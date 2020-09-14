The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, AUGUST 31
12:30 a.m. Harassment, 1777 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported possible assault. Subject cited and released for Harassment.
10:34 a.m. Theft, 4031 NW Hwy 101, Shell. Male threatened gas attendant and left without paying for $10 gas in black Dodge Ram quad cab with no plates.
1:18 p.m. Assault, 1547 SE 3rd St. Caller reported that two individuals showed up, and one held her down while the other took the caller’s dog.
2:47 p.m. Extra Patrol, 2490 NE Hwy 101. Request night shift attempt contact at two camps in the wooded area, just north of the church to identify the subjects camping there.
4:00 p.m. Disturbance, 1014 NE Hwy 101, Paradise Inn. Report of a male and female yelling inside a room. David Boswell, born 9/28/58, arrested for Assault IV and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
5:13 p.m. Hit and Run, SE 19th St./Hwy 101. Report of a black possible H2 Hummer that struck another vehicle.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
4:15 a.m. Extra Patrol, 2735 NW Inlet. Flagged down by employee requesting extra patrol form 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. in their new parking area due to increased transient activity.
10:11 a.m. Warrant Arrest, 2490 NE Hwy 101, St. James Episcopal Church. Came across subjects while checking wooded area along driveway north side of the property. Janelle J. Klaar, born 6/13/83, was taken into custody on a misdemeanor warrant out of Lincoln County for FTA possession of meth, cited and released to appear.
12:29 p.m. Missing Property, 1618 NE Oar Ave. Handgun missing from normal place. Report taken for missing .38 caliber Smith and Wesson Snubnose 6 shot, black rubber handle, silver in color.
1:31 p.m. Extra Patrol, 1153 SE 3rd St. House under construction. Having problems with transients trespassing on the property.
11:32 p.m. Disturbance, 5001 SW Hwy 101. Report of a fight between two females outside the Snug. Jennifer Burkdoll, born 4/22/85, arrested, cited and released on warrant out of Lincoln County.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
2:53 a.m. Found Property, 1713 NW 21st St. Knife found after possible siphoning of gas.
8:25 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 660 SE Hwy 101, Posh Wash. Damage to dumpster and vacuum machines.
8:34 a.m. Burglary, 1565 NW 31st Pl. Arrived to find residence burglarized via garage.
11:46 a.m. Runaway, 2439 NE 29th St. Report that son had runaway and was possibly in Yamhill County.
1:50 p.m. Traffic Crash, 2981 SW Hwy 101, Dory Cove. Two vehicle crash blocking, possible injury. Information exchanged, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Pac West responded. Lincoln City towing towed both vehicles.
3:07 p.m. Found Property, Taft 51st St. Access. Cell phone found on the beach, gray ‘ZTE.’
Extra Patrol, 3048 SW Anchor, lot south of location on gravel access road. Vehicle broken down on access road with occupants staying inside. Advised vehicle would be moved.
5:15 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Wallet found on Hwy 101 near the Rocking Horse Antique store.
7:41 p.m. Domestic, 2314 NE 21st St. Caller reported husband had hit her and son. No medical requested. Elliot D. Hartt, born 3/29/61, arrest on Sept. 3 for Domestic Assault IV and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
3:19 p.m. Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd., LCPD. Subject came into LCPD to turn in ammo for destruction.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
10:50 a.m. Theft, 2945 NW Jetty Ave., Surftides. Caller reported damage to hotel room at the location. Heater taken off wall, linens and all room amenities taken. Transient was reported to be squatting inside.
11:17 a.m. Burglary/Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 2945 NW Jetty Ave., Surftides. Squatters located inside additional room at location. Nationwide extradition warrant confirmed out of Colorado doc-fugative operations of PV 1st degree Assault. Billy John Radan, born 8/9/1982, was taken into custody for Burglary II and Warrant, and was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
12:45 p.m. Crash, NE 34th St/NE Hwy 101. Report of a hit and run crash. White Yukon left the scene. Driver cited and released for Failure to Perform Duties of Driver and Reckless Driving.
4:07 p.m. Crash, 4648 SE Hwy 101 S Chevron. Report of two vehicle non-injury crash at location. Vehicles moved into parking lot.
5:21 p.m. Overdose, 3129 NW Mast Ave. Caller reports subject took two handfuls of unknown pills in front of him.
5:42 p.m. Crash, 3350 NE Hwy 101 Starbucks. Non-injury head on crash at location.
8:16 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 1900 Block of NE Highway 101. Chenoa K. Kanis, born 10/11/1977, cited and released on state-wide Felony Warrant out of Polk County for FTA Dangerous Drugs.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
1:42 a.m. DUII, 3173 NE West Devils Lake Rd. Chinook Winds Casino security reported an intoxicated male had left the casino after being advised not to drive. David J. Schneider, born 1/27/1967, was taken into custody for DUII and transported to Lincoln City Police Department.
2:50 a.m. Warrant Service, 1140 SE Oar Ave. Welfare check conducted on subject at the Bi-Mart parking lot. Jordan M. Whiteley, born 12/27/1993, cited and released on Lincoln County Misdemeanor Warrant for Criminal Mischief II.
8:02 a.m. Theft, 4157 N Hwy 101, Lighthouse Coin Laundry. Caller reported theft of miscellaneous property while at location.
11:35 a.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 4095 Logan Road Verizon. Subject contacted at location. Nationwide extradtion warrant confirmed out of Colorado doc-fugative operations for Burglary, Possession I-II, Vehicular Eluding, additional Felony Warrants confirmed out of Lincoln County for crimes against a person, Identity Theft I, and Forgery II. Shelly Lee Randan, born 1/26/1978, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
12:53 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE Devils Lake Rd. Caller at Police Department to turn in ammo for destruction.
1:16 p.m. Found Property, 5007 NW Jetty Ave. Caller reported finding miscellaneous objects at location.
2:34 p.m. Found Property, 1102 SW Coast Ave./Canyon Dr. Wallet found at location and brought to Lincoln County Police Department.
5:25 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th Street Chinook Winds Casino. Caller reporting daughter’s phone was stolen last night.
8:45 p.m. Fight, 1604 NE Hwy 101, Old Oregon Tavern. Caller reporting fight at location. Joshua M. Straub, born 6/20/1990, arrested for Disorderly Conduct II.
8:57 p.m. Found Property, 1604 NE Hwy 101, Old Oregon Tavern. Found wallet was given to officer responding to another call.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
7:04 p.m. Shoplift, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Caller advised male left store with cart full of unpaid merchandise and left in vehicle southbound Hwy 101 from location with female driver.
10:07 p.m. Disturbance, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Caller reporting male refusing to leave, belligerent and not listening to security. Gabriela Davis, born 9/5/1998, was taken into custody, transported to Lincoln County Jail, and charged with Trespass II, Disorderly Conduct II, Attempt to Assault, two counts of Harassment, two counts of Resisting Arrest, and Interfering with a peace officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.