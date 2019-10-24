The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, OCTOBER 14
9:30 a.m. Drug, 909 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported finding a small black bag behind a store containing a pipe and other drug related items.
10:37 a.m. Theft, 266 SE Hwy 101, Blue Agave. Caller reporting someone stole money and a computer system from his business last night, along with bottles of tequila.
1:09 p.m. Theft, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Caller reported a male stole multiple items with an estimated value of $15. The male got into a vehicle with two females and drove away.
1:35 p.m. Fraudulent Document, 3350 NE Hwy 101, Starbucks. Manager reports counterfeit $20 bill passed at the drive through window.
2:24 p.m. Abandon Tow, SW 50th St./SW Fleet Ave. Chevy Nova towed by Lincoln City Towing for abandon tow.
2:47 p.m. Assist on Arrest, City Hall/Hwy 101. Alan M. Lewis, born 10/3/83, was arrested on PV detainer and transported to Lincoln City Police Department.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16
8:35 a.m. Disturbance, 3910 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported a male scratched her vehicle with his keys.
3:49 p.m. RO Violation, 1461 NW 17th St. Caller reported Favila Martinez violated their restraining order by sending her a Facebook message. Favila Martinez, born 6/26/67, was taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln City Police Department.
4:56 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 2701 NW Hwy 101. Devan Lavern, born 7/22/55 called 911 to turn himself in on a misdemeanor warrant. Devan was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
6:57 p.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 2164 NE Hwy 101, Oceanlake Coin Laundry. Caller reported of a female unable to rouse on bench outside of the location. Possibly intoxicated. Medical and Lincoln County Police Department responded, Marylin A. Childs, born 7/1/86, had two misdemeanor warrants, Lincoln County for FTA-larceny, cited and released to appear on 10/28/19 at 8:30 a.m. Polk County possession of meth, cited to appear on 10/30/19 at 2:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17
12:11 a.m. DUII, SW 12th St./Hwy 101. Traffic stop initiated, FSTS performed on driver, Thatch G. Towlerton, born 1/18/71, was taken into custody for DUII and transported to the Lincoln City Police Department. At 12:41 a.m. Towlerton was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
6:40 a.m. Fraud, 1777 NW 44th St. Caller from the Chinook Winds Casino security reported a counterfeit $20 bill.
6:40 a.m. Theft, 1089 SW 50th St. Caller reported finding credit cards behind the church.
12:46 p.m. Theft, 2031 NE Oar Ave. Caller reported theft of FedEx package from her doorstep on 9/4/19.
1:29 p.m. Hit and Run, SE Spyglass Ridge Dr./SE High School Dr. Damage to stop sign and fence belonging to Taft High School.
2:48 p.m. Found Property, SE 3rd St./SE Jetty. Caller found a wallet in the area of SE 3rd Street/SE Jetty.
3:03 p.m. Theft, 801 SW Hwy 101. Caller reports that a suspected shoplifter is being detained outside the store by security.
3:18 p.m. 1636 NE Oar Ave. P&P requested an office respond to location, large amount of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia seized. Daniel R. Zamudio, born 3/7/94 was taken into custody for possession of marijuana and possession of heroin and transported to the Lincoln City Police Department.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18
4:55 p.m. Car Clout, 304 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported vehicle was broken into overnight and items were taken including an AR-15.
4:55 p.m. Extra Patrol, 800 Block SW 9th St. Caller requesting extra patrol due to vehicles being broken into.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19
1:09 p.m. EDP, 3043 NE 28th St./Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. Report of verbal disturbance in the ER.
4:06 p.m. Theft, 2322 NW Inlet Ave. Theft of a gift left on the porch by a neighbor. Jacob A. Moffatt, born 8/25/84 was located, cited and released for Theft III.
5:13 p.m. Follow Up, North Ace Hardware. Suspect vehicle in shoplift on 10/14/19, located vehicle at location. Seth Anthony Jordan, born 8/21/91 was cited and released for Theft III.
6:53 p.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 2700 NW Inlet Ave. Billyray B. Branum, born 4/29/98, was taken into custody on outstanding misdemeanor warrant Marion County, P.O. detainer and possession of meth. Branum was then transported to Lincoln County Jail.
9:14 p.m. MIP, 3780 SE Spyglass Ridge Drive. Jesse E. Rose, born 9/21/01, was cited for Minor in Possession.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20
6:55 a.m. Hit and Run, 714 SE Inlet Ave. Caller reported his vehicle was hit overnight and had extensive damage.
10:48 a.m. Trespass, 660 SE Hwy 101, Posh Wash. Caller reported a male subject bothering customers and refusing to leave. Jeremy D. House, born 10/31/86 was taken into custody on P&P detainer and also charged with trespass. House was then transported to Lincoln County Jail.
3:49 p.m. Assist on Arrest, SW Bard Rd./SW Harbor Ave. Received report that suspect was sitting in his vehicle near the listed location. Mitchell L. Towery, born 10/1/82, was taken into custody on misdemeanor warrant charging FTA dangerous drugs. Towery was then transported to the Lincoln City Police Department.
