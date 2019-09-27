The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police, Lincoln County Sheriff, and Oregon State Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, SEPT. 16
10:24 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 3780 Spyglass Ridge Dr. Case number issued for threat assessment.
2:10 p.m. Abandoned Auto, NW 26th St./NW Jetty Ave. Lincoln City Towing responded for abandoned Chevy Tahoe.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 17
12:40 a.m. Animal, Roads End area. While on patrol, an officer observed a medium to large black with white patch dog running toward the beach. Officer advised the dog was not friendly.
Extra Patrol Request, SE 51st St./SE 48th St./S Schooner Creek. Caller reported people speeding in the area between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. every morning. Caller said there is a white jeep in particular, female driver and male passenger. Caller asked them to slow down and male flipped him off and recorded him on his cell phone.
1:31 p.m. Theft, 2185 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported an unknown customer dropped cash in the lobby on 9/13/19 and an employee had found it and put it in the caller’s officer. Money is now missing.
2:14 p.m. Suspicious Vehicle, 1410 SE Hwy 101. Officer attempted contact with vehicle due to it leaking oil all down the highway. Driver left vehicle prior to officer arrival.
3:28 p.m. AOA, 800 SW HWY 101, Lincoln City Sporting Goods. Oregon State Police reported a firearm at location is listed as stolen out of Laredo Police Department in Texas. Firearm was seized for safekeeping.
Criminal Mischief, 4700 SE Hwy 101. Caller reported his ice machine was damaged by transients.
7:12 p.m. AOA/Warrant Arrest, 4355 N Hwy 101, Terp Collective. Caller reported subject going through their trash. Holly Lovingood, born 10/5/77, was located with two misdemeanor warrants and taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
7:37 p.m. Warrant Arrest, N 101/36th St. Martin Andrew Cordova, born 11/26/62, was taken into custody on Marion County Warrant charging Criminal Mischief II. He was cited and released.
7:47 p.m. AOA/Warrant Arrest, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Andrew Ainslie, born 4/30/90, walked into Lincoln City Police Department to find out why officers were looking for him. Ainslie was taken into custody on Misdemeanor Warrant for Probation Violation and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18
7:38 a.m. Assist on Arrest, SW 35th ST/SW Anchor Ave. Beach Access, Jennifer Franklin, born 8/9/91, and Robin Heiner, born 4/29/71, were reported camping at the public beach access. Both were found to have municipal warrants out of Roseburg for Theft. Both subjects were cited and released on warrants.
8:40 a.m. Domestic Disturbance, SW 32nd ST/SW Hwy 101. Multiple callers reported a physical domestic disturbance at the bus stop.
8:59 a.m. Burglary, 660 SE Highway 10. Caller reported someone stole laundry soap vending unit from the wall some time last night.
10:27 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 3128 NE Hwy 101. Tiny Sumera, born 3/20/81, was reported at P&P office and had a warrant. Sumera was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Jail on a state-wide felony warrant for probation violation.
5:41 p.m. Dog Bite, 1590 SE 19th St. Victim reported that his neighbor’s dog lunged at him and bit him.
5:54 p.m. Crash, NE Devils Lake BV/Highway 101. Two vehicle motor vehicle accident. Both vehicles towed by Lincoln City Towing.
9:50 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St. Chinook Winds Casino. Report of ticket stolen.
11:25 a.m. Suspicious Activity, NW 15th St. Beach Access. Report of a male earlier in the day on the beach, possibly selling drugs. Was staying in a cave and has his vehicle with him.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 19
2:41 a.m. Ordinance Violation, NW 15th St. Beach Access. Subject was cited and released for reckless burning, depositing of trash within 100 yards of waterway and camping on public property.
8:14 a.m. Abandon Tow, 29th Dr./NE 2200 Block. Vehicle was tagged to be towed on 9/9/19 if not removed. Vehicle was towed 9/19/19 by Car Care Tow.
3:33 p.m. Found Property, 1777 NW 44th St. Chinook Winds Casino. Chinook Winds Casino security reported someone turned in a wallet and some keys found on the beach.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 20
1:49 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St. Chinook Winds Casino. Caller reported that her wallet was stolen out of her purse while at the casino.
4:48 p.m. Theft, 4802 NE Voyage Ave. A2. Victim reports theft of front license plate, reported to DMV, has not replaced.
12:23 p.m. Theft, 1770 NW 44th St. Chinook Winds Casino. Victim reported that cans were taken out of the back of his vehicle on 9/12/19.
8:51 p.m. Theft, 5201 SW Highway 101. Caller reported theft of 25 lb fish box.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 21
3:43 a.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 4157 N Highway 101. Dmitri Jamal Laney, born 4/17/88, and Lindsey Kay Erickson, born 10/28/82, were contacted for camping violation, felony warrant and charged with interfering with peace officer and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
7:34 a.m. Fraud, 4031 NW Hwy 101, North Shell Station. Caller reported graveyard shift received counterfeit $100 bills.
7:50 a.m. Fraud, 1777 NW 44th St. Chinook Winds Casino. Caller reported subject attempting to pass counterfeit $100 bill. Bennett consented to a search of his motel room.
8:52 a.m. Theft, 3232 SE Harbor Dr. Caller reported sometime last night someone broke into her husband’s jeep and stole a small green tacklebox with $50 worth of gear inside of it.
10:26 a.m. Crash, 2981 SW Hwy 101. Vehicle vs. bicycle crash. No injuries or blocking traffic.
10:26 a.m. Theft, 2171 NW Mast Ave. Caller reported a FedEx package containing 40 books was stolen from her porch yesterday.
3:23 p.m. Theft, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller reports he witnessed a black SUV pull up to another black SUV, smash out a window, grab something and drive away.
9:52 p.m. Trespass, 4157 N Highway 101. Caller reported female transient sleeping in drive thru at Columbia Bank. Subject left lighthouse square and was cited at McDonalds for trespass.
10:12 p.m. DUII Crash, 1452 NE 6th Dr. Report of single vehicle crash in area of campground. Vehicle previously called in as intoxicated driver. Field Sobriety Tests performed on scene. Regina Jeannie Terease Henson, born 8/17/69, was taken into custody for DUII and transported to Lincoln City Police Department. Vehicle towed by Lincoln City Towing and entered into LEDS/NCIC as impound.
6:52 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. LCPD. Wallet turned into the police department. Subject was a resident of Stayton but was notified that the wallet is here.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 22
1:26 a.m. Assault, 1777 NW 44th St. Chinook Winds Casino. Report of subject assaulting a second person. Suspect was taken into custody for assault, harassment, criminal mischief, and transported to the Lincoln City Police Department.
11:56 a.m. Suspicious Person, 1604 NE Hwy 101, Old Oregon Tavern. Caller reports male came into bar, talking about a fight with his girlfriend, and waking up to a chainsaw. Male had blood on his cheek. Phone contact was made with female. She is not in a domestic relationship with the male and she is not harmed.
3:16 a.m. Hit and Run, 2306 NE 34th St. Vehicle was hit by a turquoise van driven by a male. Male pulled over but then left the scene. Toyota was towed by car care as a no preference tow.
6:24 p.m. Found Property, 860 SW 51st St. Caller reports finding a wallet on the sidewalk.
8:42 p.m. Animal, 2004 NW 36th St. Deer injured by vehicle, possible broken leg.
