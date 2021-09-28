Monday, Sept. 20
1:49 a.m. Police arrested an individual walking along Logan Road for a felony warrant for probation violation. The man was taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln City Police Department.
9:26 a.m. An individual who was previously trespassed came into Posh Wash and was asked to leave and allegedly threatened a woman then left southbound along Highway 101. The man was detained, arrested and cited by police trespass and disorderly contact and released.
10:09 a.m. Officers responded following a request for extra patrol in the area of NE West Devils Lake Road. No specific reason for the extra patrol was given.
1:04 p.m. Report of a spray nozzle and hose were cut and taken in the 600 block of Highway 101. A criminal mischief report was filed.
1:22 p.m. Police took a report of the theft of two pairs of sunglasses, one pair of Versace perfume and one pair of Gucci was stolen that had been left in a gold Malibu. Police later stopped a vehicle along Highway 18 at Highway 101 and cited and released a juvenile for Theft II.
4:49 p.m. Police were advised of a possible DOA at a motel along Highway 101. A report was taken and North Lincoln Fire and Rescue was advised.
11:33 p.m. Police conducted a traffic stop in the 88 block of NW Highway 101. The vehicle was impounded. Drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle. The driver was cited.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
11:03 a.m. Police responded to a hit and run in the 1300 block of SW 63rd Street.
12:54 p.m. An individual was arrests by police for violation of a stalking protective order.
3:14 p.m. Police took a report of trespassing at a business in the 4000 block of Highway 101.
5:38 p.m. Police reported to a report of theft of a compressor from a job site in the 100 block of Highway 101.
9:35 p.m. Police impounded as vehicle at NW Jetty and 20th Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
1:05 a.m. Police were called to a report of trespassing at a restaurant in the 1600 block of NW Highway 101. An individual was taken into custody for refusing to leave.
3:45 p.m. Police responded to a report of physical domestic in the 500 block of SE Highway 101. A male left on foot prior to officers arriving. The male was contacted in the area and taken into custody for Assault 4 Domestic and a felony warrant.
9:52 p.m. Police were called to a traffic crash at 32nd Street and SW Highway 101. A driver was cited for careless driving.
11:39 p.m. Police responded to an intoxicated person making threats to harm herself. The person was taken into custody for violation of a restraining order.
