The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police, Lincoln County Sheriff, and Oregon State Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, JULY 15
7:40 am Theft, 2855 NE Inlet Ave. Caller reported an air compressor was stolen from jobsite. Caller found air compressor sitting in back of a vehicle. Matthew S. Mason, born 9/9/89, was arrested on parole board warrant out of Washington County, burglary II, theft I criminal mischief II and conspiracy. Keneth M. Collins, born 10/17/94, was arrested for burglary II, theft I, criminal mischief II and conspiracy. Brandy R. Cobbs, born 11/17/83, was arrested on theft II receiving, conspiracy X4. All three were transported to Lincoln County Jail.
5:32 pm Disturbance, 3910 NE Highway 101. Multiple calls of disturbance and assault at Pig N Pancake. Sebrina Dams, born 12/28/70, was cited and released for harassment and disorderly conduct II.
5:43 pm Theft, 1126 SE Galley Court. Caller reported theft of her daughters’ scooter.
TUESDAY, JULY 16
12:03 am Disturbance, D River Wayside. Several calls of fight and possible three subjects attacking another subject. Officer was attacked on arrival. Subject taken into custody. Medical response requested and two transported to hospital. Subject determined to be a juvenile. He was transferred to Lincoln County juvenile.
9:31 am Extra patrol requested. Caller reported cars in area being vandalized and egged.
7:56 am Burglary, 2249 NE Holmes Rd. Caller reported house entered overnight and items taken.
9:32 am Stolen vehicle, 5001 SW Highway 101. Vehicle stolen and then wrecked on Drift Creek.
9:53 am Assault, 1400 SE 19th St. Caller reported that one resident had struck another last night.
2:28 pm Theft, 1221 NW Highway 101. Caller reported a male and female came into business and stolen multiple times.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 17
1:01 am DUII, Sea Horse Motel, 1301 NW 21st St. Laura Marie Modrall, born 6/22/90, was taken into custody for DUII and disorderly conduct after caller reported an intoxicated female hit her.
Extra patrol request, SW Dune Ave./SW Coral. Caller reported a lot of speeders in the area since they made Dune/Coral a through street. They are waiting on a 25-mph sign.
12:16 pm Fraud, 4990 NE Logan Rd. Caller reported fraud on one of her corporate accounts after employees stayed at the Liberty Inn.
3:09 pm Fraud, 2020 NE Tide Ct. Caller reported possible identity theft after receiving packages purchased with credit card in her name.
6:48 pm DUII, D River, 95 SW Highway 101. Traffic stop initiated. Stephen Merle Ivie, born 9/29/56, was taken into custody and released after report of a possible intoxication at D River.
10:45 pm Elude, 2004 NW 36th St. Glenn L. Thompson, born 5/22/89, was taken into custody after eluding on North Highway 101/Highway 18. He was transported to Lincoln City Police Department.
THURSDAY, JULY 18
10:31 am Theft, Pelican Shores, 2645 NW Inlet Ave. Caller reported theft of watch and chain from hotel room.
12:30 pm Fraud, Chinook Winds Casino, 1777 NW 44th Ave. Caller reported a counterfeit $5 was seized and turned over to officer.
3:36 pm AOA, 1110 NW 1st Court. Natasha Willet, born 12/21/92, was arrested on warrant out of Lincoln County.
FRIDAY, JULY 19
1:32 am Warrant service, SW 35th St. Danae Quesnoy, born 6/12/64, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail on warrant charging failure to appear on criminal trespass I and theft of services after report of someone sleeping in a vehicle parked in the roadway.
4:54 am Noise/disorderly conduct, 950 SE Spyglass Ridge Dr. Caller reported a male was around outside building, intoxicated and yelling at neighbors. Terry Dale Mooney, born 7/6/61, was taken into custody, cited and released for disorderly conduct II.
8:16 am Suspicious activity, 1942 SW Galley Ct. Caller reported an arrow was stuck in his neighbor’s roof.
9:55 am Criminal mischief, 136 NE Highway 101. Caller reported derogatory remark was sprayed with paint on the side of his vehicle.
12:10 pm Attempted burglary, 1415 NW 31st Place. Caller reported someone attempted to break into her condo. Door was damaged.
2:51 pm AOA, Lincoln City Police Station. Probation officer called to put a probation detainer on male. Jeremy House, born 10/31/86, was taken into custody for detainer and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
SATURDAY, JULY 20
12:01 am AOA/Warrant arrest, Safeway, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Michael Allen Copple, born 9/21/77, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for warrant confirmed out of Benton County for probation violation/assault IV and charged with felony for possession of firearm.
4:10 am Assault, Chinook Winds Casino, 1777 NW 44th St. Casino security reported female assaulted another person inside deli. Tayler Lily Johnson, born 11/25/97, was taken into custody for assault IV and transported to Lincoln City Police Department.
SUNDAY, JULY 21
1:35 pm Theft, 1410 SE Highway 101. Female’s wallet was taken while at South Shell and was used in stores in Lincoln City.
6:50 pm Stolen vehicle, 3456 NE West Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported vehicle stolen in the last three weeks. Vehicle was found as abandoned on Highway 18.
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF
MONDAY, JULY 15
12:38 am Shots, 35 Lincolnshire St., Depoe Bay
2:51 pm Theft, 34 N Highway 101, Depoe Bay
5:33 pm Hit & Run, 35 SE Cook Ave., Depoe Bay
10:00 pm Alarm, 7760 N Highway 101, Gleneden Beach
TUESDAY, JULY 16
1:38 pm Theft, 98 N West View Circle, Otis
9:10 pm Alarm, 3567 Rocky Creek Ave., Depoe Bay
WEDNESDAY, JULY 17
10:53 am Suspicious activity, 160 Sijota St., Gleneden Beach
5:48 pm Harassment, 4931 NE I Ave., Neotsu
6:56 pm Harassment, 2368 Salmon River Highway, Otis
8:59 pm Disturbance, 870 N River Bend Rd., Otis
10:46 pm Elude, N Highway 101/Highway 18, Otis
THURSDAY, JULY 18
12:09 am Suspicious person, 870 N River Bend Rd., Otis
3:13 am 3115 N Highway 101, Depoe Bay
9:11 am Alarm, 348 N Highway 101, Depoe Bay
3:23 pm Theft, 5365 La Fiesta Way, Lincoln City
FRIDAY, JULY 19
7:59 am Suspicious activity, 50 SW South Point St., Depoe Bay
11:43 am Missing vehicle, 424 N Yodel Lane, Otis
2:29 pm Harassment, 1444 N Alvord Lane, Otis
SATURDAY, JULY 20
12:36 a, Shots, 6845 Rhododendron Ave., Gleneden Beach
12:54 am Disturbance, 905 N River Bend Dr., Otis
1:00 am Noise, 471 Salishan Hills Dr., Gleneden Beach
1:26 am Noise, 471 Salishan Hills Dr., Gleneden Beach
1:42 am Disturbance, 905 N River Bend Rd., Otis
8:10 am Missing vehicle, 424 N Yodel Lane, Otis
8:53 am Alarm, 375 Pearl St., Gleneden Beacg
10:38 am Suspicious activity, 359 Kinnikinnick Way, Depoe Bay
10:03 pm Noise, 629 N Overlook Loop, Oftis
10:11 pm Suspicious activity, 573 N Pleasure Dr., Otis
11:45 pm Noise, 3800 S Immonen Rd., Lincoln City
SUNDAY, JULY 21
12:51 pm Criminal mischief, 35 SE Cook Ave., Depoe Bay
