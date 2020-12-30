The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, DEC. 21
7:06 a.m. Crash, 3011 NE 28th St. Report of a two vehicle non-injury, non-blocking crash on NE 28th.
5:05 p.m. Extra Patrol, 3616 NW Jetty Ave. Caller reported that packages were taken off her porch. She did not want to make a police report, requesting extra patrol.
9:25 p.m. Extra Patrol, 724 SE Inlet Ave. Caller reported a red Kia Soul frequently parks in front of her mailbox. Mail carrier has been unable to deliver mail to location due to vehicle parked in the way. Requesting extra patrol during the day.
9:44 p.m. Domestic Assault, 2530 NE 31st St., Lincoln Village Apartments. Caller reported male and female screaming at location. Female arrested and charged with domestic violence assault. She was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
TUESDAY, DEC. 22
4:09 a.m. Theft, 2735 NW Inlet Ave., Starfish Manor Hotel. Caller reported his work vehicle was broken into sometime during the night. Items stolen include blue/grey bin with three drawers, two black/yellow bins with tolls and a satellite finder.
4:01 p.m. Theft, 2320 NW Jetty Ave. Victim reported that his vehicle was broken into last night and tools were taken.
6:22 p.m. Animal, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd., Outlet Mall. Officer received report from security that a pitbull may have attacked someone. Officer responded, located victim at Carter’s who said the dog bit her hand.
6:58 p.m. Warrant Service, 600 Blk SE Keel Ave. Subject cited and released on a Lincoln County warrant charging Harassment and Criminal Mischief. Also cited for giving false information to a police officer.
7:16 p.m. Missing Person, 1531 SE Oar Ave., Renew Consulting. Caller reported subject walked off from the facility. The person has schizophrenia and diabetes. Also has a history of drug seeking behavior. Subject later returned home.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23
11:05 a.m. Driving While Suspended, 1550 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Subject taken into custody for Driving While Suspended after a traffic stop. Cited and released for DWS and driving uninsured.
11:57 a.m. Fraud, 1000 SE Hwy 101. Caller reported a counterfeit $20 bill.
11:09 a.m. Arrest, 606 SE Coast Hwy, Newport. Subject charged on Coffee Creek warrant for delivering heroin. Also charge with possession and distribution of meth. Transported to Lincoln County Jail. Second subject charged with elude, reckless endangering and reckless driving. Subject lodged at Lincoln County Jail.
12:54 p.m. Found Property, 801 SW Hwy 101. Subject found a phone. Brought it to LCPD.
6:56 p.m. Follow Up, 260 SE Oar Ave. Subject cited and released for DUII and reckless driving.
9:56 p.m. Assist on Arrest, 800 SE Hwy 101. Firearm taken to Lincoln City Sporting Goods on consignment it came back as stolen.
THURSDAY, DEC. 24
1:37 p.m. Animal, NE 64th St., Beach Access. Victim reported that he was bitten by a german shepherd.
2:49 p.m. Disorderly Conduct, 3565 NW Hwy 101. Multiple reports of an intoxicated male laying in the street stopping traffic. Officer responded, subject requested an ambulance. Male cited and released for disorderly conduct and left with the ambulance.
3:07 p.m. Theft, 2148 NW Lee Ave. Reports of theft of half a tank of gas by siphoning over the past week.
FRIDAY, DEC. 25
12:18 p.m. Trespass, 4031 NW Hwy 101. Subject trespassed from North Shell on Oct. 1 and returned. Subject arrested for Trespass II and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
5:03 p.m. Theft, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Caller reported a female stole items from the business, left in a red 4 door sedan. Report that witness attempted to stop the vehicle by standing in front of it, vehicle bumped leg of witness.
8:06 p.m. Trespass, 3327 NW Hwy 101, US Market. Caller reported subject at store bothering customers and refusing to leave. The subject had been previously trespassed and was cited and released.
SATURDAY, DEC. 26
7:24 a.m. Crash, 3733 SW Hwy 101. Report of a two vehicle head on crash, blocking traffic and injuries. Three individuals involved transported to hospital. Driver cited for driving while suspended, no insurance, careless driving and failure to maintain lane.
10:02 a.m. Theft, 5773 NW Jetty Ave. Caller reported they received and email that their bank card was compromised. Purse missing from location.
11:15 a.m. Theft, 6142 NW Logan Rd. Caller reported his vehicle was broken into. Firearm and credit care were stolen.
4:05 p.m. Theft, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd., Pendleton. Report of theft of approximately five wool shirts. Suspect ran on foot up road toward LCPD. Suspect is white female, 20s, long black hair with blond in bangs, red rain coat and jeans.
5:38 p.m. Crash, 3327, NW Hwy 101, US Market. Driver reported a vehicle hit her from behind. Non-injury, non-blocking crash. Driver cited for driving without insurance.
SUNDAY, DEC. 27
10:44 a.m. Found Property, 5910 NW Logan Rd. Report of found keys on the beach.
8:02 a.m. Animal, NW 15th St. Beach Access. Report of a dog on the beach running loose, possibly injured. Dog brought to LCPD.
8:47 a.m. Found Property, 2143 NW Inlet Ave. Caller reported his wife found a wallet while out walking.
11:53 a.m. Fight, 801 SW Hwy 101. Report that a shoplifter is fighting with security. Subject arrested for Theft III, Robbery II, Trespass I, Harassment and Disorderly Conduct II. Subject transported to Lincoln County Jail.
6:50 p.m. Theft, 4095 NW Logan Rd., Autozone. Caller reported a female stole a $50 Bose bluetooth speaker from the business and was currently in Rite Aid. Suspect was cited and released for Theft III.
