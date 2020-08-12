The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, JULY 27
9:00 a.m. Extra Patrol, SE 3rd St./SE Quay Ave. Request for patrol at location to determine if a vehicle is being camped in.
10:08 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 120 SE Mast Ave. Tire slashed on vehicle Saturday night.
11:36 a.m. Found Property, 2345 NE 29th St. Bag of ammunition found. Taken for disposal.
12:04 p.m. Found Property, 4786 SE Hwy 101, Oregon Beach Vacation. Gun Left behind a vacation rental. Gun retained.
4:00 p.m. Crash, NE Hwy 101/NE 22nd St. Gold Ford rearended by a white Volkswagen. Both drivers issued citations.
6:57 p.m. Shoplift, 3478 NE Hwy 101, Northwest Advantage. Caller reported shoplift of a magnetic container and a marijuana display. Caller noticed items missing and checked surveillance footage showing that the incident occurred yesterday.
TUESDAY, JULY 28
7:30 a.m. Extra Patrol, NW 30th St./NW Oar Dr. Request night shift extra patrol for chronic problems with loud fireworks around midnight.
9:24 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 323 SE Oar Ave. Parole officer outside location and saw unknown subject run inside the house. Subject detained.
7:25 a.m. Car Clout, 950 SE 32nd St. Caller found his car had been broken into overnight. Dashboard damaged.
10:44 a.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Report of theft of money caller had left in ticket cash out machine.
2:20 p.m. Extra Patrol, 2313 NE Holmes Rd. Caller waiting for protection order to be served, requesting extra patrol for subject and his vehicle near location.
4:37 p.m. Assault IV, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd., LCPD. Alexander Darnell Pierson, born 6/15/93, taken into custody after victim came to LCPD to report she was assaulted by her boyfriend.
8:28 p.m. Theft, 1501 SE Hwy 101, Lincoln City Post Office. Caller reported that the red newspaper box had been taken.
10:46 p.m. Harassment, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Caller reported a male grabbed her arm while in the store, then stole a bouquet of roses. Subject later paid for the roses, Safeway declined to be a victim.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 29
2:48 a.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Caller reported her wallet fell out of her purse, male guest picked it up and then gave it to a female guest who left the business.
10:13 a.m. Theft, 1635 NW Harbor Ave., Coho Inn. Bicycle stolen out of vehicle that was cabled in back.
11:42 a.m. Found Property, 616 NW Inlet Ave. Caller found mail in his driveway.
12:22 p.m. Disturbance, 801 SW Hwy 101, McKays. Report of two males fighting. Seiji M. Button, born 7/15/96, taken into custody for Assault IV, Harassment and Disorderly Conduct. Transported to Lincoln County Jail.
6:03 p.m. Crash, 1501 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Report of a two-vehicle crash. One driver cited.
8:09 p.m. Fraud, 7015 NW Logan Rd. Victim reported that he rented the property on craigslist. Property owners advised him when he arrived that they don’t rent the house.
THURSDAY, JULY 30
12:59 a.m. Robbery, 1501 NW 40th St. Caller reported a victim was jumped and her purse was stolen. Multiple possible suspects and they may be armed. Suspicious vehicle located a Surftides. Unoccupied. Victim transported to hospital with injuries, vehicle towed, investigation ongoing.
12:49 p.m. Found Property, 565 SW Hwy 101, Space Age. Turning over small bag of possible drugs dropped by customer.
1:35 p.m. Fraud, 2701 NW Hwy 101. Report of fraud involving the social security phone scam requesting money via gift cards.
5:00 p.m. Driving Complaint, 3535 SE Harbor Dr., Ridge Apartments. Caller reported that a Taxi 101 driver was speeding through the parking lot.
FRIDAY, JULY 31
Extra Patrol, 3400 NE Yacht Ave., Holmes Road Park. Requesting extra patrol over night due to heavier traffic after the park is closed. Suspecting possible drug activity.
11:48 a.m. Crash, SE 14th St./S Hwy 101. Report of two vehicle non-injury crash blocking intersection at location. Both vehicle drove away from scene.
12:53 p.m. Crash, NE 22nd St./N Hwy 101. Report of two vehicle non-injury, non-blocking crash at location. Officer reported for information exchange.
5:39 p.m. Theft, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Employee reported that a female left without paying for groceries. Betsy A. Alcorn, born 8/31/63, later cited and released for Theft.
7:19 p.m. Stolen Vehicle, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd., Outlet Mall. Caller reported vehicle was stolen while she was at work at Old Navy. Vehicle was taken some time between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Vehicle later located parked at Rite Aid.
9:11 p.m. Fraud, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported a counterfeit $20 bill.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 1
12:50 a.m. Disturbance, 2772 Se Barnacle Ave. Caller reported that a male staying at the residence was highly intoxicated and threatening people.
1:06 a.m. Fight, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported they had two subjects detained after fighting in the parking lot. Isaac E. Deanda Jr., born 12/23/89, had a misdemeanor warrant out of Lincoln County charging PV - Possession of Meth. Deanna Jr. cited and released on warrant. Both subjects trespassed from casino for six months.
11:30 a.m. Burglary, 1318 SW 69th St. Caller reported shed broken into at location. Damage to pad lock and miscellaneous power tools stolen.
11:42 a.m. Car Clout, 2130 NE 21st St. Caller reported theft of wallet from vehicle while parked at location.
12:53 p.m. Theft, 723 SW Ebb Ave. Caller reported theft of political signs from residence.
Extra Patrol, NE Port Ave./NE 21st St. Possible abandoned vehicle at location. Attempted contact with vehicle, appears someone is living out of van. Request for night shift to check after 2 a.m. for camping violation.
4:36 p.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 4060 NW Hwy 101, McDonalds. Anthony L. Demicell, born 7/17/75, contacted at location. Misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County for FTA - Menacing. Subject cited and released.
5:42 p.m. Fraud, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported counterfeit $50 turned into the sports wagering area.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 2
Extra Patrol, 1990 SE East Devils Lake Rd., Oceanlake Storage. Extra night shift patrol requested. A male in a mask was seen on camera shining a laser at camera.
11:14 a.m. Crash, 2015 NW Hwy 101, Lighthouse Coffee. 911 report of vehicle vs. motorcycle blocking crash with injuries. Both Car Care and LC Towing respond for tow. Motorcycle operator transported to hospital and was cited for no valid Oregon drivers license.
5:20 p.m. Theft, 6356 SW Inlet Ave. Report of civil/possible theft.
7:56 p.m. Extra Patrol, 950 SE 32nd. Request for extra patrol between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. especially near apartment for transients camping in the complex.
