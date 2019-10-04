The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police, Lincoln County Sheriff, and Oregon State Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
12:57 a.m. ATL, D River Wayside. Police received ATL on suicidal subject possibly in Lincoln City.
9:24 a.m. Assist on Arrest, NE 22nd St., Ace Hardware. An off duty officer spotted a wanted subject going into Ace Hardware. Caleb Schoegje, born 7/19/92, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
1:08 p.m. Found Property, 2015 NW 39th St., Meredith Lodging. Housekeeper found a firearm in one of the VRD’s and turned it into the office.
Extra Patrol Request, 2690 NE Yacht Ave. Concierge reports that their cottage residents have been having someone knock on doors between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Requesting extra patrol and they will call as soon as someone does it again.
8:31 p.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 721 SE Port Ave. Civil issue with caregiver called in. Jeremy House, born 10/31/86, was the caregiver with three warrants from Lincoln County and was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
11:13 p.m. Theft, 1631 NW Highway 101, Maxwell’s. Purse stolen while up singing.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
10:49 a.m. RO Violation, 4157 Highway 101 Ste. 139, 60’s Café. Caller reported Antelmo Favila Martinez, born 6/26/67, sent her text messages, violating her restraining order against him. Favila Martinez was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
5:34 p.m. Found Property, SW 51st St. Caller found a wallet and the owner was notified.
9:42 p.m. MIP, 3400 NE Yacht Ave. Subjects contacted in the park, Maison Hunter McKeefry, born 11/5/99, was cited for MIP alcohol/marijuana.
11:43 p.m. Impound, NW Mast Ave/NW Mast Pl. Driver cited for driving uninsured. Vehicle towed by Lincoln City Towing.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
6:29 a.m. Found Property, 1777 NW 44th St. Backpack found in Elite Room at casino.
6:28 a.m. AOA/Warrant Arrest, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Caller reported a male shoplifting at the location. Multiple municipal warrants confirmed out of Salem Police Department. Scott Michael Gates, born 10/13/62, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
11:32 a.m. Crash II, 2701 NW Hwy 101. Caller reports she walked behind vehicle and was struck. She declined medical.
4:29 p.m. Theft, 3109 NW 26th St. Caller reports theft of a bicycle from in front of apartment.
7:32 p.m. Crash, 2004 NW 36th St. Vehicle struck a deer, car care responded to tow the vehicle. Officers unable to locate deer.
11:06 p.m. Warrant Service, 2164 NE Hwy 101, Oceanlake Laundry. Brandon James Sutherland, born 11/4/84, was taken into custody on two felony warrants out of Gem County Idaho. He was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
12:05 a.m. Disturbance, 105 SE Mast Ave. Report of subjects fighting inside an apartment. Officer responded and subjects were counseled.
11:00 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 660 SE Hwy 101, Posh Wash Laundromat. Caller reports vending machine broken into overnight.
11:51 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 3565 NW Hwy 101. Caller reports what appears to be blood smears on the side of the building.
7:46 p.m. DUII, NW Jetty/NW 21st. Vehicle was flagged down for possible intoxicated driver. Penny Debriae, born 10/21/61, was arrested and transported to Lincoln County Jail for DUII, Hit and Run on public property.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
9:41 a.m. Trespass, 3517 NW Hwy 101, Motel 6. Caller reported female was wandering around the motel, trying to open room doors and refusing to leave. Carla Smith, born 7/10/57, was taken into custody for Trespass II and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
