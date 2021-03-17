The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, MARCH 8
5:54 a.m. Trespass, 4031 NW Hwy 101, Shell. Subject refused to leave the location. After officer left, subject went in making threats to employees. Subject cited and released for verbal harassment and was trespassed from the property.
7:10 a.m. Extra Patrol, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Male had been sleeping on the porch of the chamber of commerce. Caller stated that he is 250-300 pounds, has been told that he can’t sleep on the premises.
10:30 a.m. Theft, 3478 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported theft of a $20 wooden pipe.
9:23 a.m. 1149 SE 3rd St. Caller reported graffiti on the back of the city’s pump house.
1:33 p.m. Impound Tow, SW 32nd/Hwy 101. Traffic Stop initiated. Driver cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
1:13 p.m. DUII, SE High School Dr./Hwy 101. Driver taken into custody for DUII near location after off duty OSP reported a driving complaint. Driver cited and released from LCPD for DUII, reckless endangering, refusing to take an intox test, failure to carry proof of insurance.
TUESDAY, MARCH 9
11:56 a.m. Theft, 1461 NW 17th. Report of theft of mail.
12:54 p.m. Theft, 1400 SE 19th St. Report of theft of a catalytic convertor.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10
2:20 a.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Male excluded for six months after refusing to leave the property.
9:33 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 4422 NE Devils Lake Rd. Subject contacted with warrants out of Harney County. Suspect arrested and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
1:24 p.m. Theft, 1635 NE 17th St. Reports of checks stolen from a mailbox and cashed.
1:24 p.m. Bite, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Report of a child bit by a dog at the outlet mall.
11:16 p.m. DUII, NE Devils Lake Blvd./Hwy 101. Driver taken into custody after a driving complaint. Vehicle impounded, driver charged with DUII, reckless driving and failure to carry.
THURSDAY, MARCH 11
7:03 a.m. Impound Tow, S 28th/Hwy 101 Car Care responded for tow of black 2019 Toyota.
9:36 a.m. Assist on Arrest, SW 51st St./SW Ebb Ave. Multiple callers reported a male beating a small lab puppy. Fire and medics dispatched due to the suspect bleeding from his hand from a bite. Male declined medical and was transported to Lincoln County Jail for a Lincoln County warrant. Animal control responded to pick up the puppy.
11:36 a.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Tablet found in the Delake Area, was turned into LCPD.
4:21 p.m. Extra Patrol, 4845 SE Hwy 101, South Kenny's IGA. Caller requested extra patrol due to someone attempting to pry open door.
9:36 p.m. Theft, 1631 NW Hwy 101. Victim reported that her purse was taken. Black leather Mudd purse containing EBT card, marijuana and pipe, $25 cash and Ashley Inn room key card.
FRIDAY, MARCH 12
7:25 a.m. Hit and Run, 184 NW Inlet Ave. Caller reported her vehicle was hit which resulted in damage to the left rear of her vehicle. Stop sign was also struck and knocked over. No information regarding suspect vehicle.
7:38 a.m. Theft, 1405 SW Hwy 101, NW Natural Gas. Caller reported items missing from vehicles. Generators, power tools. No damage to vehicles.
9:39 a.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Citizen turned in cell phone she found in the women's restroom at D River Wayside.
10:13 a.m. Fraud, 540 NE Hwy 101, LC Cultural Center. Caller reported fraudulent checks being cashed from the center's account.
11:06 a.m. Shoplift, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Caller reported female shoplifter in store, currently detained and cooperative. Subject cited and released for Theft III.
1:42 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 869 SW 51st St. Caller reported a semi trailer in the area was unable to turn around. Trailer damaged light pole in front of Tree and Sea.
SATURDAY, MARCH 13
9:05 a.m. Theft, 2114 SE Hwy 101, Bear Valley Nursery. Caller reported $300 wind chimes stolen.
10:08 a.m. Theft, 2945 NW Jetty Ave., Surftides Resort. Caller reported vehicle was broken into sometime during the night. Caller reported damage to the vehicles and items missing.
12:16 p.m. Assist on Arrest, NE 47th St./NE Voyage Ave. Subject contacted in area. Felony warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County for possession of amphetamine. Subject cited and released.
12:41 p.m. Found Property, NW Lee Ave./NW 33rd St. Subject at LCPD to turn in a Samsung cell phone found near location.
6:49 p.m. Burglary, 3219 NE Tide Ave. Caller reported duplex was broken into sometime in the last three weeks. Door closed and secure upon arrival.
SUNDAY, MARCH 14
12:31 a.m. DUII, 95 SW Hwy 101, D River Wayside. Traffic stop initiated at location, FSTS performed and driver taken into custody. Cited and released for DUII.
6:15 a.m. Disorderly Conduct, NW 44th/NW Logan Rd. Multiple calls regarding screaming and sitting in the roadway, failed to identify until en route to Lincoln County Jail for fingerprints. Cited and released for Disorderly Conduct.
8:39 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 4060 N Hwy 101, McDonalds. Traffic stop initiated. Protection order confirmed out of Vancouver, Wash. Misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Polk County for obstructing police, disorderly conduct. Subject taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail. Cited and released for warrant.
