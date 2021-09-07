Friday, August 27
7:37 a.m. Trespassing, 801 SW Hwy 101. City hall staff reported someone sleeping on property near driveway. Subject previously trespassed there. Cited and released at location.
1:09 p.m. Missing person, 860 SW 51st St. Advised they ran away from youth group. Entered in LEDS/NCIC as missing.
11:06 p.m. DUII, 1545 NW Hwy 101. Report of two males with SUV backed up close to back of bank. Vehicle was leaving as arriving, traffic stop at NW 17th, taken into custody for DUII, transported to LCPD.
Saturday, August 28
1:09 a.m. Assist/Warrant arrest, 2166 NE Hwy 101, Coin Laundry. Report of yelling in front of location. Located subject who had misdemeanor and felony warrants. Taken into custody and transported to LCJ.
Extra patrol, 4101 NW Logan Road. Vehicle in parking lot. Requested if vehicle there between2 a.m. and 5 a.m. that they be cited for illegal camping.
7:36 p.m. Welfare check, 1800 SE Hwy 101, US Smoke Shop. Report of subject feeling suicidal. Contacted subject who requested mental health treatment, NLH unable to take, transported to PCH.
10:33 p.m. Hit and Run, SE 51st St and SE Hwy 101. Report of vehicle that struck something with damage and left. Located vehicle at Pier 101, cited for hit and run. Located severely damaged power pole near location. Pacific Power checked for live wires, public works emailed about damage.
Sunday, August 29
2:17 p.m. Extra patrol, 4601 NE Windward Pl. Report of transients going into fenced area where trash receptacles are, leaving items, hanging out and frightening residents. Request extra patrol and to trespass any transients found on property.
4:05 p.m. Assist outside agency, 1037 SW 17th. Firearm denial, report taken.
Monday, August 30
5:21 a.m. Suspicious activity, 1400 NE 11th St. Report of female yelling behind location. She was taken into custody for disorderly conduct 2 and Polk County warrant and transported to LCPD. No beds available at jail. Cited and released.
8:43 a.m. Domestic disturbance, 1014 NE Hwy. 101. Report of domestic fight where subject grabbed arm, hair and threatened to smash phone. Arrest made for assault 4, domestic felony and harassment. Transported to LCJ.
10:14 a.m. Ordinance violation, 1800 NW 22nd Ave. Abandoned vehicle towed by Car Care.
11:45 a.m. Burglary, 2735 NW Inlet Ave. Report of male breaking into motel rooms. Subject charged with three counts of burglary 1. Jail declined to lodge, transported to LCPD, cited and released.
2:05 p.m. Domestic disturbance, 4618 SE Hwy 101. Advised of domestic disturbance, report taken.
2:35 p.m. Crash, 801 SW Hwy 101. Report taken and one vehicle towed.
9:55 p.m. Suspicious activity, 4675 NE Johns Ave. Case number issued for investigation.
Tuesday, August 31
1:22 a.m. Traffic stop, 3200 block NE Union. Traffic stop initiated, driver was taken into custody, transported to LCPD, cited and released for driving uninsured, failure to yield for peace officer and failure to obey open container law. He was also charged with misdemeanor driving while suspended.
8:55 a.m. Stolen vehicle, NW 22nd and NW Hwy 101. Vehicle that was previously involved in a crash with heavy front end damage was gone from location. Vehicle entered into LEDS as stolen.
2:29 p.m. Theft, SE 50th St and SE 51st St. Report of theft of a data collector used in land surveying.
4:26 p.m. Hit and run, SW 16th St and SW Harbor Ave. Advised vehicle ran over stop sign. Report taken, public works advised.
4:26 p.m. Crash, 5142 SE Hwy 101. A trailer came off a vehicle on highway into backyard, knocking down a light pole. Public works notified.
5:02 p.m. Found property, 1501 SE East Devils Lake Rd, post office. Found lost wallet. Attempted contact, report taken.
7:27 p.m. Traffic, NW 6th Dr and Hwy 101. Traffic stop initiated, driver was placed under non-physical custody, cited and released for providing false information to a peace officer.
7:38 p.m. Traffic stop, 3219 NW Hwy 101. Subject was arrested for driving while revoked misdemeanor, and lodged on warrants for forgery, criminal mischief and felony possession of methamphetamine. Also cited for violation of possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
12:55 p.m. Assault, 1070 SE 1st St. Reported disturbance, victim struck in the face. Subject arrested, cited and released on assault 4 and transported to alternate location.
6:13 p.m. Welfare check, 2200 NE Holmes Rd. Advised they hadn’t been heard from in several days. Officers forced entry. Medics and NLFR responded to investigate. Informational case taken to document damage.
Thursday, September 2
10:47 a.m. Crash, NW 22nd and N. Hwy 101. Report of non-injury rear end crash. One driver cited for failure to obey traffic code, other driver cited for driving while suspended.
3:08 p.m. Domestic dispute, 5030 SE Hwy 101. Report of physical domestic dispute. Subject trespassed from location and report taken.
6:10 p.m. Fight, 1410 SE Hwy 101. Advised of fight at location. Cited and released for harassment, bias crime and disorderly conduct.
