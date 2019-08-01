The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police, Lincoln County Sheriff, and Oregon State Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, JULY 22
7:10 am Trespassing, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, 3043 NE 28th St. Male was refusing to leave hospital property. Jose D. Beltran, born 8/15/89, was transported to Lincoln County Jail for probation officer detainer.
7:01 pm Suspicious vehicle, 4078 NW Logan Rd. Vehicle was parked with keys in ignition running but no driver.
7:18 pm Car clout, SW 51st St./SW Ebb Ave. Caller reported vehicle window was broken and items stolen from inside.
TUESDAY, JULY 23
8:38 am Theft, 4009 SW Highway 101. Caller stated a number of vending machines throughout hotel had been broken into.
7:24 pm Theft, 1918 NE 58th St. Caller requested officer check house to see if items were accidentally left there. Officer advised items were no longer there.
9:36 pm Found property, Chinook Winds Resort. Casino security found suspicious substance.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 24
9:30 am Harassment, Lincoln City Police Department, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. A female came into police station to report harassment that happened on city bus.
3:53 pm Car clout, 3109 NE 26th St. Male came into police station to report his vehicle had been broken into at apartment complex.
6:58 pm PO detainer, Taft 51st St. access. Emigdio Lopez Reyes, born 4/30/76, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for disturbance in area.
10:44 pm Extra patrol, 6111 NW Logan Rd. Caller owns home in area. One of his guests had their vehicle broken into.
THURSDAY, JULY 25
7:15 am Car clout, SE Fleet Ave./SE 32nd St. Caller reported her window of car was broken out.
9:58 am Disturbance, 1457 NW 15th St. Caller reported her ex-boyfriend had been released from jail and was at her home pounding on door and yelling. Anthony L. Demicell, born 7/17/95, was taken into custody on probation officer detainer and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
12:20 pm Hit & run, SW Anchor Ave./SW Anchor St. Caller reported a newer white SUV struck a stop sign, utility box and kept going.
3:48 pm Traffic stop, Highway 18/MP 6. Traffic stop initiated. Drugs were in plain view during stop. Officers searched vehicle. A stolen driver’s license recovered. Nahea H. Campos, born 8/21/87, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for ID theft, false information to police, theft by receiving, and possession of controlled substance/methamphetamine. Also, warrants confirmed out of Marion & Linn County for theft I, failure to appear on identity theft. Campos was taken by ambulance for possible overdose and was discharged. Sylvia M. Raygoza, born 5/31/82, was cited and released for possession of methamphetamine.
6:50 pm Animal, Canyon drive beach access. Caller reported that her son was bit by a dog on the beach.
9:37 pm Sea Gypsy, 145 NW Inlet Ave. Melinda S. Divine, born 7/2/62, was taken into custody after a report of an intoxicated female creating a disturbance.
FRIDAY, JULY 26
3:09 am Offensive littering, NW Jetty Ave./NW 40th Place. Female contacted in area. Hilary Lorraine April, born 8/4/49, was taken into custody and transported to hospital. She was cited and released from hospital.
8:05 am Extra patrol request, 3225 SE Fleet Ave. Caller would like extra patrol due to finding her cargo trailer door open and a fence board removed and placed on the ground.
Extra patrol request, 2300 NE Surf Ave. Caller reported mailbox was damaged.
11:12 am Assault, NW Port/NW 38th/3043 NE 28th St. Caller reported that the victim was thrown by employee.
9:21 pm AOA, Black Squid, 3001 SW Highway 101. Jason D. McIntyre, born 7/19/87, was arrested and transported to Lincoln County Jail for probation detainer. He was heavily intoxicated with a no alcohol clause.
SATURDAY, JULY 27
7:23 am Domestic disturbance, 1123 SW 51st St. Caller reported son was causing a disturbance and had broken out her car window. Male was taken by ambulance to hospital for injuries to his arm. He was transported to Lincoln County Jail for domestic menacing and criminal mischief.
Extra patrol, 777 SW 11th Dr. Caller requested extra patrol for possible squatters and suspicious persons hanging out at a condemned house.
6:20 pm Disturbance, 1130 SW 15th St. Caller reported a male was creating problems, yelling at neighbors that he is not to have contact with per court order. Aaron S. Kilby, born 2/15/77, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for contempt of court of court 2 and tempering with witness.
9:25 pm Possession of controlled substance, 1136 SE Galley Ct. Caller reported possible domestic at location. David Paul Williamson, born 5/6/89, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for possession of heroin after officers witnessed drug activity.
SUNDAY, JULY 28
3:59 pm Found property, Chinook Winds Casino, 1777 NW 44th St. Caller reported wallet was found on beach and turned into casino security.
4:48 pm Domestic, 2005 NE Roof Ave. Caller reported female screaming and in fear that her boyfriend was going to harm her and take their son. Both parties claim it was only verbal.
6:19 pm Drug, SE Highway 101/SE 9th St. Caller at mall reported four females in SUV was doing drugs. Officer conducted traffic stop on vehicle at location. Search of vehicle found drugs. Drugs were seized.
8:58 pm AOA, Safeway 4041 NW Logan Rd. Natasha Willey, born 3/4/71, was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for probation detainer placed by probation officer.
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF
MONDAY, JULY 22
1:27 am Noise, 735 SE Winchell DR., Depoe Bay
2:01 am Alarm, 28 Aster Lane, Gleneden Beach
6:53 pm Noise, 6310 N Highway 101, Otis
8:35 pm Trespassing, 1725 N Panther Creek Rd., Otis
8:39 pm Noise, 6310 N Highway 101, Otis
TUESDAY, JULY 23
9:39 am Theft, 743 SE Winchell Dr., Depoe Bay
11:58 am Suspicious activity, 50 SW South Point St., Depoe Bay
2:19 pm Theft, 3966 NE 42nd St., Neotsu
3:11 pm Theft, 7385 Neptune Ave., Gleneden Beach
5:43 pm Harassment, 195 Seagrove Loop, Lincoln City
6:58 pm Disturbance, 3605 Sea Mist Ave., Depoe Bay
7:53 pm Domestic, 3605 Sea Mist Ave., Depoe Bay
9:24 pm Suspicious activity, 1900 NE East Devils Lake Rd., Otis
WEDNESDAY, JULY 24
11:43 am Hit & run, Lincoln Beach Thriftway, 3950 N Highway 101, Depoe Bay
THURSDAY, JULY 25
7:08 pm Suspicious activity, 470 Seagrove Loop, Lincoln City
9:45 pm Alarm, Salishan Lodge Pro Shop, 7760 N Highway 101, Gleneden Beach
9:49 pm Suspicious activity, 1264 Salmon River Highway, Otis
FRIDAY, JULY 26
8:36 am Suspicious activity, 10 Spruce Ct., Depoe Bay
9:25 am Suspicious activity, 249 N Stockton Ave., Otis
9:40 am Hit & run, Lincoln Beach Thriftway, Depoe Bay
SATURDAY, JULY 27
2:18 am Suspicious activity, 4050 Evergreen Ave., Depoe Bay
7:05 am Noise, 247 N Pony Trail, Otis
7:55 am Alarm, 531 N Highway 101, Depoe Bay
9:41 am Alarm, 531 N Highway 101, Depoe Bay
1:32 pm Suspicious activity, 1264 Salmon River Highway, Otis
5:44 pm Fraud, 1020 N North Bank Rd., Otis
8:35 pm Noise, 247 N Pony Trail, Otis
9:02 pm Suspicious person, 6005 Valley View Ave., Gleneden Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.