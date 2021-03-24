The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, MARCH 15
5:22 a.m. Menacing, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Officer flagged by caller advising that a male in his vehicle was menacing with a firearm.
7:51 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 427 SE Oar. Subject contacted with multiple warrants out of Cottage Grove. Suspect arrested and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
8:53 a.m. Theft, 3891 NW Hwy 101. Theft of Taylor and Taylor Realty sign at location.
8:58 a.m. Theft, 3244 NE Hwy 101. Report of theft of catalytic convertors.
9:59 a.m. Theft, 2424 NE Hwy 101. Report of theft of catalytic convertors.
9:05 p.m. Found Property, 1000 SE Hwy 101, Goodwill. Subject at LCPD came to turn in wallet found in parking lot of location.
TUESDAY, MARCH 16
2:44 a.m. Driving While Suspended, SE 32nd St./SE Hwy 101. Traffic stop performed, driver had revoked license. Was cited and released.
10:55 a.m. Crash, 4157 N Hwy 101. Report of a vehicle into a building at the Dollar Tree.
11:28 a.m. Abandoned Tow, SW 50th St./SW 1100 Blk. Lincoln City Towing responded to tow a 2001 white Chevy Cavalier.
11:49 a.m. Theft, 1605 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported while parked at Gerber Tire for service, their catalytic convertor was stolen.
12:22 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 4422 NE Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported he had a subject in their office that had two warrants. Lincoln County jail refused to lodge, suspect was cited and released.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17
8:09 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 2185 NW Hwy 101. Report of a male sleeping on a bench in front of the building. Subject had a warrant out of Albany for Trespassing. Suspect cited and released.
11:56 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 1345 SE 23rd Dr. Caller reported their vehicle had been egged and front window broken, tires slashed and paint scratched.
7:23 p.m. Trespass, 1410 SE Hwy 101, Lincoln City Shell. Subject seen on property after being previously trespassed. Subject also had two warrants.
11:05 p.m. Theft, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported a laptop and wallet was stolen from an employee’s vehicle.
THURSDAY, MARCH 18
12:33 a.m. Driving While Suspended, NW 30th St./Oar Ave. Suspect cited for driving while suspended and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.
11:00 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 4151 Hwy 101, Goodwill. Report of a male who had been previously trespassed had returned and was yelling and screaming at parking signs. Subject cited and released for trespass. Another subject was cited and released for criminal trespass.
2:50 p.m. 3327 NW Hwy 101, US Market. Officer witnessed suspect urinating in public. Suspect cited and released for public urination.
3:16 p.m. Suspicious Activity, SW 51st St./SW Hwy 101. Call of a suspicious male that got into a flagger truck and went westbound. The same male was seen trying door knobs, then jumped into the vehicle. Vehicle located and traffic stop done at NE 6th Dr./Hwy 101. Suspect cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
7:51 p.m. Warrant Service, 928 SW 5th St., US Bank. Subject cited and released on Lincoln County warrant for menacing.
FRIDAY, MARCH 19
12:41 a.m. Burglary, 1014 NE Hwy 101, Paradise Inn and Suites. Caller reported that a room off the office had been broken into.
3:51 a.m. Suspicious Vehicle, SW 63rd St. Call about a suspicious vehicle with no plates in the area. Vin number was ran, vehicle showed stolen in Lincoln County. Vehicle returned to victim.
8:13 a.m. Domestic, 4100 SE Hwy 101, RV Premier Resort. Caller reported her son and husband were yelling and pushing each other.
10:32 a.m. Fraud, 4601 NE Windward Pl. Caller reported he was the victim of an internet scam. Attempted to rent home in Otis, was referred by a Lincoln County Facebook group, is now out $2,050.
11:44 a.m. Assist on Arrest, 4422 NE Devils Lake Blvd. Subject cited and released on Yamhill warrant for dangerous drugs.
3:21 p.m. Crash, SW Hwy 101/SE 31st St. Caller reported a vehicle rear ended them. No injuries, partially blocking. Driver cited for following too close.
3:58 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 1410 SE Hwy 101, South Shell. Caller reported known subject was sitting in a parked vehicle behind the building. Subject arrested on a Lincoln County warrant for burglary and a warrant for possession of meth. Suspect was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
6:24 p.m. Crash, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Report of a two vehicle crash with injury. Driver cited for following too close.
6:45 p.m. Fraud, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported a $20 counterfeit bill.
11:39 p.m. Trespass, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Call received from Safeway about previously trespassed subject in the store. Subject cited and released.
SATURDAY, MARCH 20
2:10 a.m. Crash, 5515 NW Logan Rd. Victim called to report a vehicle hit her home and the driver left the vehicle. The passenger was still on scene with the vehicle when officers arrived. Officers checked the area and named the driver as suspect in multiple crimes.
9:02 a.m. Hit and Run, 1816 NW Jetty Ave. Caller reported that he watched a vehicle hit a parked car and drive off.
9:12 a.m. Theft, 5019 NW Jetty Ave. Caller reported vehicles broken into, items missing.
9:51 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 1110 NW 1st Ct., Kyllos. Caller reported a male started warming a fire under the building and ran off when confronted. Lincoln County Jail would not lodge, subject was cited and released for two Lincoln County warrants.
10:43 a.m. Extra Patrol, 5000-5200 Block NW Jetty Ave. Officer requested patrol in area due to increased pedestrian traffic, which is unusual for the area at that time.
10:49 a.m. Stolen Vehicle, 550 SE Hwy 101. Report that a female stolen a vehicle, wallet, work phone and keys.
12:49 a.m. Theft, 2895 NE 47th St. Caller reported his vehicle was broken into. Passenger side window smashed. Mini bike was stolen out of the back.
2:01 p.m. Hit and Run, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Report of a hit and run, two vehicles damaged.
4:18 p.m. Traffic Crash, 2981 SW Hwy 101, Dory Cove. Two vehicle crash in southbound lanes, non-injury.
SUNDAY, MARCH 21
3:11 a.m. Criminal Mischief, SW 51st St., Public Restrooms. Call about a vehicle that looked like it was attempting to pull coin operated binoculars out of the ground. Suspect arrested, cited and released for criminal mischief.
8:35 a.m. Trespass, 4079 NW Logan Rd. Caller reported talking to subject several times over the last few days who told them he was not allowed on the property. Suspect arrested, cited and released for trespass II.
12:17 p.m. Trespass/Theft, 4157 N Hwy 101. Caller reported subject had been previously trespassed from the property. Subject had gone into a store and stole items, then left on foot. Suspect arrested for trespass II, theft III and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
1:31 p.m. Extra Patrol, 2310 NE Reef Ave. Report that there was graffiti in the area.
4:28 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 1030 SE Oar Ave., BiMart. Caller reported someone shot a bullet through her window. Officer determined bullet was from a BB gun.
9:48 p.m. Trespass, 3430 NE Hwy 101, Ashley Inn. Intoxicated male was reportedly causing problems. Was told to leave property and refused. Subject taken into custody for trespass II, transported to LCPD and was cited and released.
10:01 p.m. Car Clout, 4157 N Hwy 101, Grocery Outlet. Caller reported their vehicle was broken into and a pack of cigarettes was stolen.
10:32 p.m. Car Clout 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported window broken out of vehicle. Unknown if anything is stolen.
11:08 p.m. Menacing, 4031 NW Hwy 101, Shell. Report that a driver of truck was angry and got out pointing a rifle at employees and customers. Left scene northbound on Hwy 101 in the vehicle. Information sent to neighboring agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.