Caller reported someone kicked in their hotel room door, saw large male outside, but was not sure if he was responsible.
SUNDAY, OCT. 4
1:12 a.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Caller reported her son’s electric scooter was stolen from the bike rack in front of casino while he was at work.
2:42 a.m. Trespass, 4031 NW Hwy 101, Shell Station. Report of a male and female who have been previously trespassed from location, were back on property causing a scene. Both were cited and released for Trespass.
2:52 a.m. Fraud, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Casino reported three counterfeit $50 bills.
7:33 a.m. Car Clout, 4430 SE Hwy 101, Best Western. Caller reported vehicle broken into wile parked at location. No damage reported, vehicle left unlocked. Gym bag and miscellaneous camping equipment missing.
9:51 a.m. Theft, 3031 NE West Devils Lake Rd. Reported theft of ‘Kona Blast’ hard tail bike with red Easton grips, teal pedals with white lettering ‘WTB,’ value $1,000. Reported stolen from apartment bike rack.
11:32 a.m. Burglary, 247 SW Hwy 101, Subway. Caller reported an ex-employee had made a copy of the door key. He entered the business this morning and stole $75 at about 5:30 a.m. Caller is sending officer more video to firmly identify the suspect.
3:09 p.m. Theft, 3026 NE Hwy 101, Safari Town Surf Shop. Caller reported theft of skateboard from location. Suspect seen at skatepark by other patrons with stolen property.
4:11 p.m. Disturbance/POH, 1249 NW 15th St., Sea Rest Motel. Both hotels reported female yelling outside, screaming at male associated with Seagull Motel. Female highly intoxicated, transported to hospital.
6:19 p.m. Disturbance, 3468 NE Hwy 101. Report of a disturbance between two subjects. One subject reportedly came home drunk. Roy Moroyoqui, born 1/12/94, transported to LCPD, cited and released for Disorderly Conduct II.
7:05 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 1734 SE Hwy 101. Report of broken window on front door.
7:43 p.m. Extra Patrol, 2830 NE Lake Dr. Report from neighbors seeing a prowler at 3:30 a.m. Male in a hoodie, checking doors.
9:35 p.m. Disturbance, 1512 SE Hwy 101, Autobahn 101. Report of male fighting with others. Jay D. Rocha, born 12/16/66, taken into custody, cited and released for Assault IV.
10:36 p.m. Assault, 1015 SW 16th St. Report that Jay D. Rocha, born 12/16/66, beat him up when they got back to the house. Rocha gone upon arrival.
10:50 p.m. Suspicious Vehicle, SW Bard Rd., Agnes Creek Open Space. Vehicle found unoccupied in roadway. Care Care Tow Pro removed the vehicle.
