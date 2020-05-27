The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, MAY 18
3:18 p.m. Abandoned Vehicle, 2200 Blk. NE Holmes Rd. Red 1997 BMW towed by Lincoln City Towing.
3:23 p.m. Follow Up, 2166 NE Hwy 101. Patrick Alexander Henry Martin, born 8/4/84, was cited and released for possession of heroin. During contact, credit card found not belonging to Martin.
3:58 p.m. Domestic, 660 SE Hwy 101. Caller reported physical domestic between male and female. Rohini Devi-Dasi Schwab, born 8/4/73, was taken into custody for Assault IV – Domestic and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
4:02 p.m. Theft, 3350 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported patron refusing to pay cab fare.
11:08 p.m. Domestic, 2145 NE Reef Ave. Caller reported that she got into an argument with her partner. He then became physical and struck her in the face 10 times.
THURSDAY, MAY 21
12:30 p.m. Criminal Mischief, 2530 NE 31st St. Caller reported his vehicle was broken into and damage to exhaust.
4:07 p.m. Ordinance Violation, 420 SE Oar Ave. Green Blazer damage in front end, comes back around 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night and they are sleeping in vehicle.
FRIDAY, MAY 22
1:57 a.m. Follow Up, Lincoln County Jail. Glenn L. Thompson, born 5/22/89, and Bobby J. Monk, born 11/11/70, were both charged with Robbery I, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Menacing. Thompson also charged with Attempted Assault I.
2:24 a.m. DUII Crash, 5515 NW Logan Rd. Caller reported a vehicle flipped over in his driveway. Adaline E. Salvey, born 10/2/89, was taken into custody and transported to LCPD for DUII and Reckless Driving. Vehicle impounded by Car Care Tow.
5:09 a.m. Assist on Arrrest, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Caller reported subjects sleeping near the Verizon store. Michael A. Stroud, born 11/15/89, was cited and released on a statewide municipal warrant out of Salem charging FTA Trespass.
10:25 a.m. Crash, SW 4th/Hwy 101. Report of a multi-vehicle crash. Driver cited for Careless Driving. Vehicle towed by Lincoln City Towing.
2:18 p.m. Found Property, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Rd. Wallet was handed over to evidence tech when she checked the mail at the post office.
6:59 p.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Report of an intoxicated person refusing to leave after being cut off. Kati L. Laplante, born 9/29/90, taken into custody for Trespass, transported to LCPD.
7:51 p.m. DUII/Vehicle Impound, SE East Devils Lake Rd./SE Jetty Ave. Subject related to earlier call advised not to drive due to intoxication level at casino. Traffic stop initiated near LCPD. Alvina M. Lugo, born 4/4/57, taken into custody for DUII, vehicle impounded by Car Care Pro.
7:46 p.m. Drugs, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Meth found and subjects associated detained. Tristin S. Brannon, born 2/27/95, cited and released for possession of meth.
11:42 p.m. Stolen Vehicle, 1501 NW 40th Pl., Chinook Winds Resort. Caller reported they were mugged on the beach, wallet and car keys taken. Discovered vehicle was missing.
SATURDAY, MAY 23
12:21 a.m. DUII, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Officer initiated a traffic stop. FSTS conducted. Jorge C. Fernandez Jr., born 8/2/95, taken into custody for DUII. Vehicle impounded by Car Care Tow Pro.
8:17 p.m. Suspicious Person, 2800 SE Hwy 101, Charter. Joshua E. Brown, born 3/29/84, contacted behind location. Felony warrant out of Lincoln County confirmed, jail will not lodge on. Advised to have Brown report to parole officer on Tuesday morning. Warrant remained active. During search, needles, pipe and digital scale seized.
9:59 p.m. Theft, 3327 NW Hwy 101, US Market. Report theft of tools.
SUNDAY, MAY 24
8:28 a.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 2126 NE Surf Ave. Subjects contacted after complaint of transients sleeping in front of school. Misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Clackamas County for Assault IV/Harassment. Dylan Bryce Kirkman, born 4/5/93, cited and released from location with date to appear.
12:44 p.m. EDP/POH, 2304 NW Lee Ave. Caller reported son out of control at location, intoxicated and pulled a knife on family, acting suspiciously. Subject transported to hospital.
3:48 p.m. Theft, 409 NE Hwy 101. Caller reported theft of service at location.
6:32 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 4800 NE Logan Rd., Logan Road RV Park. Caller reported subjects assaulted him.
