The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, SEPT. 14
9:58 a.m. Burglary, 1585 SE 19th Street. Caller at Police Department reporting apartment was broken into during evacuation.
10:52 a.m. Fraud, 7253 NW Logan Road. Caller reporting SSN and personal information was used to open up fraudulent account.
12:44 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Road. Caller at Police Department turned in found cell phone. Black LG smartphone, no battery or case.
1:47 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 3796 SE Highway 101. Caller reporting business fence was damaged and facility was broken into.
2:08 p.m. Theft, 4040 SE High School Drive. Caller reporting theft of construction equipment from location. Miscellaneous tools and power equipment.
5:47 p.m. Found Property, 2300 NE 34th Street. Found purse. Dispatch took for safe keeping.
7:02 p.m. Stolen Vehicle, 1777 NW 44th Street. Caller reports her car was stolen from Chinook Winds Casino on 9/11/2020 at 8:00 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 15
9:03 a.m. Found Property, 2150 NE Oar Place, Lincoln City Community Center. Citizen turned in cell phone in neighboring area.
1:23 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 660 SE Highway 101. Caller reported damage to self-serve bay 1 at location and damage to coin machine.
1:38 p.m. Theft, 1520 SE Highway 101. Caller reporting theft of miscellaneous business property.
4:07 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 523 NW Highway 101. Caller reported the back window of her car was broken into.
5:17 p.m. Warrant Service, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Road, Lincoln City Police Department. Joshua Earl Holmes, born 8/19/1985, cited and released on Lincoln County warrant charging FTA on DUII, Reckless Driving and Reckless Endangering.
7:29 p.m. Possession of Controlled Substance, 1070 SE 1st Street, Ocean Breeze. Caller reported that a subject who had been previously trespassed was asking to retrieve his meth pipe from his room.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16
9:06 a.m. Fraud, 2137 NE 28th Street. Caller reported debit card information was compromised and fraudulently used to purchase gift cards.
5:40 p.m. Warrant Service, Space Age 565 SW Highway 101. Lawrence Dewayne McRoberts, born 6/26/1957, cited and released on Lincoln County Jail Warrant charging FTA. McRoberts was also cited for failure to update sex offender registry.
8:11 p.m. Warrant Service, 2420 NE 29th Street. Aury Moreno-Madrigal, born 7/24/1998, was cited and released on Corvallis Police Department Warrant charging FTA subject contacted after a report of a bonfire in the yard. Fire put out.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 17
Extra Patrol Request, NE West Devils Lake Road/N Highway 101. Caller requesting extra patrol during camping ordinance hours. Reports transients have been sleeping near the pump house and in the area. Caller said he has been having to clean up used needles and trash.
9:12 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 247 SW Highway 101, S Subway. Caller reported from the location that he had been stabbed four times in the back with a broken meth pipe and his belongings had been stolen. Caller declined medics.
10:00 a.m. Theft, 1226 SW 13th Street, Lutheran Church. Caller reported theft of an iPhone and a glass pipe. Occurred sometime early this morning.
3:41 p.m. Crash, NE 17th Street/NE Highway 101. Report of a two vehicle non-injury/non-blocking crash.
10:38 p.m. Warrant Service, 1330 NE Highway 101. David Russell Gallego, born 3/6/67, cited and released on Lincoln County Warrants charging FTA on Harassment, Trespass and Menacing. FTA also on Possession of Controlled Substance - Meth.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 18
9:07 a.m. Crash, 2310 NE Reef Avenue, Skate Park. Single vehicle crash, non-blocking, non-injury. Vehicle was struck on the side of an embankment. Driver cited for no insurance, driving while suspended and careless driving.
12:48 p.m. Abandoned Vehicle, 2300 SW Highway 101. Abandoned tow by Lincoln City Towing for 1991 white Honda Accord.
12:59 p.m. Abandoned Vehicle, 5500 SE Highway 101. Abandoned tow by Car Care Tow Pro for 2006 white Chevy Monte Carlo.
