The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, JUNE 15
1:11 a.m. Extra Patrol, 1626 NW 21st St. Extra patrol requested between the hours of 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. due to numerous subjects trespassing on property.
8:32 a.m. Extra Patrol, 2340 NW Keel Ave. Request for extra patrol during night hours, air being let out of vehicle tires. Caller and his neighbor on separate nights. No damage.
11:12 a.m. Harassment, 4101 NW Logan Rd. Caller reported wife was spit on while working at location.
4:18 p.m. POH, NE 15th St./NW Hwy 101. Citizen reported female in area acting abnormally. Subject transported to hospital.
5:08 p.m. Disturbance, 950 SE 32nd St. Report of disturbance at location. Hunter Kalnins, born 9/19/95, cited and released for disorderly conduct.
5:36 p.m. Theft, 3796 SE Hwy 101. Caller reports her motorhome, which is stored at Lincoln City Storage, has broken locks and items stolen. Fence cut at location.
9:58 p.m. Hit and Run, 1501 40th Pl. Report of a hit and run at Chinook Winds Resorts.
TUESDAY, JUNE 16
9:02 a.m. Abandon Auto, SE 2nd St./SE Neptune Ave. Lincoln City Towing notified to remove silver Pontiac as an abandoned auto.
5:55 p.m. Crash, NE Devils Lake Bv./Hwy 101. Report of a two vehicle motor vehicle accident.
7:26 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 1110 NW 1st Ct. Caller reported two suspicious males outside the dock entrance. Officers contacted subjects and took report.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17
4:18 p.m. Warrant Service, no location given. Marissa Baker, born 8/20/78, taken into custody on Oregon state parole and probation warrant. Baker transported to Lincoln County Jail.
THURSDAY, JUNE 18
10:54 a.m. Menacing/Assist on Arrest, NE West Devils Lake Rd./N Hwy 101. 911 report of driving complaint involving firearm. Oregon State Police advised and responded to handle call.
12:21 p.m. Theft, 1030 SE Oar Ave. Theft of Newport News-Times stand taken from BiMart location. Newspaper stand and miscellaneous plants stolen.
3:34 p.m. Theft, 2020 NE 22nd St. Juvenile reported theft of fanny pack from skatepark. property located inside a vehicle parked in area.
4:11 p.m. TRF/DWS Misdemeanor, 660 SE Hwy 101. Traffic stop initiated. Driver cited and released for driving while suspended misdemeanor.
9:37 p.m. Extra Patrol, 3865 NW Jetty Ave. Subject tried door at location and two subjects were found in the backyard where a female was charging her phone using power from rear side of house. Homeowner did not wish to press charges for burglary.
FRIDAY, JUNE 19
9:01 a.m. Domestic Assault, 1501 NW 40th Pl., Chinook Winds Resort. Caller reported their cousin was assaulted by her boyfriend and is with caller at location. Collin P. Reese, born 5/24/90, taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
1:14 p.m. Hit and Run, 1777 NW 44th St., Chinook Winds Casino. Security reported at 3 a.m. a vehicle was seen in surveillance damaging landscaping, got out and looked and then left. Approximately $850 in damage.
3:00 p.m. Burglary, 1089 SW 50th St. Caller reported when arriving at church, a shed had been broken into and a door was still open.
3:55 p.m. Crash, SE Hwy 101/SE East Devils Lake Rd. Report of two vehicle non-injury accident. Driver cited and released for careless driving with accident, driving while suspended and driving without insurance. Vehicle towed by Car Care Towing.
7:56 p.m. Trespass, 1777 NW 44th St. Jared Smith, born 12/23/67, was trespassing at Chinook Winds Casino and they wanted to press charges. Smith cited and released for Trespass II.
SATURDAY, JUNE 20
1:43 a.m. Assault IV/Domestic, 3308 SW Anchor Ave. Fernando Vera-Simmons, born 10/1/91, taken into custody for Assault IV/Domestic and Menacing after a report of a disturbance. Vera-Simmons transported to Lincoln County Jail.
2:00 p.m. Ordinance Violation, BA 49. Report on the gravel access road behind the pavilion had a campsite with a tarp, they were advised by the caller of the camping ordinance and stated they were just there for the day. He requested LCPD check to see if they had moved and advised due to cutbacks his next beach patrol would be next Saturday.
10:08 p.m. Welfare Check, SE 3rd/SE Jetty. Multiple calls reporting a male sleeping in the middle of the road. He stated to some that he was struck by a car and also wanted a shotgun. Male was transported to hospital.
11:09 p.m. Disorderly Conduct, 1012 SW 51st St., Siletz Bay Lodge. Multiple calls reporting subject approaching other guests, making lewd comments and causing a disturbance. He was also reportedly going in and out of his room and screaming profanities. Grant Askim, born 9/6/74, was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and transported to LCPD. Charges did not meet housing criteria for Lincoln County Jail.
SUNDAY, JUNE 21
11:04 a.m. Theft, 1511 NW Harbor Ave., Seagull Motel. Suspect checked out without paying her entire bill.
2:52 p.m. Found Property, 801 SW Hwy 101. Knife found in parking lot of location.
2:43 p.m. Theft, 2205 NE 22nd St., Kirtsis Park. Door to restroom broken open and fixtures taken.
