The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
LINCOLN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
MONDAY, JAN. 4
10:01 a.m. Theft, 6107 NE Oar Dr. Subject at LCPD reported a theft of gift card funds, card number had been compromised.
10:12 a.m. Abandoned Vehicle, 200 Blk SE Oar Ave. 1997 black Isuzu towed by Lincoln City Towing.
TUESDAY, JAN. 5
12:05 a.m. Extra Patrol/Suspicious Activity, 1345 NW Harbor Ave. Extra patrol request due to subject seen trying sliding glass door and walking around the property. Photos of subject received and property owner would like to press charges. Suspect later located at Nauti Mermaid Bar. They were cited and released for Trespass II and Attempted Burglary II.
4:08 a.m. Disturbance, 2945 NW Hwy 101, Inn at Wecoma. Report of disturbance in room. Female needed medical. Suspect take into custody for Assault IV - Domestic. Transported to LCPD.
9:23 a.m. Graffiti, 1000 SE Hwy 101, Goodwill. Caller reported additional graffiti at location. ‘ACAB’ in red on east side of emergency access and ‘BLM’ in white on green PP&L box on the property.
9:52 a.m. Abandoned Vehicle, NE Johns Ave./NE 4600 Blk. 2002 black Hyundai towed by Car Care Towing.
1:38 p.m. Theft, 1609 NW 30th St. Caller reported theft of 32’ Roku Smart TV.
10:22 p.m. Theft, Lincoln City. Phone report on theft.
11:26 p.m. Shoplift, 4101 NW Logan Rd., Safeway. Report of male and female stealing items from the store. Both subjects contacted and taken into custody for Theft and False Information. One suspect also had a misdemeanor warrant out of Lincoln County and felony warrant for a parole violation. Both subjects cited and released for Theft II.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6
4:42 a.m. Disturbance, 3430 NE Hwy 101, Ashley Inn. Original call to 911 from location. Callback to a female who answered and sounds from a male were heard in the background saying she was hurting him and hurting herself. Male taken into custody for Assault IV - Domestic, Harassment. Transported to LCPD.
9:32 a.m. Assist on Arrest/Warrant Arrest, 1102 SW Coast Ave., Canyon Drive Park. Subjects contacted in restrooms of location after report of possible emergency. Misdemeanor warrant confirmed out of Lincoln County for Trespass, possession of meth. Subject cited and released with date to appear.
7:24 a.m. Theft, 1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd., Outlet Mall. Report of damage to Pepsi vending machine at location with funds stolen.
3:57 p.m. POH, 3910 NE Hwy 101, Pig N Pancake. Original report of physical disturbance in the parking lot of location. Parties separated, involved male taken to hospital.
4:59 p.m. Crash, 3327 NW Hwy 101. Report of a single vehicles crash into the median. No injuries.
5:39 p.m. Theft, 2945 NW Hwy 101. Nintendo Switch stolen around Dec. 30.
THURSDAY, JAN. 7
9:34 a.m. Animal, 1541 SE 3rd St. Report that a pitbull in a van in the parking lot bit someone and they went to the hospital.
11:29 a.m. Theft, 1834 NE 7th Dr. Report of theft of drills and miscellaneous hand tools from his truck.
12:46 p.m. Theft, 2159 NW Hwy 101. Employee reported a theft at Imagine That.
4:16 p.m. Arrest, 2133 NW Inlet Ave. Suspect cited and released on LCPD warrant charging intimidation after a report of them refusing to leave the Nordic Motel.
10:27 p.m. Disturbance, 1415 NW 31st Pl. Report of possible disturbance at location. Juvenile was knocking on doors, asking for help. Mother transported to hospital for medical issue.
FRIDAY, JAN. 8
9:20 a.m. Theft, 3127 SW Anchor. Report of firearm lost at location. Firearm listed as lost.
12:33 p.m. Theft, 4048 NE Hwy 101, Walgreens. Caller reported female came into business on Jan. 7 and stole $197 worth of beauty supplies.
SATURDAY, JAN. 9
5:59 p.m. Suspicious Activity, 3913 SW Hwy 101, Ester Lee Motel. Caller reported male spit chewing tobacco all over hood of her vehicle. Suspect cited and released for Criminal Mischief III.
10:22 p.m. Domestic, 2025 NW Keel Ave. Report of a male subject destroying a house. Suspect taken into custody for Domestic Menacing x3 and felony Strangulation Domestic Violence - Attempted.
SUNDAY, JAN. 10
9:09 a.m. Domestic, 4762 SE 51st St. Caller reported juvenile female crying and upset at location, male outside would not leave her alone. Juvenile male was cited and released for Harassment, Assault IV - Domestic.
10:28 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 3891 NW Hwy 101, Taylor and Taylor. Caller reported damaged to Tesla charging stations, charging wires cut.
10:56 a.m. Criminal Mischief, 1643 NW Hwy 101. Caller reported while in Maxwells, someone attempted to break into his canopy.
11:15 a.m. Disturbance, 1635 NW Harbor. Caller reported a disturbance in parking lot between male and female, pushing and grabbing each other. Male seen hitting female with backpack.
11:30 a.m. Theft, 801 SW Hwy 101. Caller reported theft of IPhone from county loop bus. Caller advised officer that suspect was in area of McKays. Suspect taken into custody, cited and released for Theft II, Criminal Mischief III.
1:53 p.m. Theft, 690 SE Hwy 101, Touch Free Car Wash. Report of illegal dumping at location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.