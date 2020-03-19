The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, MARCH 9
2:56 p.m. Extra Patrol, 4800 NW Logan Rd., wooded area behind RV Park trail along west side of creek. Several transient camps set up, not occupied at time of call. Chinook Winds advised permission to trespass anyone contacted in area.
7:45 p.m. Theft, 950 SE 32nd St. Caller reported fraudulent withdrawals from account.
9:37 p.m. Impound Tow, SE 2200 Block/Hwy 101. Traffic stop performed, driving while suspended violation, Lincoln City Towing responded for impound tow.
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
8:23 a.m. Burglary, SW Coral Ave. Caller reported business ‘Newman Construction Inc.’ broken into – hot saw and miscellaneous power tools taken.
4:11 p.m. Burglary, 1990 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Caller reported two storage units broken into.
7:10 p.m. Assault, 3780 SE Spyglass Ridge Rd., Taft High School. Caller reported that her daughter was assaulted by another female juvenile.
9:53 p.m. Theft, 5001 SW Hwy 101, Snug Harbor. Phone taken from bench outside.
9:21 p.m. Missing Person, 4305 SW Hwy 101. Caller advised she has not heard from her son since March 2. He is schizophrenic and not on medication.
10:16 p.m. DUII, NW 21st St./NW Jetty Ave. Traffic stop performed, FSTS offered and refused. Robert W. Edeline, born 11/22/47, taken into custody for DUII and transported to LCPD.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
3:04 p.m. Warrant Arrest, 1015 SW 51st St., Tree and Sea. Skyler Lewis Boatright, born 12/8/89, was contacted in parking lot. Misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County for FTA possession of meth. Boatright cited and released with date to appear.
3:00 p.m. Crash, 801 SW Hwy 101. Two vehicle motor vehicle accident. Driver cited for dangerous left turn.
3:44 p.m. Fraud, 4648 SE Hwy 101, Chevron. Employee reported that someone passed a counterfeit $50 bill.
7:39 p.m. DUII, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Judi Lynn Fettig, born 10/17/69, arrested for DUII and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
7:51 a.m. Criminal Mischief, SW 51st St. Park department reported view finder damaged.
11:39 a.m. Suspicious Activity, 1000 SE Hwy 101, Goodwill. Report of male subject pulling on a child’s ear in the parking lot.
4:33 p.m. Crash, 1631 NW Hwy 101. 911 report of two vehicle crash with injury, blocking traffic at location. Car Care Tow responded for vehicle. Driver cited for failure to stop for pedestrian and careless driving.
6:23 p.m. Trespass, 1995 NW 50th St. Caller reported a transient started a fire in the fire pit at an empty vacation rental. Michael Jeffrey Theeler, born 1/20/65, was taken into custody on state warrant.
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
2:36 p.m. Theft, 2320 NE Hwy 101, Chevron. Caller reporting on March 12, someone stole $34.77 worth of gas.
7:36 p.m. Warrant Service, 1503, SE East Devils Lake Rd., LCPD. Jerry Lee Fiedler, born 2/4/77, cited and released on Lincoln County warrant charging PV on DUII.
10:17 p.m. Shots, 3910 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported he’d seen a Snapchat video of suspect shooting a shotgun out of the window of a moving vehicle. Officers located the vehicle at Pig N Pancake. It was determined the shots had happened in the Otis area. Nathaniel W. Ullom, born 10/3/98, was cited and released for reckless endangering and disorderly conduct.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
6:37 a.m. Theft, 2720 SW Anchor Ave. Report of theft of contents of garbage can by occupants of dark SUV. Justin McDonough, born 6/20/73, was cited and released for Theft III.
8:27 a.m. Extra Patrol, 2100 NE 21st St. Caller reports that they had neighbors calling about people sleeping in the parking lot, most recently above vehicle. Requesting night time patrol and if anyone is found sleeping in vehicle at location, caller requests they are trespassed.
10:28 a.m. Extra Patrol, 660 SE Hwy 101. Caller requesting some extra patrol at night. Reports eight people were sleeping there between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
12:48 p.m. Crash, NW 22nd St./Hwy 101. Reports of two vehicle accident, non-injury, blocking traffic. Both vehicles were able to move to parking lot. Both drivers cited.
3:32 p.m. Impound Tow, NE 1st St./Hwy 101. Traffic stop initiated, plates came back to a different vehicle. Lincoln City Towing responded for an impound tow. Driver cited.
4:56 p.m. Disturbance, 614 SE Port Ave. Caller reported her ex boyfriend showed up to her home arguing and yelling at her, kicked her hand, spit on her, blew the drugs from his nose on her and was making threats to harm her, but left the scene. Officer found suspect and spoke to him.
9:47 p.m. Theft, 1422 SE 16th St., Alex Auto Repair. Caller observed two subjects leaving bags of cans taken from North Lincoln Sanitary on their front porch. Subjects left northbound in white Toyota Corolla. Officer located the cans, contacted North Lincoln Sanitary as victim. Extra patrol requested as the vehicle has been seen slow rolling through location and is suspect in theft.
10:00 p.m. Extra Patrol Request, 2936 SW Anchor Ave. Gray vehicle shows up around 4 p.m. and parks in from of vacant house across the street. Acting suspicious.
11:48 p.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Timothy D. Scott, born 3/15/96, taken into custody on outstanding warrant in Lincoln County for FTA trespass and possession of meth. Cited and released to appear in Lincoln County Courthouse.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
3:08 a.m. Domestic Disturbance, 1908 NE 70th St. Caller reported physical disturbance with injuries between family members. Officers had responded earlier to a disturbance at the same location involving same parties.
12:18 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Subject at police department turned in a wallet found on transit bus.
2:38 p.m. Criminal Mischief, SW 32nd St., Public Access. Graffiti reported in Nescott area – SW 32nd St. public restrooms, SW 33rd St. beach access sea wall and private residence.
5:08 p.m. Citcon, 660 SE Hwy 101, Posh Wash Car Wash. Caller reported the car wash change machine returned her over $100 worth of change. Caller wanted to return the funds, but there was no management on site.
6:33 p.m. Extra Patrol, 660 SE Hwy 101, Posh Wash. Caller reported change machine in laundry mat had the nuts and bolts removed from the base of the machine.
9:22 p.m. Alarm, 4041 NW Logan Rd., Rite Aid. Caller reported rooftop latch alarm as activated. No signs of forced entry. Rooftop latch was open, but secured.
