The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, OCTOBER 7
8:54 a.m. Harassment, 1147 SW 16TH St. Caller reported David A. Rollins, born 7/1/90, had been contacting her via phone and showing up to her house on the evening of 10/6/2019. The caller has a restraining order against Rollins. Rollins was taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln City Police Department, and charged with 105 counts of telephone harassment, 105 counts of violation RO and a fugitive warrant out of Texas charging parole violation-dangerous drugs.
12:04 p.m. Disturbance, 3565 NW Hwy 101. Multiple calls reporting road rage and a possible crash. Both parties were out of the vehicle arguing.
1:24 p.m. Extra Patrol, 4300 Black North Hwy 101. Transient camp on top of sand hill, appears active. Request night shift check for occupants return.
2:26 p.m. Theft, 2150 NE Oar Pl., Lincoln City Community Center. Caller reported that he is visiting from Mexico, he put his wallet in a locker at the community center but did not lock it. He returned to find money missing from his wallet.
6:57 p.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, NW Logan Rd. Report of a female going through the recycling bins. Dispatch located Kajsa C. Garrison, born 9/9/00, on Logan Road, and was taken into custody for FTA-larceny Lincoln County Jail. Garrison was cited and released to appear 10/21/2019 at 8:30 a.m.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8
11:07 a.m. Theft, 5001 SW Hwy 101, Snug Harbor. Caller reported his truck was broken into, the windows were smashed, and three large bags of cans were stolen out of it. Nathan C. Opperud, born 1/12/79, was taken into custody and charged with Criminal Mischief II.
1:37 p.m. Found Property, NW 31st St./NW Jetty Ave., Wecoma Park. Park employee found a purse at Wecoma Park and brought it into the Lincoln City Police Department.
4:05 p.m. Disabled Vehicle, D River Wayside. Vehicle is disabled; owner will try to remove it tomorrow, referred to state parks.
9:10 p.m. Overdose, 3127 SW Anchor Ave., Westshore Motel. Report of a female overdosing on medication.
10:55 p.m. Elude, NE Yacht Ave./NE 26th. Gabriel Anthony Davis, born 8/5/98, was taken into custody after a traffic stop. He was also charged with Interfering with Police, Giving False Information, Failure to Carry and Present, cited for Driving While Suspended violation and Speeding. Davis was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9
6:31 a.m. Counterfeit Bill, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported a counterfeit $100 bill.
8:31 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 3128 NE Hwy 101. Michael A. Lee, born 2/11/84, was in custody for probation violation and additional charge of falsifying the results of a urine test. Lee was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
12:53 p.m. Extra Patrol Request, 3652 SW Beach Ave. Requesting extra night time patrol, especially between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Caller said transients have been camping in the area behind her house.
9:36 p.m. Trespass, 1631 NW Hwy 101, Maxwell’s. Report of a male inside refusing to leave. Ricardo M. Rojas, born 6/18/81, has multiple warrants, and was taken into custody on misdemeanor warrant from the Salem Police Department. Rojas was then transported to Lincoln County Jail.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10
5:07 a.m. Extra Patrol Request, 3632 NE Hwy 101, Cup of Jo. Extra patrol on night shift, believes somebody is sleeping on the deck, also the lot across the street has people that sleep under the building in the back.
8:11 a.m. Traffic, NW Hwy 101/NW 20th St. Officer initiated a traffic stop. Driver cited and for driving suspended misdemeanor level.
9:32 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 3780 SE Spyglass Ridge Dr. Juvenile cited and released for MIP.
1:40 p.m. Drug, 801 SW Hwy 101. Sale of juul vape to minor.
3:00 p.m. Assist on Arrest, SW 35th St./SW Hwy 101. Report of a male down on the ground, unconscious and not breathing normally. Male later was identified as Jason D. McIntyre, born 7/19/87, regained consciousness and ran into the bushes prior to police arrival. McIntyre was taken into custody on P&P detainer. Transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for medical clearance, and then transported to Lincoln County Jail.
4:19 p.m. Found Property, NW Logan Rd./NE 66th St. Caller turned in a found cell phone.
7:30 p.m. Hit and Run, 3350 NE Hwy 101, Starbucks. Caller’s vehicle was struck while she was inside, no suspect info.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11
4:15 a.m. Trespass, 1501 NW 40th Pl., Chinook Winds Resort. Report of a male refusing to leave property. Ian N. Welker, born 8/17/97 was taken into custody for trespass and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
11:04 a.m. Crash, NW 21st St./NW Hwy 101. Caller reports a Chevrolet Malibu stopped for pedestrian in the crosswalk, a 95 MH Ranger struck the Malibu. The driver of the Ranger was cited for Driving While Suspended violation, no insurance, failure to register vehicle and careless driving.
1:35 p.m. Theft, 3327 NW Hwy 101/4101 NW Logan Road. Caller reported theft at Safeway, suspect on surveillance.
3:22 p.m. Found Property, D River Wayside. Caller reports finding a wallet on a log at D River Wayside.
10:36 p.m. Disorderly Conduct, 711 NW Hwy 101, Dutch Bros. Jeremy A. Rustad, born 5/18/75 was taken into custody after running into traffic and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12
5:20 a.m. Assault, 724 SE Reef Ave. Paul W. Long, born 1/31/46, was arrested and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
7:48 a.m. Theft, 411 SE Neptune Ave. Reports of theft of a glock 17.
11:48 am. Extra Patrol, 1938 NE 71st. Caller reports that suspect is racing up and down Roads End, revving the engine. Requesting extra patrol to area.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13
7:33 a.m. Suspicious Person, 4355 N Hwy 101, T.E.R.P Collective. Multiple callers reporting male with no pants on, masturbating on the corner of the road. Scott B. Blair, born 10/29/73, was arrested and released, cited for public indecency.
1:47 p.m. Driving, NW 15th St., Beach Access. Caller reported a vehicle spinning doughnuts on beach, very close to children, almost hitting the caller’s vehicle. Shawn R. Barton, born 11/7/68, was taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln County Police Department. Barton was cited and released for DUII.
2:18 p.m. Burglary, 1245 NW Harbor. Caller reports vacation rental was burglarized sometime between last Wednesday and today.
4:53 p.m. Fraud, 3910 NE Hwy 101. Caller reports they have received a counterfeit $20 bill.
7:45 p.m. Theft, SE Inlet Ave./SE 48th Pl. Belongings stolen from vehicle today.
10:16 p.m. Assault, 1059 SW 13th St. Caller reported that he was assaulted while at this location.
