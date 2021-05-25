The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. See the full week’s police blotter at thenewsguard.com.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, MAY 17
12:11 p.m. Theft, 1777, NW 44th St. Caller advised theft of purse at location.
4:43 p.m. Theft, 1301 NW 21st. Caller reported IPad possibly stolen from location.
TUESDAY, MAY 18
12:39 a.m. Impound, NW 39th St./NW Lee Ave. Traffic stop initiated, driver was driving while suspended. Vehicle impounded by Car Care.
9:34 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 1040 SW 62nd St. Caller reported someone texting her was in violation of a no stalking order.
12:14 p.m. Theft, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported female attempting to steal shoes from location. Female cited and released for theft II.
2:14 p.m. Domestic, 2185 NW Hwy 101. Caller advised a physical domestic was occurring at location.
3:16 p.m. Burglary, 2215 NW Keel Ave. Caller reported coming home to house broken into, items taken including a Katana sword valued at $1,500 and five Hawk hatchets.
8:59 p.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Subject taken into custody after refusing to leave the casino.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 19
1:44 a.m. Disturbance, 2543 SW Anemone Ave. Caller reported and intoxicated male at the location started a fight. Officer responded. Suspect charged with furnishing alcohol to minors. Transported to LCPD. Cited and released.
5:03 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 2159 NW Hwy 101, Imagine That. Caller reported her tire was slashed on her Jeep.
6:53 p.m. Warrant, Hwy 101, MP 119. Subject cited and released on Multnomah Circuit Court warrant charging assault III.
8:09 p.m. Assault, 4430 SE Hwy 101, Best Western. Subject taken into custody after victim reported she was assaulted.
11:01 p.m. Traffic, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Near Rite Aid. Officer initiated traffic stop, driver provided false information. Driver taken into custody for giving false information and on a Washington County warrant charging theft II. Cited and released from LCPD. Vehicle towed by Car Care.
THURSDAY, MAY 20
Extra Patrol, 2150 NE Oar Pl., Lincoln City Community Center. Caller requested extra patrol at night due to transients sleeping around the facility and a white motor home with subjects coming and going from it.
9:16 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 4422 NE West Devils Lake Blvd. Subject cited and released on two Lincoln County warrants.
11:37 a.m. Fraud, 1030 SE Oar Ave., BiMart. Report of a subject attempting to obtain a fraudulent prescription. Subject contacted, cited and released for prescription fraud.
12:43 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller turned in a cell phone and ID that was found.
2:15 p.m. Crash, 2174 NE Hwy 101. Report of a two vehicle crash at location, non-blocking, non-injury. Pulled over into parking lot of location.
7:05 p.m. Warrant, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Subject cited and released on Lincoln County warrant charging parole violation on possession of a controlled substance, interfering with peace officer and theft III. Also cited on a Clatsop County warrant charging parole violation on supplying contraband.
8:24 p.m. Disturbance, 4090 NE Hwy 101. Officer contacted subjects arguing on the side of the road. Male had a warrant for a parole violation on original robbery charge. Subject ran and was tracked by K9.
