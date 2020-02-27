The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17
Extra Patrol, 6305 NE Port Dr. Report of male in dark hoodie pulled over face, ringing her video doorbell and running down the hill and a group of multiple kids ringing the doorbell and running.
7:22 a.m. Trespass, 660 Hwy 101, Posh Wash. Caller reported a male subject inside the business refusing to leave property. Jeremy Dean House, born 10/31/86, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
10:56 a.m. Burglary, 6225 NW Logan Rd. Caller reported vacation house entered sometime last night. Car keys taken from residence to access vehicle parked in the driveway, two backpack and miscellaneous property taken.
11:32 a.m. Found Property, 145 NW Inlet Ave, Sea Gypsy. Caller found a Visa gift car on the beach, property brought to LCPD.
12:54 p.m. Found Property, NE 11th St./NE Oar Ave. Subject at LCPD turned in cell phone found at location.
3:36 p.m. Theft, 3910 NE Hwy 101, Taco Bell. Purse taken from location.
3:55 p.m. POH, 2530 NE 31st St. Caller reported subject left the apartment with a butane torch and was concerned about them hurting themselves.
11:30 p.m. DUII, 950 SE 32nd St., Spyglass Apartments. Caller reported her boyfriend was drunk and angry but had left the residence when he realized she was on the phone. Officers searched for the vehicle until the vehicle returned to the original location. Jeremy J. Blochlinger, born 7/22/78, was taken into custody for DUII, transported to LCPD where he was cited, released and given a courtesy ride back to his residence.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18
2:28 p.m. Found Property, NW Logan Rd. Caller brought a kite surfing harness to LCPD.
9:04 p.m. Theft, 1527 SE 3rd St. Caller reported her mail being opened at location.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19
3:45 p.m. Theft, 801 SW Hwy 101, McKays. Security reported that two hours ago a female stole a pack of jerky and left the store.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20
1:49 p.m. Theft, SW 50th St. Officer located a vehicle with a smashed driver side window parked at the old hershey’s lot. Victim called in later and reported the theft of items in the vehicle: a military green flight bag was taken containing three complete Airforce uniforms with the last name ‘Suel,’ a military canteen with carrier, army issued k-bar knife, military first aid kit, which is vacuum sealed, cammo gas mask with sealed canister, army bullet proof vest and cold weather cammo jacket with liner.
2:35 p.m. Theft, 2320 NE Hwy 101, Chevron. Report of missing money and manager responsible for the money did not finish his shift.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21
9:21 a.m. Abandon Auto, 3700 SW Anchor Ct. Lincoln City Towing towed 1987 white Dodge as abandoned auto.
10:30 a.m. Extra Patrol Request, Trailhead to God’s Thumb. Last night while coming down trail in dark the caller saw a male hiding on trail, three other males with white vehicle parked at bottom near caller’s vehicle. No contact was made but thought it was suspicious.
1:14 p.m. PCS Heroin, 2150 NE Oar Pl. Received call of male sleeping in sleeping bag on basketball court at community center. Subject issued 30-day park exclusion for community center, seized substance for testing, heroin.
2:33 p.m. Extra Patrol, 145 NW Inlet Ave. Report of a male on a bicycle threatened to come back and mess up her vehicle after a confrontation.
5:55 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 3001 NW Hwy 101. Call received of an unconscious male who has vomited on himself in the Puerto Vallarta Restaurant. Jason McIntyre, born 7/19/87, was arrested on detainer for Parole Violation and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
10:48 p.m. Intox, 1330 NE Hwy 101, Cruise Inn. Caller reported there were two male subjects sitting in a running vehicle in the Cruise Inn gravel parking lot. Caller was concerned that they would drive. After arriving on scene, officers located Gabriel P. Deanda, born 7/14/98, near Marci’s. Deanda was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail on a PO Detainer.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22
12:11 a.m. DUII, 710 SE Hwy 101. NLFR reported a rolling domestic near the Outlet Mall. Vehicle was stopped at Burger King parking lot for no headlights. Officer conducted FSTS. Jason T. Roland, born 11/27/79, was taken into custody for DUII. He was transported to LCPD where was cited and released and given a courtesy transport to Inn at Lincoln City.
4:19 a.m. Hazard Tow, NW 20th St./NW Harbor Ave. Caller reported a vehicle had been parked on the corner partially blocking right of way since at least 1 a.m. Caller was concerned that the vehicle was in the roadway enough that it could be struck by a passing vehicle. Vehicle towed as hazard tow by Car Care.
9:36 a.m. Found Property, SE East Devils Lake Rd., LCPD. Found US Bank debit card. Owner came to pick up card.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23
3:21 a.m. Driving/DUII, 200 SW Ebb. Caller reported a white SUV with no headlights didn’t stop for him in the crosswalk. Uriel Brambila-Uribe, born 3/29/98, was arrested for DUII, cited and released.
5:44 a.m. SW Ebb Ave./SW Hwy 101. Caller advised intoxicated person previously excluded from property left east bound on NW 40th St. toward Hwy 101. Traffic stop initiated, FSTS performed. Donald Arthur Lanegan, born 6/28/61, was taken into custody for DUII and transported to LCPD.
2:07 p.m. Hit and Run, NE Holmes Rd./NE Hwy 101. Caller reported a subject intentionally backed into his vehicle in Burger Kind lot and left. Officer located the vehicle at location and did traffic stop. Andrew I. Aasen, born 4/14/96, was taken into custody, cited and released for hit and run. Cited for driving while suspended and no insurance.
5:31 p.m. Fight, 2134 NE Quay Pl. Caller reported two male family members physically fighting over possible stolen item. Brian P. Steep, born 9/27/70, was taken into custody, charged with assault IV and domestic felony and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
