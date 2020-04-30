The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, APRIL 20
Extra Patrol, 1609 NW 30th St. Resident at location requests additional patrol due to ongoing noise complaints between tenants.
TUESDAY, APRIL 21
10:29 a.m. Stolen Vehicle, 2701 NW Hwy 101. 2018 grey Jeep reported stolen. On April 24, suspect has power of attorney over her mother who tried to report the vehicle as stolen.
1:44 p.m. Hit and Run, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Caller reported a van was hit while parked in Safeway Plaza. Driver side door damaged.
2:25 p.m. Fraud, 2429 NW Hwy 101. Counterfeit $20 at location. Subject attempted to redeem, drove away in silver Honda.
4:49 a.m. Elude, NE East Devils Lake Rd./N Hwy 101. Call of domestic at 950 SE 32nd. Officers attempted to locate male in are and listed vehicle left area from north side of Ridge Apartments. Driver failed to yield to officers. Pursuit continued to NE East Devils Lake Rd./Hwy 101 where subject’s vehicle crashed. Brandon F. Pruett, born 12/2/91, taken into custody and transported to North Lincoln Hospital. Vehicle impounded by Car Care. Pruett transported to Lincoln County Jail.
9:40 a.m. Theft, 3733 SW Anchor Ct. Caller reported theft of packages from residence on April 21.
THURSDAY, APRIL 23
9:27 a.m. DUII, 4700 SE Hwy 101. Caller reported a female yelling she needed a ride to vet, appears intoxicated. Shelly Sullens, born 1/24/54, arrested and cited and released for DUII Alcohol and Driving While Suspended.
2:03 p.m. Missing Person, 3262 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported theft of a gallon of water from north Shell. Subject contacted who was reported missing out of Eugene. Eugene PD removed subject as missing, items returned to Shell.
FRIDAY, APRIL 24
7:58 a.m. Extra Patrol, SE 3rd/SE Jetty. Caller reports that she has had cans stolen off her porch several times over the last couple weeks and this morning around 4 a.m. There was a car idling near her house and bag of cans as well as all that were in her recycle can gone. Caller did not get a good look at the vehicle.
9:30 a.m. Abandoned Tow, SE Spyglass Ridge Rd./SE Harbor Dr. Blue Chevrolet Corvair towed by Car Care Towing.
10:35 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 4800 SE Inlet Ave. Guns seized for safekeeping due to next of kin being ineligible to receive them.
4:02 p.m. DUII, NE 22nd/NE Surf. Call of male in intersection needing assistance. LCPD requested for possible intoxication. Vehicle impounded by Lincoln City Towing.
5:00 p.m. Extra Patrol, 3638 SW Beach Ave. Caller reported hired housekeeper has been staying in location and has caused damage to inside.
SATURDAY, APRIL 25
5:12 a.m. Patrol Info., S Hwy 101/S Drift Creek Rd. Caller reported her brother was in an accident just north of listed location. Subject okay, but will need a tow later since the vehicle is down and embankment.
4:18 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 3820 NE Hwy 101. Caller reports his vehicle being struck by his boss’ husband. Subjects interviewed at LCPD.
SUNDAY, APRIL 26
9:16 a.m. Hit and Run, 2842 NE Holmes Rd. Driver side mirror and rear tail light damage to two vehicle at location.
1:09 p.m. Fraud, 2429 NW Hwy 101. Reports received of a counterfeit $5. Customer seemed unaware it was counterfeit. Bill seized and report taken.
4:17 p.m. Crash, 3105 NW Oar. Caller reports a truck hit a house, damaging roof and gutters.