6:48 p.m. Fraud, 4229 SW Beach. Caller reported his debit card was being used at Ocean Terrace Condominiums. Patrol performed search of room and discovered stolen credit cars, identification cards and drugs. Giovanna Cabebe, born 1/21/1989, cited and released on warrant. Gabriel Marquez, born 5/27/1987, cited and released on multiple charges including fraudulent use of a credit card.
8:16 p.m. Stolen Vehicle, 5001 SW Highway 101. Victim reported that his black 1996 Toyota 4runner was stolen.
8:16 p.m. DUII, 1100 SE 3rd. Reports of vehicle hitting public parking sign. Driver charged with DUII and Reckless Driving. Also cited and released.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 19
1:53 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 1777 NW 44th Street, Chinook Winds Casino. Caller reported a male dropped a bag, which contained a drug substance. Brian Lee Delk, born 5/3/1990, cited and released for two warrants out of Polk County.
5:37 a.m. Found Property, 2735 NW Inlet Avenue, Starfish Manor Hotel. Found Samsung phone with red case. Phone seized for safe keeping.
6:17 a.m. Trespass, 2735 NW Inlet Avenue, Starfish Manor Hotel. Caller reported intoxicated male was trespassed from the location earlier due to causing a disturbance. Subject returned, refusing to leave. Christopher M. Woods, born 5/5/1989, cited and released for Trespass II.
7:20 a.m. Domestic, 1543 NE 14th Street. Caller reported a physical domestic had occurred 30 minutes prior to call.
8:33 a.m. Trespass, 2735 NW Inlet Avenue, Starfish Manor Hotel. Caller reported Christopher M. Woods, born 5/5/1989, had come back to the property and was causing problems again. Woods taken into custody and transported to LCPD. He was cited and released again for Trespass II.
9:30 a.m. Warrant Service, 200 SE Tide Avenue. Caller reported loud disturbance at location with someone yelling ‘Call 911.’ Disturbance was verbal only. Dennis R. Becker, born 6/4/1986, was cited and released on a misdemeanor warrant out of Linn County charging contempt of court and cited and released on an Albany Police Department warrant charging Possession of a Restricted Weapon - Knife.
10:29 a.m. Warrant Service, 2735 NW Inlet Avenue, Starfish Manor Hotel. Tiffany L. Myers, born 11/30/1989, called to speak with officer. Myers cited and released on misdemeanor Multnomah County warrant charging DUII.
2:23 p.m. Hit and Run/DUII, 3565 NW Highway 101. Report of a hit and run. Michael Hausauer, born 12/22/1970, arrested on charges of DUII and Failure to Perform Duty of a Driver, transported to LCPD, cited and released.
6:59 p.m. DUII, 565 SW Highway 101. Report of male acting erratically at North Shell. Contact made at address, arrested on DUII. Subject released and not cited.
11:30 p.m. Traffic Assist, 2300 NE Highway 101, Wells Fargo Bank. Glass on both northbound lanes, 20 feet south of the south entrance to Chevron. Black pieces of mounting, possibly wing mirror parts, were removed from road. Glass did not pose as a hazard.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 20
2:57 p.m. Disturbance, 4101 NW Logan Road, Safeway. Caller reported a disturbance in the bus stop. Carl E. Alburtis, born 11/18/1986, had a full extradition warrant out of Arizona for PV - Dangerous Drugs. Alburtis taken to hospital for injuries and later to Lincoln County Jail.
3:32 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 2010 NE Reef Avenue. Caller reported to Salem Police Department that she had an apple watch stolen in Salem in February. Caller said the watch had just been turned on and was tracking to listed location. Watch to be returned to owner.
5:30 p.m. Found Property, 3043 NE 28th Street. Property turned over for destruction.
6:57 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 2310 NE Reef Avenue. Caller reported a female was at the skate park smoking marijuana with kids. Officers contacted Mariah J. Mortenson, who had a state wide felony warrant out of Lane County for FTA - Possession of Meth. Lane County does not authorize cite and release on warrants. Lincoln County Jail refused to lodge.
7:36 p.m. Gunshot Wound, 801 SW Highway 101, McKays. 911 report of accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the groin. Victim transported to hospital and then transferred to LifeFlight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.